WWE's Zelina Vega wows Overwatch fans as poolside D.Va - Dexerto

WWE wrestler and occasional cosplayer Zelina Vega has released a stunning cosplay of Overwatch’s D.Va after going viral back in August with a different take on the fan-favorite character.

Zelina Vega, also known by her real name Thea Trinidad, is an American pro-wrestler signed to WWE, and is a hugely recognizable star on the wrestling scene. While an extremely talented wrestler, she has also shown her love for cosplay in various forms.

A clear lover of video games, in the past she has recreated looks from Apex Legend’s Loba, Green Lantern’s Jessica Cruise, and has cosplayed several characters from popular shooter game Overwatch, including Sombra.

She also went viral in August for a cosplay that was an almost exact match for D.Va’s original costume, a quirky video that saw her don the iconic bright bodysuit. That clip has now garnered over 90,000 views on Instagram.

With the success of her previous cosplay, Vega wanted to give her fans something a little different, whilst also remaining inspired by the mech pilot and former pro-gamer D.Va’s iconic look that is loved by fans.

This time she opted for a more revealing look, with the original neon bodysuit swapped out for a bikini that looks strikingly similar; the main material matches the royal blue exactly, with the detail of the pink strings making her immediately recognisable of the fan-favorite Overwatch character.

Her bikini top even has D.Va’s pink bunny logo stamped onto one side, which just goes to show the level of detail put into an overall more minimalistic take on the character. She points her gun directly at the camera.

Her makeup is on point, complete with the classic pink triangle face paint and a gorgeous blush colored eye look, which along with the headphones and the gun pointed straight for the camera, make for a practically hypnotic real-life version of D.Va.

With Vega’s love for the gaming and cosplay communities abundantly clear, fans are no doubt excited to see which stunning take she’ll pull out of the bag next. The Instagram post has a whopping 80,000 likes at the time of writing.