Overwatch cosplayer gets ready for Halloween as a perfect Mercy - Dexerto

Halloween is almost upon us, and cosplayers everywhere are preparing for the holiday. This Overwatch Mercy cosplay goes above and beyond when bringing this angelic healer to life and deserves some extra recognition.

When Overwatch came out back in 2016, there were only three healers, and Mercy was one of them. A lot has changed since then and there are a lot more Heroes, and the hero herself has seen quite a few changes. Despite this, she remains a fan favorite, especially for cosplayers.

There are plenty of awesome OW cosplays out there, but Hanxiaoyue really brings her to life with the help of @Anka_Ephemere on Twitter. The two collaborate for a fantastic rendition with excellent photography and visual effects.

Mercy cosplayer preps for Halloween

Despite the fact that Witch Mercy is Mercy’s Halloween skin, Hanxiaoyue went with the Winged Victory skin with some extra spooky effects, and she nailed it. Starting with her hair, she puts her blonde hair in a ponytail and parts her bangs. It is held back by a golden crown with wing-like ear guards, just like in the cosmetic. To cap it off, she includes the fern-like plants behind her ears.

For her attire, she dons a white tunic with gold embroidery held up with a brown rope. On her arms and legs, she wears bracelets. On her back, she has Mercy’s signature wings, modeled directly off of the skin. Then, there is of course the staff, which is perfect down to the last little leaf.

If the cosplay itself wasn’t impressive enough, the graphic design that goes along with it really gives it life. @Anka_Ephemere includes two shots with Mercy on a dark and fiery battlefield, and then another two with her at what appears to be Ilios Ruins.

The first two images are fitting for the hero, as she is a beacon of hope and light on the battlefield. The Winged Victory skin also based on the Goddess Nike and works well with the other images on Ilios, which is an Overwatch map based on Santorini in Greece.

This is one of the most impressive Mercy cosplays out there, and Hanxiaoyue really brings the character to life along with @Anka-Ephemere’s photography and graphic design.