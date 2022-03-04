 NiKo’s CSGO settings: Config, resolution, viewmodel, DPI, sensitivity & more - Dexerto
NiKo’s CSGO settings: Config, resolution, viewmodel, DPI, sensitivity & more

Published: 4/Mar/2022 2:21

by Alan Bernal
g2 niko
João Ferreira / Dexerto

NiKo

G2 Esports talisman Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač is reaching his superstar form once again. As one of CS:GO’s best, those looking to replicate NiKo’s in-game environment will be interested to see everything from his resolution, mouse settings, and viewmodel.

There are thousands of ways to fine-tune CS:GO settings. While everyone has different preferences, seeing what the top players use can be a big help in finding the right adjustments that fit an individual’s playstyle.

Don’t be surprised if CS:GO settings from people like s1mple or ZywOo feel odd to use. Every pro finds what works for them, but it should provide a lot of insight on what the top players prefer.

NiKo’s settings for CS:GO

NiKo’s mouse settings

NiKo uses a Zowie S2 mouse and he has a steady 400 DPI that he accompanies with a 1.51 in-game sensitivity. Whether its with a rifle or an AWP, this sens will give you great control to hit shots with accuracy, if you work on your aim that is.

Setting Value
DPI 400
Sensitivity 1.51
Zoom Sensitivity 0.90
eDPI 604.0
Hz 1000
Windows Sensitivity 6
Raw Input On
Mouse acceleration Off

NiKo’s Crosshair

NiKo’s crosshair isn’t quite a dot but there’s hardly any room inside of the reticle’s four lines. It’s good for precise shots and the white hue makes it easy to refocus on what lies ahead.

niko g2 esports crosshair
ESL
NiKo’s crosshair is small but more than enough to click heads.

For people who want to experiment with NiKo’s crosshair, just copy these settings into the CS:GO console.

cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 4; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -4; cl_crosshairsize 1; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshairthickness 1; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; cl_crosshaircolor_r 0; cl_crosshaircolor_g 238; cl_crosshaircolor_b 144;

NiKo’s monitor and resolution

As far as monitors go, NiKo uses a BENQ XL2546 that easily pumps out frames with its 240hz refresh rate.

Similar to a lot of old-school pros, NiKo plays on a stretched resolution. If you’re going to try it out yourself, then make sure to get a few reps in deathmatch to really get accustomed to the visual and spatial changes it has on your game.

Setting Value
Resolution 1280×960
Aspect Ratio 4:3
Scaling Stretched
Refresh Rate 240hz
Display mode Fullscreen
Brightness 90%

Video settings

Like most elite CS:GO pros, NiKo basically has all of his graphics set to low except for a few. Go to your CS:GO video settings to make the proper adjustments.

Setting Value
Global Shadow Quality Medium
Model & Textures Low
Texture Streaming Disabled
Effect Detail Low
Shader Detail Low
Boost Player Contrast Enabled
Multicore Rendering Enabled
MSAA 8x MSAA
FXAA Disabled
Texture Filtering Mode Anisotropic 8X
Wait for V-Sync Disabled
Triple Monitor Mode Disabled
Use Uber Shaders Enabled
Motion Blur Disabled

Viewmodel

A CS:GO Viewmodel gives players the tools to chance the position and settings of different aspects on the screen like your character’s hands and more.

Load up the codes below to get NiKo’s viewmodel with a simple tweak inside of the CS:GO command prompt.

cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; viewmodel_offset_z -1; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 1; viewmodel_offset_x 2; cl_righthand 1; viewmodel_presetpos 1; viewmodel_offset_y 1.5;

cl_bobcycle 0.98; cl_bobamt_vert 0.1; cl_bobamt_lat 0.1; cl_bob_lower_amt 5;

NiKo’s equipment

Equipment NiKo
Mouse Zowie S2
Monitor BENQ XL2546
Keyboard Logitech G413
Headset Logitech G Pro X

Launch Options

To copy all of NiKo’s launch options, take a quick look down below and copy every setting into your CS:GO properties tab via the Stream library:

-noforcemaccel, -noforcemspd, -noforcemparms, -tickrate 128, -Freq 240, -novid, -console

NiKo’s CS:GO config

To copy all of NiKo’s CSGO config settings, including his keybinds and more, you can do so by downloading his config.

You can download NiKo’s config here.

For applying the config, you’ll need to take the .cfg file and add it to your Counter-Strike: Global Offensive folder, usually located in Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Counter-Strike Global Offensive\csgo\cfg.

