The Witcher Cosplayer makes magic as enchanting Yennefer - Dexerto

 The Witcher Cosplayer makes magic as enchanting Yennefer
The Witcher Cosplayer makes magic as enchanting Yennefer

Published: 22/Oct/2020 11:50

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer DariaSol next to Yennefer from The Witcher
Reddit: DariaSol / CD Projekt Red

The Witcher

A remarkable cosplayer has flexed her sharp costume skills with a meticulous recreation of Yennefer from The Witcher 3, looking every bit the part of the powerful sorceress.

The Witcher experienced a sweeping success as a game, particularly its most recent third installment, thanks to its rich medieval-inspired world-building, fantasy elements, and complex character relationships.

The TV adaptation that was released on Netflix in 2019 scooped up a new wave of fans who, despite not having played the game previously, fell in love with the world it portrayed, leading the show to go on and trump huge names like The Mandalorian in terms of demand.

Yennefer is one of the story’s main female protagonists. A cold character with a dark past, she captivated fans with her enchanting aesthetic, as well as her complexity of character.

Jason Momoa and Henry Cavil pose in Netflix promo image
prideofgypsies (Instagram)
The franchise soared in popularity after the release of the third game, and then the Netflix series took it to another level.

Thanks to the intricacy of the outfits featured in both the game and the show, it remains a rather difficult feat to pull off an accurate cosplay, but DariaSol managed to recreate Yennefer down to the fine details, in a beautifully atmospheric shot.

Her hair is impossibly voluminous, matching Yennefer’s thick black curls that cascade down her shoulders and back. Also, an exact replica is her thick black choker-necklace with a circular medallion that sits between her collarbones.

[Self] Yennefer of Vengerberg by DariaSol from r/cosplay

DariaSol has opted for a beautiful off the shoulder look, a bardot black blouse with the arms wrapped in an intricate ribbon, overlaid with a black corset. This is paired with leather gloves that she is putting on in the photograph.

She sports what appear to be thigh-high boots and socks, with a small gap between that and some shorts. This has then been covered with a skirt that has a wide slit in the side, giving the outfit that extra dimension.

Dario Sol looks like she could drop right into The Witcher universe, her Yennefer recreation looking just as enchanting as her in-game and in-series counterparts.

Overwatch cosplayer schools opponents as adorable Academy D.Va

Published: 21/Oct/2020 18:46

by Brent Koepp
academy d.va skin overwatch cosplay
Blizzard Entertainment / Instagram: @hendoart

D.Va

An Overwatch cosplayer went viral on Instagram after sharing their transformation into popular tank hero, D.Va. The artist adorably brought the character’s Academy skin to life like you’ve never seen before.

Overwatch made its debut in 2016, and quickly became a cultural phenomena. Players fell in love with the team-shooter’s addicting gameplay, and its vibrant cast of characters such as D.Va.

To celebrate the Korean heroine, prolific cosplayer ‘HendoArt’ brought her iconic ‘Academy’ skin to life. The artist looks so much like the tank, it’s almost as if she nerfed her way out of the screen.

academy d.va's highlight intro in overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment
D.Va is one of the most popular heroes in Overwatch.

HendoArt brings Overwatch Academy D.Va to life

The Korean tank character has many classic skins in the game already, from her police officer uniform to her Waveracer outfit. However, one of the most beloved looks is her Academy costume.

Cosplayer Sarah ‘HendoArt’ Hendo made waves on Instagram after showing off her perfect recreation of D.Va’s school skin. Photographer ‘nels._’ captured the artist mirroring the character’s pose after she ejects from her mech.

Sarah nailed the heroine’s blue and pink trimmed blazer, as well as her plaid skirt – which really ties the school uniform together. The picture’s perspective cleverly gives off the illusion that the cosplayer is flying through the air while she aims her pistol.

In another adorable shot taken by ‘saffelsphotography’, the artist gave viewers a better look at the full costume. With special effects, HendoArt stands stands in front of the nuclear blast after launching her mech behind herself.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, the cosplayer also made a video on YouTube documenting the behind-the-scenes footage of her photoshoot. Fans of Overwatch get to see D.Va truly coming to life.

Despite only releasing in 2016, Overwatch has already cemented itself as one of the top shooters in the genre. The team-based title has grown into a major esport with incredible talent.

Fans of the Blizzard release have a lot to be excited for as a sequel to the FPS is just right around the corner. Expected to drop sometime in 2021, the expansion will include a PVE mode, as well new maps and characters. 