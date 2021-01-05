The Witcher cosplayer bends space and time as stunning Ciri

Ciri is one of the most powerful and alluring characters in The Witcher universe, but a dedicated fan named Yarpenna decided to bring her into our world with a breathtaking cosplay.

The Witcher is filled with all kinds of interesting characters, from Geralt to Yennefer, Triss, and Dandelion. However, there’s no denying that Ciri, the deuteragonist of the series, is one of the best.

Ciri has many admirable traits. She is tough, bold, has a strong moral compass, and can literally travel through space and time. She also shares a special father-daughter bond with Geralt, which is one of the most memorable aspects of the story.

The Witcher takes place in a fantasy world, but that doesn’t mean people can’t use a little magic of their own and bring their favorite characters to life. A cosplayer named Yarpenna did exactly that, and her followers loved it.

Read more: The Witcher Cosplayer makes magic as enchanting Yennefer

“Hello in the new year,” she said. “I’ve closed 2020 with a witcher photo, then I also open 2021 with the Witcher! It’s winter, so it’s a good time to post-winter photos, there you go. Winter Ciri!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yarpenna 🧝🏻‍♀️ Cosplay & Memes (@yarpenna)

The cosplay looks fantastic from head to toe. The ashen hair color is spot on, as well as the shirt, pants, boots, belt, straps, and gloves. The attention to detail in the belt is particularly impressive.

Of course, let’s not forget about the sword, dagger, and knapsack. They’re a nice touch and help round off the piece quite nicely. If fans saw her walking around in the wild, they could be forgiven for thinking she opened a portal into our dimension and is the real deal.

Yarpenna also shared a photo of the outfit several months earlier. It shows her standing in a chilling winterscape standing in front of an icy tree surrounded by blankets of snow. It looks like a scene from the game.

Read more: The Witcher cosplayer lights up with Triss Merigold outfit

“It’s getting colder outside,” she said. “Looks like a perfect opportunity to post a snowy Ciri picture!”

She’s not wrong, and her fans adored it. Between the two photos, fans left comments saying it made them want to jump back into The Witcher 3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yarpenna 🧝🏻‍♀️ Cosplay & Memes (@yarpenna)

Yarpenna already has an impressive gallery of cosplays. It includes everything from Captain Marvel to Lady Sylvanas from World of Warcraft, and they’re all impressive.

However, this Ciri cosplay is one of her best. It’s always nice to see The Witcher fans bring their favorite characters to life, and she’s done an incredible job. We can’t wait to see what she’s got in store next!