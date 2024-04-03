One Piece fans can’t get over the “best cosplay” they’ve ever seen

A cosplayer dressing up as a particular One Piece character has fans calling it the “best cosplay” they’ve ever seen.

One Piece fans are always up for some creativity and this is evident in this cosplay. A user on Reddit posted some pictures of them dressing up as Shimotsuki Ryuma. However, instead of the young Ryuma we see in the One Piece spin-off Monsters, the cosplayer decided to dress up as the zombie Ryuma.

Shimotsuki Ryuma is a legendary character in One Piece. One of the strongest samurai of Wano, he was the greatest swordsman during his lifetime and once famously slayed a dragon. The Straw Hats encounter his zombie version in the Thriller Bark Arc where Zoro defeated and was ultimately gifted Shusui by Ryuma.

In the elaborate cosplay, the cosplayer, Redlighting_lab, replicated the skull face wrapped in bandages, the kimono, the top knot, and his beloved sword Shusui. The cosplayer gave various poses in front of a red light and smoke to set the spooky vibe of zombie Ryuma.

Redlighting_lab (Reddit)

Fans are praising how authentic the get up looks. From the kimono to the sword, everything seems to be just like in the actual anime. The cosplay looks so realistic that it feels like a true three dimensional version of Ryuma.

One Piece fans are calling this cosplay “the best” and “impressive” among other positive things. One of the users commented, “By far one of the best cosplays I’ve seen in this subreddit. the lighting, the angles, the costume, the makeup, the accuracy. This is a masterpiece.”

“This is absolutely insane,” said another user.

“Dude came straight out of the anime,” was what another fan commented.

“I don’t have the appropriate emoji for how awesome this is,” wrote another awestruck user.

One Piece manga is currently on a hiatus and will return on April 21, 2024.