Baldur’s Gate 3 players slam Larian over forgotten key companion clothing

It’s no secret that some Baldur’s Gate 3 companions received a longer storyline than others, and players have often contested the favoritism by Larian. In fact, now, fans are slamming the game for its forgotten companion clothing.

If you were to only look at the companion clothing in Baldur’s Gate 3, chances are, you’d be able to figure out who they belonged to. After all, how can you forget Astarion’s classic outfit, or Karlach’s fiery chest piece?

Article continues after ad

So, when you look at the likes of Wyll and Gale, and compare them to the traditional outfit of the Warlock and Wizard, it’s easy to see just how plain they really are. After all, they’re exactly the same as the default class clothing.

After spotting this, one player took to the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit and tore into Lairan for the forgotten companions.

“Why don’t they get unique outfits? Is Larian stupid?” shared the poster, attaching an image that reads: “Wyll and Gale when they see everyone having unique outfits, while they only get default starting gear for their class.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Of course, other players were quick to point out that Gale does actually have different clothing to the standard Wizard: “Gale’s robes are purple though, player wizards start out with green robes. Wyll though… Yeah his is the default.”

As previously mentioned, many players joke about the attention Shadowheart and Astarion got in their companion storylines, often comparing it to Gale and Wyll’s, which seem to take the backfoot throughout the three acts.

Article continues after ad

So, to add in the basic clothing and lack of interest in their unique design, it seems Larian could be adding fuel to the favoritism fire.

Other players echoed this sentiment, adding “Larian has favorite children ok? Haha kidding because we know Gale is one of them. Gale’s robe has such pretty colors I think it counts.”

While some began to slam Larian for their favoritism, others turned the lack of good clothing into a joke, commenting: “Or have you considered, that all the other wizards and warlocks are copying THEM?” while another joked, “Gale had some snazzy enchanted robes, but he ate them.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ultimately, clothing isn’t exactly game-changing. The companions can get better armor as the game goes on, too, but this just adds to the favoritism jokes and proves that either some companions got some special treatment, or that Gale and Wyll just don’t really care about style.