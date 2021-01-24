 Resident Evil Village cosplayer goes viral as chilling mutant Daniela - Dexerto
Resident Evil Village cosplayer goes viral as chilling mutant Daniela

Published: 24/Jan/2021 17:51

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer Kayla Erin next to Daniela from Resident Evil 8
Capcom / Kayla Erin

An incredibly talented cosplayer has gone viral on Twitter, after posting her uncanny cosplay of mutant girl Daniela from the Resident Evil 8 Village trailer, only four days after it was released.

Popular survival horror franchise Resident Evil’s 8th game was announced back in June of 2020, and since then hype surrounding the new game entitled “Resident Evil Village” has been brewing.

The new installment, set to be released in May 2021, will follow the protagonist Ethan Winter’s journey into a mysterious village, filled with bizarre creatures and spine-tingling moments.

Resident Evil Village banner
Capcom
Resident Evil 8 was announced at Sony’s PlayStation 5 event.

In an official gameplay reveal trailer that was released on January 21, fans got to take a look at some of the characters that would be joining them on their journey. One character, Lady Dimitrescu (often dubbed Tall Vampire Lady thanks to her height) has already been a hit among fans.

But alongside Lady Dimitrescu are some companions, who appear to be mutat residents in the castle, and they seem to be rather bloodthirsty from the glimpse we got in the trailer. One of the girls, named Daniela, has also been a hit among fans.

Cosplayer Kayla Erin decided that she wanted to try and recreate this brand new character, despite it only being four days after the trailer was released. But it’s safe to say that she did an extraordinary job of this cosplay, going viral on Twitter.

She’s cloaked in the same dark hood, overlaying a black long sleeve shirt with a deep scoop neck. On either side, she’s clipped some gold brooches that emulate the ones seen in the gameplay trailer, and this metallic look is matched with the various pendants that hang from her neck.

Deep red blood is smeared around her mouth, with heavy black makeup surrounding her eyes, stark against her blonde hair that mimics Daniela’s exactly. She’s even smiling in the exact same way, making for a very chilling, as well as a remarkably accurate cosplay.

At the time of writing her post has garnered over 82,000 likes, people flooding the tweet with compliments, commenting on how quickly she got the cosplay to look so accurate.

There’s no doubt that people will be producing more fantastic Resident Evil cosplays in the run-up to the release as the hype continues.

