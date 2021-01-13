Logo
Cosplay

The Witcher cosplayer impresses fans as Geralt with female twist

Published: 13/Jan/2021 7:52

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
The Witcher Geralt Cosplay
@erinbjwhite / CD Projekt Red

The Witcher

Geralt is the paragon of masculinity in The Witcher, but that didn’t stop a talented cosplayer named Erin J. B. White from bringing him to life with a female twist, and her fans can’t get enough of it.

Geralt of Rivia is the heart and soul of The Witcher in many ways, which isn’t surprising since he’s the main protagonist of the series. Fans are drawn to his blunt, hard-nosed, and cynical personality, probably because it’s not typical of a hero.

Instead, it’s more in line with an anti-hero persona and has a certain charm that others can relate to. Either way, there’s something about him that resonates with fans, and that carries over in the cosplay community too.

The Witcher Geralt Cosplay
CD Projekt Red
Geralt of Rivia is the beloved protagonist of The Witcher.

Geralt cosplays are everywhere on the internet, and they’re all great in different ways.  However, it’s hard to find one that looks as good as Erin J. B. White’s. The best part is, she managed to pull it off with a female twist.

“Evil is evil. Lesser, greater, middling – makes no difference,” she said, referring to a quote. “The degree is arbitrary. The definition’s blurred. If I’m to choose between one evil and another… I’d rather not choose at all.”

 

It looks fantastic from head to toe and could easily pass as the real deal, but it’s also incredibly innovative. Erin created the armor by combining EVA car mats and craft foam with leather strapping. 

She also 3D printed the medallion and sword hilt and attached the latter to a sword she bought from Amazon. The rest of the piece, which included a breastplate, boots, contact lenses, leggings, undershirt, and a wig, were sourced from various sellers. 

However, she managed to integrate them perfectly into her piece and create a well-rounded final product. Here’s a second look, which includes shots of her standing in natural scenery.

 

All in all, it’s a brilliant cosplay, and her fans were quick to acknowledge it. They’ve described it as everything from “badass” to “so good,” and one of them even said they were “deeply impressed.”

There’s no doubt that fans of the series will love it too. It’s already gained some traction on social media, but it has the potential to go viral.

Cosplay

Overwatch cosplayer zips into battle as DPS hero Tracer

Published: 12/Jan/2021 19:03

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Tracer from Overwatch next to cosplayer.
Blizzard Entertainment / Instagram: @ladalyumos, @kmitenkova

Tracer

An Overwatch cosplayer made waves on social media after transforming into Tracer. The talented artist brought the Blizzard Entertainment mascot to life.

Overwatch made its debut in 2016, and has since grown into one of the most popular online shooters of all time. Players around the world fell in love with its addicting gameplay, and vibrant cast of characters.

To celebrate the hero shooter, a talented cosplayer shared her true-to-life take on Tracer. She looks so much like the game’s mascot, it’s almost as if the heroine has zipped out of the screen.

Screenshot of Overwatch mascot Tracer zipping into battle.
Blizzard Entertainment
The time-skipping hero is a mascot for the 2016 shooter.

Overwatch cosplayer becomes real life Tracer

Ever since its debut in 2016, players have been met with the game’s bubbly mascot, Tracer. The British hero can blink through time and uses pulse pistols. While not the strongest fighter, her incredible speed and ability to reverse time can make her a real nuisance in battles.

Prolific cosplayer Lada Lyumos made waves on Instagram after showcasing her incredible transformation into the Blizzard character. Photographer ‘kmitenkova‘ captured the artist in Tracer’s signature brown Royal Air Force bomber jacket.

Lada posed as the DPS hero, and showed off how faithful her re-creation is to the game. She accurately portrayed the heroine’s giant orange goggles, yellow spandex leggings, as well as the character’s blue chronal accelerator with help from ‘gnilaya_kislota‘.

In another shot, the artist gave viewers a close-up shot of her Overwatch costume. She absolutely nailed the character’s quirky look, including her short wild brown hair which is parted to the right side of her head.  The cosplayer mirrored Tracer’s stance she makes before zipping through time.

Despite releasing back in 2016, Overwatch’s popularity has continued to grow. The hero shooter has not only cultivated a hardcore player-base, but it has even become one of the largest esports in the world.

Fans of the FPS have a lot to be excited for as the title is gearing up for a sequel which features a PVE mode. The expansion will also bring new characters and maps to its multiplayer.