 WWE's Zelina Vega wows Overwatch fans as poolside D.Va - Dexerto
Logo
Cosplay

WWE’s Zelina Vega wows Overwatch fans as poolside D.Va

Published: 8/Oct/2020 18:17

by Georgina Smith
Wrestler Zelina Vega next to D.Va from Overwatch
Instagram: zelina_vegawwe / Blizzard Enternatinment

Share

D.Va Overwatch

WWE wrestler and occasional cosplayer Zelina Vega has released a stunning cosplay of Overwatch’s D.Va after going viral back in August with a different take on the fan-favorite character.

Zelina Vega, also known by her real name Thea Trinidad, is an American pro-wrestler signed to WWE, and is a hugely recognizable star on the wrestling scene. While an extremely talented wrestler, she has also shown her love for cosplay in various forms.

Advertisement

A clear lover of video games, in the past she has recreated looks from Apex Legend’s Loba, Green Lantern’s Jessica Cruise, and has cosplayed several characters from popular shooter game Overwatch, including Sombra.

She also went viral in August for a cosplay that was an almost exact match for D.Va’s original costume, a quirky video that saw her don the iconic bright bodysuit. That clip has now garnered over 90,000 views on Instagram.

Advertisement
WWE Press Pool / Respawn Entertainment
Zelina Vega regularly cosplays gaming characters like Apex Legends heroine Loba.

With the success of her previous cosplay, Vega wanted to give her fans something a little different, whilst also remaining inspired by the mech pilot and former pro-gamer D.Va’s iconic look that is loved by fans.

This time she opted for a more revealing look, with the original neon bodysuit swapped out for a bikini that looks strikingly similar; the main material matches the royal blue exactly, with the detail of the pink strings making her immediately recognisable of the fan-favorite Overwatch character.

Advertisement

Her bikini top even has D.Va’s pink bunny logo stamped onto one side, which just goes to show the level of detail put into an overall more minimalistic take on the character. She points her gun directly at the camera.

Her makeup is on point, complete with the classic pink triangle face paint and a gorgeous blush colored eye look, which along with the headphones and the gun pointed straight for the camera, make for a practically hypnotic real-life version of D.Va.

With Vega’s love for the gaming and cosplay communities abundantly clear, fans are no doubt excited to see which stunning take she’ll pull out of the bag next. The Instagram post has a whopping 80,000 likes at the time of writing.

Cosplay

TikTok makeup artist looks terrifying as Rick & Morty’s Mr. Meeseeks

Published: 8/Oct/2020 16:56

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Abby Roberts

Share

Cosplay TikTok

Popular TikToker Abby Roberts has transformed herself into Mr. Meeseeks from Netflix’s Rick & Morty using only make-up, and the results are insane.

Abby Roberts (Abby artistry) is a British TikToker and makeup artist with more than 12.4 million followers on the app. Abby is well known for her incredible makeup skills, cosplay, and ridiculous transformations into different characters. Abby is also dating fellow TikToker Noen Eubanks.

Advertisement

Abby consistently challenges the boundaries of how far makeup can go in altering someone’s appearance, and if you thought she couldn’t turn into a cartoon, you thought wrong.

In her latest project, and potentially in the spirit of spooky season, Abby covered her entire face in blue and drew on a giant smile with terrifying teeth. She completed the look with a bright orange wig and a blue zip-up jacket.

Advertisement
Abby Roberts artistry tiktok
Instagram: Abby Roberts
Abby Roberts is well-known on TikTok for pushing makeup boundaries

In the Rick & Morty universe, Mr. Meeseeks is a creature that appears throughout the seasons. They are created to serve a singular purpose and will go to any length to fulfill that. When they do, they expire and vanish into the air. While they don’t sound so scary, fans of the show will know just how creepy and disturbing the creatures can be.

She captioned her video, “This is probably my scariest look this Halloween I’m sorry” and added “cause y’all needed some more nightmare fuel,” eventually admitting in a third and final TikTok that the look is “a regret.”

@abbyrartistrythis is probably my scariest look this halloween i’m sorry 💀♬ let me know… – ok

Halloween fanatics can expect exciting things from Abby in the countdown to October 31. Already this month Abby has shown off her amazing Harley Quinn cosplay, experimented with eye blood makeup.

Advertisement

Abby also debuted a Halloween special trailer on YouTube where she is filmed sitting on a huge red throne dressed as the devil in front of satin red curtains.

Fans can see more Halloween content on Abby’s YouTube channel every Friday at 11 am PST in October.