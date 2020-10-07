League cosplayer descends from the heavens as amazing Dragonslayer Diana - Dexerto

Diana has descended from the heavens of Mount Targon here on Earth ⁠— or so you could be mistaken into thinking. Scottish cosplayer ‘anaelic’ has once again delivered the goods for League of Legends fan, putting on an epic display with her Dragonslayer Diana cosplay.

Seeing a Diana cosplay for League of Legends is rare. However, finding an exquisite one is almost impossible. The Scorn of the Moon, with her heavy armor and massive Moonsilver blade, isn’t up there with one of the popular champions to cosplay.

However, that hasn’t stopped anaelic from creating one of the best ⁠— if not the best ⁠— Diana cosplay with her incredible rendition of the Lunari’s Dragonslayer skin.

Anaelic has been working on her Dragonslayer Diana cosplay since lockdown began. She was originally going to take it to conventions, but with 2020 stopping all of those, she instead used the project as motivation.

“This project has instead been my distraction, the thing that’s kept me motivated to stay productive, and I’m so proud that I at least have this to show for all the extra time I’ve had,” she said on Instagram after completing her cosplay.

You can tell just how much effort she put into it right from the first glance. Anaelic has managed to recreate the Aspect’s sunset-colored armor perfectly, not forgetting a single panel on Diana’s intricate outfit.

She managed to keep all the pieces together with velcro, although the cosplay is ⁠— understandably ⁠— very hard to get around it.

“I honestly don’t know how I’m going to survive a full day at a con in this cosplay because it is so hard to move about it! It was well worth it though because we got some amazing photos,” she added.

Anaelic also considered all the small details ⁠— she recreated the smoky effect on her blade with a smoke machine and LED lights built into the crescent. The cosplay is not only one of the best Diana ones we’ve seen, but one of the best cosplays of the year. Period.

The Scottish cosplayer isn’t stopping here though. If you’re wondering what anaelic’s next project is, wonder no more. She is currently working on a Spirit Blossom Lillia cosplay, and she’s trying to make it perfect from head-to-hoof. We’ve even covered her progress on it so far!