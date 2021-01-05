Logo
The Witcher cosplayer bends space and time as stunning Ciri

Published: 5/Jan/2021 6:29 Updated: 5/Jan/2021 6:47

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
The Witcher Ciri Cosplay
CD Projekt Red / Yarpenna

The Witcher

Ciri is one of the most powerful and alluring characters in The Witcher universe, but a dedicated fan named Yarpenna decided to bring her into our world with a breathtaking cosplay.

The Witcher is filled with all kinds of interesting characters, from Geralt to Yennefer, Triss, and Dandelion. However, there’s no denying that Ciri, the deuteragonist of the series, is one of the best.

Ciri has many admirable traits. She is tough, bold, has a strong moral compass, and can literally travel through space and time. She also shares a special father-daughter bond with Geralt, which is one of the most memorable aspects of the story. 

The Witcher Ciri Cosplay
CD Projekt Red
Ciri is the deuteragonist of The Witcher series, and of the most powerful characters.

The Witcher takes place in a fantasy world, but that doesn’t mean people can’t use a little magic of their own and bring their favorite characters to life. A cosplayer named Yarpenna did exactly that, and her followers loved it.

“Hello in the new year,” she said. “I’ve closed 2020 with a witcher photo, then I also open 2021 with the Witcher! It’s winter, so it’s a good time to post-winter photos, there you go. Winter Ciri!”

The cosplay looks fantastic from head to toe. The ashen hair color is spot on, as well as the shirt, pants, boots, belt, straps, and gloves. The attention to detail in the belt is particularly impressive.

Of course, let’s not forget about the sword, dagger, and knapsack. They’re a nice touch and help round off the piece quite nicely. If fans saw her walking around in the wild, they could be forgiven for thinking she opened a portal into our dimension and is the real deal.

Yarpenna also shared a photo of the outfit several months earlier. It shows her standing in a chilling winterscape standing in front of an icy tree surrounded by blankets of snow. It looks like a scene from the game.

“It’s getting colder outside,” she said. “Looks like a perfect opportunity to post a snowy Ciri picture!”

She’s not wrong, and her fans adored it. Between the two photos, fans left comments saying it made them want to jump back into The Witcher 3.

Yarpenna already has an impressive gallery of cosplays. It includes everything from Captain Marvel to Lady Sylvanas from World of Warcraft, and they’re all impressive.

However, this Ciri cosplay is one of her best. It’s always nice to see The Witcher fans bring their favorite characters to life, and she’s done an incredible job. We can’t wait to see what she’s got in store next!

Neon Genesis Evangelion cosplayer schools enemies as Asuka Langley

Published: 4/Jan/2021 18:50

by Brent Koepp
Evangelion protagonist Asuka Langley next to cosplayer.
Studio Khara / Instagram: @someonefromrussia / @kyoosh

Neon Genesis Evangelion

A Neon Genesis Evangelion cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing her insanely accurate take on Asuka Langley. The artist faithfully recreated the protagonist’s academy look.

Making its major television debut in 1995, Evangelion has continued to be one of the most influential animes of all time. Its thrilling sci-fi story helped shape the mecha genre.

To celebrate the groundbreaking series, a talented cosplayer recreated the show’s lead heroine, Asuka Langley, in her iconic school uniform look to perfection.

Screenshot of Asuka Langley from Evangelion anime.
Gainax / Studio Khara
Asuka is one of the most popular characters in the groundbreaking Mecha anime.

Evangelion cosplayer becomes true-to-life Asuka Langley

Neon Genesis takes place in a post apocalyptic version of Tokyo where humanity is under threat from giant creatures called Angels. Mecha pilots like Asuna Langley connect to large robots called Evangelions to fight back the looming threat.

Cosplayer Leza ‘someonefromrussia‘ wowed on Instagram after bringing the anime heroine to life with her insanely accurate costume. The artist faithfully portrayed the character’s signature school uniform attire.

Photographer ‘kyoosh‘ captured Leza showing off the incredible costume with ocean waves in the background. The cosplayer nailed Langley’s signature twin pigtail hairstyle, including her iconic red clips  that sit on both sides of her head.

The talented artist accurately mirrored the heroine’s light blue dress which sits over her neatly pressed white shirt. She even included the tiny red bow which sits under the collar.

In another shot on social media, someonefromrussia teamed up with fellow cosplayer ‘asaginanami‘ who perfectly depicted Asuna’s classmate Rei Ayanami. The duo stand back-to-back as a gorgeous sunset lights up the sky behind them.

Despite releasing over two decades ago, Neon Genesis continues to be one of the most beloved Japanese series of all time. The Mecha story is popular that it’s gotten several new iterations over the years, including an upcoming film set to debut in 2021 called Thrice Upon a Time.

Those looking to dive into Evangelion have many choices, –from movies, to the long-running manga. Popular streaming service Netflix currently has the original 1995 anime which can be watched right now.