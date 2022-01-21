ZywOo’s CSGO settings: Config, resolution, viewmodel, DPI, sensitivity & more

The French phenom Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut has been lighting up the competitive CSGO landscape for years. Take a peek at how the Vitality pro plays Counter-Strike with everything from his resolution to viewmodel as well as his DPI and sensitivity.

Though CS players spend hours finding the right settings that will accommodate their playstyles, it can be tricky to find the right configurations to suit their needs. Using pro settings can provide a great baseline to see what the best in the CSGO players in the world want out of their inputs.

That being said, using a pro’s settings can be tricky since they’ve fine-tuned it to their specific preferences and setup. Depending on how you like to play, don’t be shy to retool some configurations to suit your needs.

ZywOo’s settings for CS:GO

Contents

ZywOo’s mouse settings

ZywOo uses a custom Vaxee Outset AX Yellow mouse, with 400 DPI and 2.00 sensitivity. As Vitality’s primary AWPer, these settings give the French cannon a steady sens while offering plenty of flexibility for flick shots.

Setting Value DPI 400 Sensitivity 2.00 Zoom Sensitivity 0.80 eDPI 800 Hz 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input On Mouse acceleration Off

ZywOo’s Crosshair

ZywOo prefers a smaller crosshair with the standard no-spread option. As for colors, he can work with either blue, green, or yellow hues.

The easiest way to copy ZywOo’s exact crosshair is to copy these settings into the console. Take a look at how to open the CS:GO console.

cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; cl_crosshairalpha 200; cl_crosshaircolor 4; cl_crosshaircolor_b 50; cl_crosshaircolor_g 250; cl_crosshaircolor_r 50; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -2; cl_crosshairsize 1; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 1;

ZywOo’s monitor and resolution

ZywOo uses a BENQ XL2546K monitor, which gives him 240hz for a steady stream of frames.

Like a lot of pros, ZywOo goes into CSGO matches with a stretched res. It gives targets a slightly larger presence onscreen at the cost of surrounding visibility. But top-tier players prefer it this way to give themselves a better view to land shots on their targets.

Setting Value Resolution 1280×960 Aspect Ratio 4:3 Scaling Stretched Refresh Rate 240hz Display mode Fullscreen Brightness 80%

Video settings

ZywOo keeps some in-game video settings at their most high while having options like Texture Streaming and Motion Blur disabled for smoother gameplay.

Setting Value Global Shadow Quality High Model & Textures High Texture Streaming Disabled Effect Detail High Shader Detail High Boost Player Contrast Enabled Multicore Rendering Enabled MSAA 8x MSAA FXAA Disabled Texture Filtering Mode Trilinear Wait for V-Sync Disabled Triple Monitor Mode Disabled Use Uber Shaders Enabled Motion Blur Disabled

Viewmodel

Messing with your viewmodel really tailors CSGO to the individual’s preferences. As such, ZywOo has a specific viewmodel to suit his style during games.

To replicate these conditions, simply copy then paste these commands into your CSGO console.

viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 1; cl_righthand 1;

cl_bob_lower_amt 5; cl_bobamt_lat 0.4; cl_bobamt_vert 0.25; cl_bobcycle 0.98;

ZywOo’s equipment

Equipment ZywOo Mouse Vaxee Outset AX Yellow Monitor BENQ XL2546K Keyboard Corsair K70 RGB Headset Corsair HS80

Launch Options

To apply launch options, go to CS:GO’s properties tab to apply them via the Steam library. Simply copy and paste these launch options to match ZywOo’s:

-novid -tickrate 128 -allow_third_party_software

ZywOo’s CS:GO config

To get ZywOo’s settings down to the letter, you’ll want to download his config to get every keybind, console tweaks, and more.

You can download ZywOo’s config here.

To apply the config, you’ll need to take the .cfg file and add it to your Counter-Strike: Global Offensive folder. This is usually located in Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Counter-Strike Global Offensive\csgo\cfg.