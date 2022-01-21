ZywOo’s CSGO settings: Config, resolution, viewmodel, DPI, sensitivity & more

The French phenom Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut has been lighting up the competitive CSGO landscape for years. Take a peek at how the Vitality pro plays Counter-Strike with everything from his resolution to viewmodel as well as his DPI and sensitivity.
Though CS players spend hours finding the right settings that will accommodate their playstyles, it can be tricky to find the right configurations to suit their needs. Using pro settings can provide a great baseline to see what the best in the CSGO players in the world want out of their inputs.
That being said, using a pro’s settings can be tricky since they’ve fine-tuned it to their specific preferences and setup. Depending on how you like to play, don’t be shy to retool some configurations to suit your needs.
Advertisement
ZywOo’s settings for CS:GO
Contents
- Mouse settings
- Crosshair
- Monitor & Resolution
- Video settings
- Viewmodel
- Equipment
- Launch options
- ZywOo cfg
ZywOo’s mouse settings
ZywOo uses a custom Vaxee Outset AX Yellow mouse, with 400 DPI and 2.00 sensitivity. As Vitality’s primary AWPer, these settings give the French cannon a steady sens while offering plenty of flexibility for flick shots.
|Setting
|Value
|DPI
|400
|Sensitivity
|2.00
|Zoom Sensitivity
|0.80
|eDPI
|800
|Hz
|1000
|Windows Sensitivity
|6
|Raw Input
|On
|Mouse acceleration
|Off
ZywOo’s Crosshair
ZywOo prefers a smaller crosshair with the standard no-spread option. As for colors, he can work with either blue, green, or yellow hues.
The easiest way to copy ZywOo’s exact crosshair is to copy these settings into the console. Take a look at how to open the CS:GO console.
cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; cl_crosshairalpha 200; cl_crosshaircolor 4; cl_crosshaircolor_b 50; cl_crosshaircolor_g 250; cl_crosshaircolor_r 50; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -2; cl_crosshairsize 1; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 1;
Advertisement
ZywOo’s monitor and resolution
ZywOo uses a BENQ XL2546K monitor, which gives him 240hz for a steady stream of frames.
Like a lot of pros, ZywOo goes into CSGO matches with a stretched res. It gives targets a slightly larger presence onscreen at the cost of surrounding visibility. But top-tier players prefer it this way to give themselves a better view to land shots on their targets.
|Setting
|Value
|Resolution
|1280×960
|Aspect Ratio
|4:3
|Scaling
|Stretched
|Refresh Rate
|240hz
|Display mode
|Fullscreen
|Brightness
|80%
Video settings
ZywOo keeps some in-game video settings at their most high while having options like Texture Streaming and Motion Blur disabled for smoother gameplay.
|Setting
|Value
|Global Shadow Quality
|High
|Model & Textures
|High
|Texture Streaming
|Disabled
|Effect Detail
|High
|Shader Detail
|High
|Boost Player Contrast
|Enabled
|Multicore Rendering
|Enabled
|MSAA
|8x MSAA
|FXAA
|Disabled
|Texture Filtering Mode
|Trilinear
|Wait for V-Sync
|Disabled
|Triple Monitor Mode
|Disabled
|Use Uber Shaders
|Enabled
|Motion Blur
|Disabled
Viewmodel
Messing with your viewmodel really tailors CSGO to the individual’s preferences. As such, ZywOo has a specific viewmodel to suit his style during games.
Advertisement
To replicate these conditions, simply copy then paste these commands into your CSGO console.
viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 1; cl_righthand 1;
cl_bob_lower_amt 5; cl_bobamt_lat 0.4; cl_bobamt_vert 0.25; cl_bobcycle 0.98;
ZywOo’s equipment
|Equipment
|ZywOo
|Mouse
|Vaxee Outset AX Yellow
|Monitor
|BENQ XL2546K
|Keyboard
|Corsair K70 RGB
|Headset
|Corsair HS80
Launch Options
To apply launch options, go to CS:GO’s properties tab to apply them via the Steam library. Simply copy and paste these launch options to match ZywOo’s:
-novid -tickrate 128 -allow_third_party_software
ZywOo’s CS:GO config
To get ZywOo’s settings down to the letter, you’ll want to download his config to get every keybind, console tweaks, and more.
Advertisement
You can download ZywOo’s config here.
To apply the config, you’ll need to take the .cfg file and add it to your Counter-Strike: Global Offensive folder. This is usually located in Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Counter-Strike Global Offensive\csgo\cfg.