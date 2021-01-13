The Witcher cosplayer impresses fans as Geralt with female twist

Geralt is the paragon of masculinity in The Witcher, but that didn’t stop a talented cosplayer named Erin J. B. White from bringing him to life with a female twist, and her fans can’t get enough of it.

Geralt of Rivia is the heart and soul of The Witcher in many ways, which isn’t surprising since he’s the main protagonist of the series. Fans are drawn to his blunt, hard-nosed, and cynical personality, probably because it’s not typical of a hero.

Instead, it’s more in line with an anti-hero persona and has a certain charm that others can relate to. Either way, there’s something about him that resonates with fans, and that carries over in the cosplay community too.

Geralt cosplays are everywhere on the internet, and they’re all great in different ways. However, it’s hard to find one that looks as good as Erin J. B. White’s. The best part is, she managed to pull it off with a female twist.

“Evil is evil. Lesser, greater, middling – makes no difference,” she said, referring to a quote. “The degree is arbitrary. The definition’s blurred. If I’m to choose between one evil and another… I’d rather not choose at all.”

It looks fantastic from head to toe and could easily pass as the real deal, but it’s also incredibly innovative. Erin created the armor by combining EVA car mats and craft foam with leather strapping.

She also 3D printed the medallion and sword hilt and attached the latter to a sword she bought from Amazon. The rest of the piece, which included a breastplate, boots, contact lenses, leggings, undershirt, and a wig, were sourced from various sellers.

However, she managed to integrate them perfectly into her piece and create a well-rounded final product. Here’s a second look, which includes shots of her standing in natural scenery.

All in all, it’s a brilliant cosplay, and her fans were quick to acknowledge it. They’ve described it as everything from “badass” to “so good,” and one of them even said they were “deeply impressed.”

There’s no doubt that fans of the series will love it too. It’s already gained some traction on social media, but it has the potential to go viral.