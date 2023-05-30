m0NESY’s CSGO settings: Config, resolution, viewmodel, DPI, sensitivity & more

Ilya ‘m0NESY’ Osipov is a teenage CS:GO prodigy who seamlessly slotted into the top-tier lineup of G2 Esports in 2022. If you want to play like the young Russian pro, you might want to start by copying his CS:GO settings, from his resolution and viewmodel to his DPI and sensitivity.

Although you should always experiment and try to figure out the optimal settings for you, pro player settings can provide a great starting point, by adapting what the best CS:GO players in the world use.

Article continues after ad

That being said, using a pro’s settings isn’t an instant fix, as they’ve likely fine-tuned it to their specific preferences and setup. Check out m0NESY’s CS:GO settings below, and try out what you’d like, before adapting it to your preferences.

G2/YouTube: NAVI Junior m0NESY was a highly touted prospect from NAVI’s Academy team.

m0NESY’s CS:GO settings

Contents

m0NESY’s mouse settings

m0NESY uses a Logitech G Pro X Superlight mouse with 400 DPI and 2.00 sensitivity.

Setting Value DPI 400 Sensitivity 2.00 Zoom Sensitivity 1.00 eDPI 800 Hz 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input 1 Mouse acceleration 0

m0NESY’s Crosshair

m0NESY uses a small reticle for precise aiming as he often picks up the AWP for his team.

Article continues after ad

The easiest way to copy m0NESY’s exact crosshair is to copy these settings into the console. Take a look at how to open the CS:GO console if you don’t know how.

cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 253; cl_crosshaircolor 2; cl_crosshaircolor_b 255; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 255; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 2; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1;

m0NESY’s monitor and resolution

m0NESY uses a ZOWIE XL2546K gaming monitor and like many pros, plays his CS:GO matches on stretched resolution. It gives his targets a slightly larger presence onscreen and thus a better view to land his shots.

Setting Value Resolution 1280×960 Aspect Ratio 4:3 Scaling Stretched Refresh Rate N/A Display mode Fullscreen Brightness 110%

Video settings

m0NESY keeps some in-game video settings at their lowest while having options like Texture Streaming and Motion Blur disabled for smoother gameplay.

Article continues after ad

Setting Value Global Shadow Quality High Model & Textures Low Texture Streaming Disabled Effect Detail Low Shader Detail Low Boost Player Contrast Disabled Multicore Rendering Enabled MSAA 8x MSAA FXAA Disabled Texture Filtering Mode Bilinear Wait for V-Sync Disabled Triple Monitor Mode Disabled Use Uber Shaders Disabled Motion Blur Disabled

Viewmodel

Messing with your viewmodel really tailors CS:GO to the individual’s preferences. As such, m0NESY has a specific viewmodel to suit his style during games.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

To replicate these conditions, simply copy then paste these commands into your CSGO console.

viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;

m0NESY’s equipment

Equipment ZywOo Mouse Logitech G Pro X Superlight Red Monitor ZOWIE XL2546K Keyboard Logitech G715 Headset Logitech G Pro X Headset

Launch Options

To apply launch options, go to CS:GO’s properties tab to apply them via the Steam library. Simply copy and paste these launch options to match m0NESY’s:

-freq 240 -novid -tickrate 128 +rate 786432 -console

m0NESY’s CS:GO config

To get m0NESY’s settings down completely, you’ll want to download his config to get his keybinds, console tweaks and other settings.

Article continues after ad

You can download m0NESY’s config here.

To apply the config, you’ll need to take the .cfg file and add it to your Counter-Strike: Global Offensive folder. This is usually located in Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Counter-Strike Global Offensive\csgo\cfg.