 Overwatch cosplayer gets ready for Halloween as a perfect Mercy - Dexerto
Logo
Cosplay

Overwatch cosplayer gets ready for Halloween as a perfect Mercy

Published: 30/Oct/2020 22:39

by Nate Searl
Winged Victory Mercy Cosplay Overwatch
Activision Blizzard

Share

Mercy

Halloween is almost upon us, and cosplayers everywhere are preparing for the holiday. This Overwatch Mercy cosplay goes above and beyond when bringing this angelic healer to life and deserves some extra recognition. 

When Overwatch came out back in 2016, there were only three healers, and Mercy was one of them. A lot has changed since then and there are a lot more Heroes, and the hero herself has seen quite a few changes. Despite this, she remains a fan favorite, especially for cosplayers.

There are plenty of awesome OW cosplays out there, but Hanxiaoyue really brings her to life with the help of @Anka_Ephemere on Twitter. The two collaborate for a fantastic rendition with excellent photography and visual effects.

Mercy cosplayer preps for Halloween

Despite the fact that Witch Mercy is Mercy’s Halloween skin, Hanxiaoyue went with the Winged Victory skin with some extra spooky effects, and she nailed it. Starting with her hair, she puts her blonde hair in a ponytail and parts her bangs. It is held back by a golden crown with wing-like ear guards, just like in the cosmetic. To cap it off, she includes the fern-like plants behind her ears.

For her attire, she dons a white tunic with gold embroidery held up with a brown rope. On her arms and legs, she wears bracelets. On her back, she has Mercy’s signature wings, modeled directly off of the skin. Then, there is of course the staff, which is perfect down to the last little leaf.

If the cosplay itself wasn’t impressive enough, the graphic design that goes along with it really gives it life. @Anka_Ephemere includes two shots with Mercy on a dark and fiery battlefield, and then another two with her at what appears to be Ilios Ruins.

The first two images are fitting for the hero, as she is a beacon of hope and light on the battlefield. The Winged Victory skin also based on the Goddess Nike and works well with the other images on Ilios, which is an Overwatch map based on Santorini in Greece.

This is one of the most impressive Mercy cosplays out there, and Hanxiaoyue really brings the character to life along with @Anka-Ephemere’s photography and graphic design.

Cosplay

Adventure Time cosplayer defends Land of Ooo as Finn’s female form Fionna

Published: 30/Oct/2020 17:58 Updated: 30/Oct/2020 18:01

by Brent Koepp
adventure time fionna cosplay
Cartoon Network / Instagram: @kqueentsun, @gilphotography

Share

Adventure Time

A talented cosplayer went viral on Instagram after sharing her adorable transformation into Adventure Time’s Fionna. The artist’s perfect take on the female version of protagonist Finn will leave fans of the animation in awe.

Adventure Time made its debut on Cartoon Network in 2010. For the last decade, the groundbreaking animation has captured the hearts and imaginations of viewers around the world.

Bringing the popular series to life, a cosplayer shared her take on lead heroine, Fionna. The artist accurately portrayed the female version of the human hero, Finn.

fionna and cake in adventure time
Cartoon Network / Frederator Studios
Fionna is the female version of Finn.

Adventure Time cosplayer becomes real life Fionna

Adventure Time’s third season surprised fans when its ninth episode depicted a gender-swapped version of the Land of Ooo. Viewers were introduced to its new protagonists Fionna and Cake.

Bringing the heroine to life, cosplayer Emi ‘kqueentsun’ shared her insanely accurate costume of the character on social media. Photographer ‘cosplayenthusiast’ captured her posing in the hero’s iconic attire.

Emi perfectly recreated Fionna’s signature uniform, from her blue shirt and white headgear to her knee-high striped socks. The artist even made the protagonist’s lime green backpack which drapes over her shoulders. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KawaiiQueen | Emi (@kqueentsun) on

In another shot by ‘catboxphotography’, the cosplayer showed off how she faithfully portrayed the heroine’s look. Kqueentsun parted her blonde hair to the right side of her face as her locks peek out from under the white hood on her head. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KawaiiQueen | Emi (@kqueentsun) on

The artist also gave viewers a look at her prop sword, which accurately mirrors the weapon that Fionna sports throughout her episodes. In an over-the-shoulder pose, Emi effortlessly channels the character’s heroic spirit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KawaiiQueen | Emi (@kqueentsun) on

Adventure Time ended in 2018, and has only continued to grow in popularity. The show has been praised by critics and fans for its unique art style and writing from creator Pendleton Ward.

After coming to an end for two years, fans were surprised when the series made its return in 2020 with a movie series on HBO Max called Distant Lands. The first installment featuring BMO aired in June and can be watched now. 