m0NESY’s CSGO settings: Config, resolution, viewmodel, DPI, sensitivity & more
Ilya ‘m0NESY’ Osipov is a teenage CS:GO prodigy who seamlessly slotted into the top-tier lineup of G2 Esports in 2022. If you want to play like the young Russian pro, you might want to start by copying his CS:GO settings, from his resolution and viewmodel to his DPI and sensitivity.
Although you should always experiment and try to figure out the optimal settings for you, pro player settings can provide a great starting point, by adapting what the best CS:GO players in the world use.
That being said, using a pro’s settings isn’t an instant fix, as they’ve likely fine-tuned it to their specific preferences and setup. Check out m0NESY’s CS:GO settings below, and try out what you’d like, before adapting it to your preferences.
m0NESY’s CS:GO settings
Contents
m0NESY’s mouse settings
m0NESY uses a Logitech G Pro X Superlight mouse with 400 DPI and 2.00 sensitivity.
|Setting
|Value
|DPI
|400
|Sensitivity
|2.00
|Zoom Sensitivity
|1.00
|eDPI
|800
|Hz
|1000
|Windows Sensitivity
|6
|Raw Input
|1
|Mouse acceleration
|0
m0NESY’s Crosshair
m0NESY uses a small reticle for precise aiming as he often picks up the AWP for his team.
The easiest way to copy m0NESY’s exact crosshair is to copy these settings into the console. Take a look at how to open the CS:GO console if you don’t know how.
- cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 253; cl_crosshaircolor 2; cl_crosshaircolor_b 255; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 255; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 2; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1;
m0NESY’s monitor and resolution
m0NESY uses a ZOWIE XL2546K gaming monitor and like many pros, plays his CS:GO matches on stretched resolution. It gives his targets a slightly larger presence onscreen and thus a better view to land his shots.
|Setting
|Value
|Resolution
|1280×960
|Aspect Ratio
|4:3
|Scaling
|Stretched
|Refresh Rate
|N/A
|Display mode
|Fullscreen
|Brightness
|110%
Video settings
m0NESY keeps some in-game video settings at their lowest while having options like Texture Streaming and Motion Blur disabled for smoother gameplay.
|Setting
|Value
|Global Shadow Quality
|High
|Model & Textures
|Low
|Texture Streaming
|Disabled
|Effect Detail
|Low
|Shader Detail
|Low
|Boost Player Contrast
|Disabled
|Multicore Rendering
|Enabled
|MSAA
|8x MSAA
|FXAA
|Disabled
|Texture Filtering Mode
|Bilinear
|Wait for V-Sync
|Disabled
|Triple Monitor Mode
|Disabled
|Use Uber Shaders
|Disabled
|Motion Blur
|Disabled
Viewmodel
Messing with your viewmodel really tailors CS:GO to the individual’s preferences. As such, m0NESY has a specific viewmodel to suit his style during games.
To replicate these conditions, simply copy then paste these commands into your CSGO console.
- viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;
m0NESY’s equipment
|Equipment
|ZywOo
|Mouse
|Logitech G Pro X Superlight Red
|Monitor
|ZOWIE XL2546K
|Keyboard
|Logitech G715
|Headset
|Logitech G Pro X Headset
Launch Options
To apply launch options, go to CS:GO’s properties tab to apply them via the Steam library. Simply copy and paste these launch options to match m0NESY’s:
-
-freq 240 -novid -tickrate 128 +rate 786432 -console
m0NESY’s CS:GO config
To get m0NESY’s settings down completely, you’ll want to download his config to get his keybinds, console tweaks and other settings.
You can download m0NESY’s config here.
To apply the config, you’ll need to take the .cfg file and add it to your Counter-Strike: Global Offensive folder. This is usually located in Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Counter-Strike Global Offensive\csgo\cfg.