s1mple’s CS2 settings in the beta

CS legend s1mple has revealed the Counter-Strike 2 settings he is using in the beta, which you might want to try out for your own game.

s1mple has been enjoying the CS2 beta as he gets used to the new game, while still making his typical crazy plays. However, Navi’s star AWPer has also criticized Valve for adding features to the game that mimic Counter-Strike’s main rival Valorant.

s1mple has now shared his Counter-Strike 2 settings for the beta, as he went through his game, audio, mouse and most importantly video settings.

s1mple’s CS2 video settings

Pro players such as s1mple have some of the best PCs that are capable of running any game’s graphics settings, but they will still lower their settings to make sure they are prioritizing FPS over everything.

As he has set the majority of settings at “Low” or “Disabled,” even players with less powerful PCs should be able to adopt these and get the most out of their system too.

The only one that sticks out is the refresh rate of 360 HZ, which may not be available depending on the refresh rate of your monitor. Simply select the highest refresh rate possible for you.

See below all of s1mple’s Counter-Strike 2 general and advanced video settings:

Refresh Rate: 360 HZ

360 HZ Video Brightness: 100%

100% Aspect Ratio: 4:3

4:3 Resolution: 1280×960

1280×960 Player Contrast: Disabled

Disabled Vertical Sync: Disabled

Disabled Multisampling Anti-aliasing Mode: 8XMSAA

8XMSAA Global Shadow Quality: Low

Low Model/Texture Detail: Low

Low Shader Detail: Low

Low Particle Detail: Low

Low Ambiance Occlusion: Disabled

Disabled High Dynamic range: Disabled

Disabled NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Disabled

Disabled FidelityFX Super Resolution: Disabled

Interestingly, s1mple has his shadow settings on low. However, based on our testing, we’d suggest either high or medium in order to use shadows in our best settings guide for CS2, as they can give away the position of other players, as well as your own shadow.

s1mple’s settings may well change as the beta continues, so we’ll update this page if he does. For more CS2 guides, check out our coverage:

