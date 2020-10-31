 Naruto cosplayer awakens her Sharingan as Kakashi with female twist - Dexerto
Naruto cosplayer awakens her Sharingan as Kakashi with female twist

Published: 31/Oct/2020 6:57 Updated: 31/Oct/2020 7:19

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Kakashi Hatake Naruto Cosplay
Viz Media / Instagram: @findnicolehere

Kakashi Hatake is arguably the most badass character in Naruto, but one cosplayer has copied the copy-cat ninja himself and brought him to life with a female twist.

Naruto is jam-packed with many awesome characters, each with their own in-depth background stories and motives. However, it’s hard to find one more universally loved than Kakashi Hatake.

Kakashi is first introduced as a detached and eccentric teacher who takes Naruto, Sakura, and Sasuke under his wing. But it quickly becomes apparent that he is one of the strongest and smartest ninjas in the world, often described as a genius.

In terms of abilities, he’s essentially good at everything. However, the one that defines him the most is the Sharingan in his left eye socket, which was given to him by his childhood friend Obito Uchiha.

Kakashi has been able to use the Sharingan to copy nearly any technique used against him ever since. It also gives him heightened visual perception and lets him see through deception as well as predict his opponent’s moves.

Kakashi Hatake Naruto Cosplay
Viz Media
Kakashi might come across as aloof, but he’s one of the strongest characters in the show.

However, it seems like Kakashi isn’t the only ninja worthy of the copy-cat title. A popular cosplayer named Nicole Winters brought him to life with a female twist. The end result is so perfect, not even the Sharingan itself would be able to see through it.

“Kakashi is BAE.. you can fight me on that,” she said, in a picture that has received almost 30,000 likes.

Nicole Winters cosplay of Kakashi from Naruto
Instagram: findnicolehere
Nicole even got the Icha Icha Tactics book!

Naturally, her hair is slightly longer than Kakashi’s. But other than that, it looks like an exact match. 

The headband, mask, vest, gloves, and sandals couldn’t be more perfect. The outfit has an incredible amount of detail from head to toe.

If that wasn’t enough, she totally nailed his trademark pose and even included the Icha Icha Tactics book he loves to read.

“I love that you guys love my Kakashi genderbend,” she said in a second picture. “I’m so glad I decided to do another shoot with this cosplay again and bring some more life into & it’s literally one of my most comfortable cosplays too!”

Nicole Winters cosplay of Kakashi from Naruto
Instagram: findnicolehere
Nicole’s Kakashi cosplay is one of her favorites.

The second shot provides an even better look at the Hidden Leaf Village symbol on the headband and gloves. It’s hard to tell whether or not it’s real metal. Either way, it looks like the real deal.

Nicole Winters has done a magnificent job with her Kakashi Hatake cosplay. It’s one of the best we’ve seen, which says a lot considering how popular of a character he is.

If you’re interested in seeing all the bits and pieces she used to piece the cosplay together, you can find all the details on her Patreon.

Eugene Lee Yang goes viral cosplaying Avatar: The Last Airbender

Published: 29/Oct/2020 12:39

by Georgina Smith
Eugene Lee Yang next to Azula from Avatar: The Last Airbender
Instagram: eugeneleeyang / Nickeldeon

Writer, Director, and Try Guys member Eugene Lee Yang has absolutely blown Avatar: The Last Airbender fans away with his flawless cosplays, recreating not just Azula but Zuko too.

Since rising to internet fame with his work on YouTube series ‘the Try Guys,’ Eugene Lee Yang has established himself as a creator in his own right, producing many hugely viral videos exploring LGBTQ+ and Asian-American identities.

Each year in what he describes as his ‘Asian Halloween Tradition,’ Eugene cosplays different Asian characters from popular movies, TV shows, books and more to celebrate different aspects of those cultures, and works alongside a team to flex their outstanding costume and makeup skills.

In the past, he’s recreated characters like Mulan, Magnus Bane from the Mortal Instruments Series, and many more dating back to Halloween of 2009 when he cosplayed Russell from the animated film UP.

But this year, Eugene and his talented team treated fans to not just one, but two Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplays, and they were both as fantastic as each other.

Eugene cosplays Zuko and Azula

First, in a post that at the time of writing has 99,000 likes, he recreated the banished prince from the Fire Nation, Zuko.

Eugene models the brilliant costume by Kinetic Cosplay perfectly, the bold oranges and reds of the fabric creating a vibrant fire-like glow, which combined with the mix of silk trims and various types of fabric give a perfectly dynamic edge to the look.

His makeup artist Arianna Blean has also reformed Zuko’s signature eye scar, the scar wax looking intricate enough to be realistic, but also with a slightly animated feel in keeping with the original art style.

To fans’ surprise, Eugene even pulled out a second Avatar look to celebrate Halloween this year, also having a go at one of the show’s most popular villains, Fire Nation princess Azula in beautiful photos taken by JD Renes.

The absolutely stunning images show the YouTube star surrounded by lightning, filling the images with a mesmerizing blue-white glow. The black and gold plates contribute to a powerful silhouette, with the wig by danekez sculpted perfectly to look like the original, even keeping with the gold hairpiece in the center of the head.

Eugene put both characters together in the same image in a post that gained 40,000 likes, and even participated in a TikTok trend where he wipes a mirror to switch between the two characters, injecting the video with electric personality.

His series of posts about the cosplays have garnered hundreds of thousands of likes all together, and has already got people excited about what Eugene will pull out of the bag next Halloween.