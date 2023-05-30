EsportsCS:GO

m0NESY’s CSGO settings: Config, resolution, viewmodel, DPI, sensitivity & more

ESL

Ilya ‘m0NESY’ Osipov is a teenage CS:GO prodigy who seamlessly slotted into the top-tier lineup of G2 Esports in 2022. If you want to play like the young Russian pro, you might want to start by copying his CS:GO settings, from his resolution and viewmodel to his DPI and sensitivity.

Although you should always experiment and try to figure out the optimal settings for you, pro player settings can provide a great starting point, by adapting what the best CS:GO players in the world use.

That being said, using a pro’s settings isn’t an instant fix, as they’ve likely fine-tuned it to their specific preferences and setup. Check out m0NESY’s CS:GO settings below, and try out what you’d like, before adapting it to your preferences.

G2 Esports m0NESYG2/YouTube: NAVI Junior
m0NESY was a highly touted prospect from NAVI’s Academy team.

m0NESY’s CS:GO settings

Contents

m0NESY’s mouse settings

m0NESY uses a Logitech G Pro X Superlight mouse with 400 DPI and 2.00 sensitivity.

Setting Value
DPI 400
Sensitivity 2.00
Zoom Sensitivity 1.00
eDPI 800
Hz 1000
Windows Sensitivity 6
Raw Input 1
Mouse acceleration 0

m0NESY’s Crosshair

m0NESY uses a small reticle for precise aiming as he often picks up the AWP for his team.

The easiest way to copy m0NESY’s exact crosshair is to copy these settings into the console. Take a look at how to open the CS:GO console if you don’t know how.

  • cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 253; cl_crosshaircolor 2; cl_crosshaircolor_b 255; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 255; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 2; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1;

m0NESY’s monitor and resolution

m0NESY uses a ZOWIE XL2546K gaming monitor and like many pros, plays his CS:GO matches on stretched resolution. It gives his targets a slightly larger presence onscreen and thus a better view to land his shots.

Setting Value
Resolution 1280×960
Aspect Ratio 4:3
Scaling Stretched
Refresh Rate N/A
Display mode Fullscreen
Brightness 110%

Video settings

m0NESY keeps some in-game video settings at their lowest while having options like Texture Streaming and Motion Blur disabled for smoother gameplay.

Setting Value
Global Shadow Quality High
Model & Textures Low
Texture Streaming Disabled
Effect Detail Low
Shader Detail Low
Boost Player Contrast Disabled
Multicore Rendering Enabled
MSAA 8x MSAA
FXAA Disabled
Texture Filtering Mode Bilinear
Wait for V-Sync Disabled
Triple Monitor Mode Disabled
Use Uber Shaders Disabled
Motion Blur Disabled

Viewmodel

Messing with your viewmodel really tailors CS:GO to the individual’s preferences. As such, m0NESY has a specific viewmodel to suit his style during games.

To replicate these conditions, simply copy then paste these commands into your CSGO console.

  • viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;

m0NESY’s equipment

Equipment ZywOo
Mouse Logitech G Pro X Superlight Red
Monitor ZOWIE XL2546K
Keyboard Logitech G715
Headset Logitech G Pro X Headset

Launch Options

To apply launch options, go to CS:GO’s properties tab to apply them via the Steam library. Simply copy and paste these launch options to match m0NESY’s:

  • -freq 240 -novid -tickrate 128 +rate 786432 -console

m0NESY’s CS:GO config

To get m0NESY’s settings down completely, you’ll want to download his config to get his keybinds, console tweaks and other settings.

You can download m0NESY’s config here.

To apply the config, you’ll need to take the .cfg file and add it to your Counter-Strike: Global Offensive folder. This is usually located in Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Counter-Strike Global Offensive\csgo\cfg.

