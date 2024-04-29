This creepy Stellar Blade Eve character model detail is terrifying players

The Stellar Blade community has discovered a creepy detail when looking at Eve’s character model, which is catching a lot of players off-guard.

Stellar Blade’s main protagonist, Eve, has caught a lot of attention from the wider gaming community. This is largely down to her being based on the famous South Korean model, Shin Jae-eun. The game’s director Director Hyung-Tae Kim also famously noted that his team spent “extra special attention” when creating Eve’s backside.

It’s clear a lot of time and effort has gone into making Eve, and this has also been shown through the huge amount of cosmetics. In fact, Stellar Blade features over 30 outfits that players can unlock and customize Eve with.

Article continues after ad

Being able to switch up Eve’s design is particularly useful, especially when you consider there are multiple endings. However, some players have discovered one creepy detail surrounding Eve’s character model that is as creepy as it is brilliant.

Article continues after ad

Posting on the official Stellar Blade Reddit page, one player shared a clip of Eve in the Sisters’ Junk section of Xion. The player had left the game running with Eve facing a wall, and after an unspecified amount of time had passed, she looked directly at the camera.

The player then slowly moved the camera to see if Eve would follow their movement, and to their shock, Eve continued to watch their movement. Since the video was posted, there have been similar clips that show other instances occurring within Stellar Blade.

Article continues after ad

“If you stare at the abyss, the abyss stares at you,” joked one player. “Bro, this happened while I was taking a break eating, and then all of a sudden she turns to me and it scared the sh*t out of me,” responded one commenter.

Nier Automata had a similar gimmick where 2B broke the fourth wall by swatting the camera away when players looked at a certain area of her model. It’s clear Shift Up also wanted to include a similar experience but with a little more shock value.