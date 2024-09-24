LoL devs finally brings meme skin to life by making K/DA Gragas a real thing

Riot Games have announced that they will finally be bringing the highly anticipated meme LoL skin, K/DA Gragas, to life after years of jokes from the fans.

One of the most popular skin lines to release in League of Legends was that of the virtual pop star group K/DA. The girl group consisted of champions Kai’sa, Akali, Evelynn, Ahri, and more recently Seraphine, all as real-life music superstars.

The initial skin release, alongside its music video for Popstars, was a huge hit for the game, spurring off other bands like True Damage and Heartsteel, each with their own song and skin line.

Article continues after ad

The huge success of the K/DA skins inspired players to construct their own version of skins for other champions. Some players were keen on seeing the likes of Braum, Gragas, and Taric dressed in their own skimpy outfits, ready to make their world debut.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, we don’t have to wait much longer, as Riot is finally giving the players what they want.

League of Legends’ September 23rd dev update showcased a heap of new skins that will be available for grabs as part of the LoL Player Days event. Many of these new cosmetics focused on the fan side of the MOBA, including Cosplayer Neeko and Esports Trundle, but the real star of the show was Music Fan Gragas.

Article continues after ad

Complete with the full K/DA getup, and of course, full belly exposed, the rabble-rouser has never looked better. What makes the skin even better is that his recall is quite literally Gragas doing the Popstars dance, something fans have wanted for years now.

While the devs have yet to mention the cost of these skins, it’s likely they’ll be priced at 1350 RP, offering new visuals and sounds to bolster their quality.

Article continues after ad

When purchased between October 8 to October 24, all three of these skins will have their proceeds go toward the Riot Games Social Impact Fund. Additionally, the devs have mentioned that they’ll match three times the offering, making it a great cause overall, and netting you one of the most iconic League skins in decades.