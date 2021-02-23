Pokemon cosplayer transforms into Gym Leader Misty in epic TikTok - Dexerto

A Pokemon cosplayer made waves on social media after sharing her mind-blowing transformation into Cerulean City Gym Leader, Misty. The artist brought the heroine to life in a viral TikTok video.

After being an original Gym Leader in Pokemon Red & Green in 1996 on the Game Boy, Gym Leader Misty became a face of the franchise after starring as one of the main protagonists in the anime show.

Decades later, the red-haired heroine has become one of the most popular characters in the series. Popular artist ‘elise.uwuu‘ celebrated the Water-type Trainer with an epic video recreation that will leave fans in awe.

Pokemon cosplayer becomes Misty in true-to-life take

Fans were first introduced to the beloved Gym Leader in the 1996 RPGs after entering the second major town in the game – Cerulean City. The fierce Trainer utilizes a powerful team of Water-type ‘mon, which helped teach players about element types.

Prolific cosplayer Elise ‘elise.uwuu’ celebrated the beloved character with a set of Instagram posts in February. The talented artist posed as the Kanto fighter while wearing her iconic outfit, which consists of a yellow crop top, jean shorts, and red suspenders.

Elise not only faithfully re-created the heroine’s attire from the anime, she also accurately captured the Gym Leader’s red hairstyle to perfection, while mirroring her signature peace sign hand gesture.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, the cosplayer brought the Gen I RPG character to life – quite literally – with a TikTok video which went viral. In the adorable clip, Elise plays the piano and recreates the battle theme song from the 1996 RPGs.

Decades later, Misty is still one of the most beloved characters in the Japanese franchise. While she hasn’t been featured in the last handful of generations, the Water-type Trainer is one of the most popular protagonists for cosplayers to dress up as.

Fans of the heroine can actually battle against her again in the 2018 titles Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee for Nintendo Switch. The RPGs are an HD re-imagining of the Kanto region, and includes all eight original Gym Leaders from the 1996 games.