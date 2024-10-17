Rumored GTA 6 actor’s video sends fans into a frenzy amid trailer 2 speculation

The actress supposedly behind GTA 6’s Lucia character has got Grand Theft Auto fans in a frenzy again, with some believing she’s posted a new hint on social media.

With Rockstar Games typically remaining silent on all things GTA 6, the Grand Theft Auto community has been left to do some digging of their own. Over the last few years, we’ve seen fans take hints from GTA Online and GTA 5, hoping to uncover some details.

That has also extended to outside of the game as well. Many have dug through the IMDB pages and resumes of countless actors and actresses, trying to figure out who will be playing a notable character in the new game.

Manni Perez has come up as the most likely name to play Lucia – GTA 6’s main protagonist – with her social media being inundated with comments from fans who want her to let some details slip early.

While she hasn’t done that in her latest post, which showed a short clip of her at a shooting range, the actress has got GTA fans intrigued.

“Lucia testing gun mechanics before GTA6,” one said. “Lucia’s massively improving her shooting skills I see,” commented another. “Lucia trying the new guns before GTA 6!” added another.

Other fans urged her to confirm which actors could play Jason opposite Lucia in the story.



“Wishing you good luck with your insane upcoming fame,” another fan replied. “It’s so funny that everybody knows but Rockstar still wants to keep it secret,” said another fan.

As noted, Rockstar has played their cards close to their chest and haven’t said anything since releasing the first trailer. Fans are expecting another trailer, or screenshots, before long. So, maybe we’ll finally get confirmation on actors then.