Naruto cosplayer awakens her Sharingan as Kakashi with female twist - Dexerto

Kakashi Hatake is arguably the most badass character in Naruto, but one cosplayer has copied the copy-cat ninja himself and brought him to life with a female twist.

Naruto is jam-packed with many awesome characters, each with their own in-depth background stories and motives. However, it’s hard to find one more universally loved than Kakashi Hatake.

Kakashi is first introduced as a detached and eccentric teacher who takes Naruto, Sakura, and Sasuke under his wing. But it quickly becomes apparent that he is one of the strongest and smartest ninjas in the world, often described as a genius.

In terms of abilities, he’s essentially good at everything. However, the one that defines him the most is the Sharingan in his left eye socket, which was given to him by his childhood friend Obito Uchiha.

Kakashi has been able to use the Sharingan to copy nearly any technique used against him ever since. It also gives him heightened visual perception and lets him see through deception as well as predict his opponent’s moves.

However, it seems like Kakashi isn’t the only ninja worthy of the copy-cat title. A popular cosplayer named Nicole Winters brought him to life with a female twist. The end result is so perfect, not even the Sharingan itself would be able to see through it.

“Kakashi is BAE.. you can fight me on that,” she said, in a picture that has received almost 30,000 likes.

Naturally, her hair is slightly longer than Kakashi’s. But other than that, it looks like an exact match.

The headband, mask, vest, gloves, and sandals couldn’t be more perfect. The outfit has an incredible amount of detail from head to toe.

If that wasn’t enough, she totally nailed his trademark pose and even included the Icha Icha Tactics book he loves to read.

“I love that you guys love my Kakashi genderbend,” she said in a second picture. “I’m so glad I decided to do another shoot with this cosplay again and bring some more life into & it’s literally one of my most comfortable cosplays too!”

The second shot provides an even better look at the Hidden Leaf Village symbol on the headband and gloves. It’s hard to tell whether or not it’s real metal. Either way, it looks like the real deal.

Nicole Winters has done a magnificent job with her Kakashi Hatake cosplay. It’s one of the best we’ve seen, which says a lot considering how popular of a character he is.

If you’re interested in seeing all the bits and pieces she used to piece the cosplay together, you can find all the details on her Patreon.