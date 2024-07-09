Incredible Witcher 3 mod lets you play as a Sorceress with new quests

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt now has multiple new ways to play, thanks to an amazing mod that features customizable characters — including a fully fleshed-out Sorceress class with unique quests.

The Witcher’s fantasy world is portrayed from the perspective of, well, a Witcher. In this case, Geralt of Rivia is our protagonist, with a few rare exceptions, such as the playable Ciri segments in The Witcher 3, where we get to use her ancient magic and combat skills.

While Witchers are certainly popular, they aren’t the only faction in the world that players are interested in. There are also Sorceresses, like Triss and Yennefer, who play a major role in the story and possess powers beyond what Geralt can use.

Those who have ever wanted to wield true magical might in The Witcher world can now do so, thanks to Custom Player Characters by nikich340 on Nexus Mods. This mod lets you create your own character, including a male Witcher who isn’t Geralt, a female Witcher like Ciri, or a Sorceress.

Nexus Mods The Custom Player Characters mod lets you make your own Sorceress

Not only is the Sorceress playable, but it comes with a magic system and unique quests that unlock new spells. These include the ability to teleport, create light, throw lightning bolts, conjure tornados, and even polymorph into animals like cats and birds.

When customizing your hero, whether a Sorceress, a Witcher, or a Witcheress, you can use elements from any character in the game. You can outright use another character’s look or mix-and-match pieces from the entire cast.

Those who want to play through the game as a Witcheress can also experience a fully revoiced version of Geralt’s dialogue. The new Sorceress quests feature full voice acting in both English and Russian.

Custom Player Characters might be the most ambitious Witcher 3 mod to date, and the creator isn’t done yet. They mention on the Nexus Mods page that they want to add more Sorceress quests in the future, which means we might be able to dump Geralt entirely and obliterate the Wild Hunt without the need for Witchers.