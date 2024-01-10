Baldur’s Gate fan discovers Gale’s shocking panties-only reaction

One Baldur’s Gate 3 fan discovered a unique dialogue response from Gale when talking to him in only your underwear.

The winning title for Game of the Year has not disappointed fans with its rich storyline and replayability. There are near-infinite possibilities, from choosing your Tav’s race and backstory to deciding which character you want to romance.

Even almost six months after its release date, Bladur’s Gate 3 fans still find new ways to interact with the characters in their camps. All of this depends on the relationship with the champion, their race, and their moral compass.

Gale is one of the most beloved characters in the franchise; some even argue that he is the “real” protagonist of the game and that the Gale slander on social media needs to be put to rest.

Is Gale a confirmed ass-man?

A post on the official Baldur’s Gate subreddit showcased an interesting dialogue option from Gale when the player’s Tav speaks to him with nothing but underwear on. There are two different unique reponses that Gale will give the player when speaking to him.

Reddit: Nekomori Tiefling underwear that Gale responds to

In one response, Gale says: “You look… comfortable. A mite over-exposed, given the perils of our adventure, but I suppose it adds a thrilling edge to leave oneself open to danger and… other things.”

In another, he replies: “I assume your choice of apparel isn’t the subject of the day. What’s on your hind? I mean mind.”

Commenters beneath the post found the response hilarious, pointing out how Gale is clearly ‘checking out the ass’ of their Tav.

“Annnnd, this is now something I must try for myself,” said one user. “I do love new interactions to a ridiculous level.”

With multiple choices of undergarments in the game, not all of them will garner a reaction from Gale.

The poster changed an image of the specific underwear set that they were wearing at the time of speaking to him. The underwear can be obtained from choosing the Tiefling class at the beginning of the game.