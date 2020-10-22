The Witcher Cosplayer makes magic as enchanting Yennefer - Dexerto

A remarkable cosplayer has flexed her sharp costume skills with a meticulous recreation of Yennefer from The Witcher 3, looking every bit the part of the powerful sorceress.

The Witcher experienced a sweeping success as a game, particularly its most recent third installment, thanks to its rich medieval-inspired world-building, fantasy elements, and complex character relationships.

The TV adaptation that was released on Netflix in 2019 scooped up a new wave of fans who, despite not having played the game previously, fell in love with the world it portrayed, leading the show to go on and trump huge names like The Mandalorian in terms of demand.

Yennefer is one of the story’s main female protagonists. A cold character with a dark past, she captivated fans with her enchanting aesthetic, as well as her complexity of character.

Thanks to the intricacy of the outfits featured in both the game and the show, it remains a rather difficult feat to pull off an accurate cosplay, but DariaSol managed to recreate Yennefer down to the fine details, in a beautifully atmospheric shot.

Her hair is impossibly voluminous, matching Yennefer’s thick black curls that cascade down her shoulders and back. Also, an exact replica is her thick black choker-necklace with a circular medallion that sits between her collarbones.

DariaSol has opted for a beautiful off the shoulder look, a bardot black blouse with the arms wrapped in an intricate ribbon, overlaid with a black corset. This is paired with leather gloves that she is putting on in the photograph.

She sports what appear to be thigh-high boots and socks, with a small gap between that and some shorts. This has then been covered with a skirt that has a wide slit in the side, giving the outfit that extra dimension.

Dario Sol looks like she could drop right into The Witcher universe, her Yennefer recreation looking just as enchanting as her in-game and in-series counterparts.