 Pokemon cosplayer transforms into Gym Leader Misty in epic TikTok - Dexerto
Cosplay

Pokemon cosplayer transforms into Gym Leader Misty in epic TikTok

Published: 23/Feb/2021 19:28

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Misty from the Pokemon anime next to cosplayer with Pokemon Logo.
The Pokemon Company / Instagram: @elise.uwuu

A Pokemon cosplayer made waves on social media after sharing her mind-blowing transformation into Cerulean City Gym Leader, Misty. The artist brought the heroine to life in a viral TikTok video.

After being an original Gym Leader in Pokemon Red & Green in 1996 on the Game Boy, Gym Leader Misty became a face of the franchise after starring as one of the main protagonists in the anime show.

Decades later, the red-haired heroine has become one of the most popular characters in the series. Popular artist ‘elise.uwuu‘ celebrated the Water-type Trainer with an epic video recreation that will leave fans in awe.

Screenshot of Gym Leader Misty in Pokemon Lets Go Pikachu.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The Kanto Gym Leader is still one of the most popular characters in the Pokemon franchise.

Pokemon cosplayer becomes Misty in true-to-life take

Fans were first introduced to the beloved Gym Leader in the 1996 RPGs after entering the second major town in the game – Cerulean City. The fierce Trainer utilizes a powerful team of Water-type ‘mon, which helped teach players about element types.

Prolific cosplayer Elise ‘elise.uwuu’ celebrated the beloved character with a set of Instagram posts in February. The talented artist posed as the Kanto fighter while wearing her iconic outfit, which consists of a yellow crop top, jean shorts, and red suspenders.

Elise not only faithfully re-created the heroine’s attire from the anime, she also accurately captured the Gym Leader’s red hairstyle to perfection, while mirroring her signature peace sign hand gesture.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, the cosplayer brought the Gen I RPG character to life – quite literally – with a TikTok video which went viral. In the adorable clip, Elise plays the piano and recreates the battle theme song from the 1996 RPGs.

Decades later, Misty is still one of the most beloved characters in the Japanese franchise. While she hasn’t been featured in the last handful of generations, the Water-type Trainer is one of the most popular protagonists for cosplayers to dress up as.

Fans of the heroine can actually battle against her again in the 2018 titles Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee for Nintendo Switch. The RPGs are an HD re-imagining of the Kanto region, and includes all eight original Gym Leaders from the 1996 games.

Cosplay

Demon Slayer cosplayer braves the snow as phenomenal Nezuko Kamado

Published: 23/Feb/2021 7:49 Updated: 23/Feb/2021 7:05

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Demon Slayer Nezuko Cosplay
Viz Media / Instagram: @anniicosplays

Demon Slayer

A talented Demon Slayer cosplayer braved the cold and posed as Nezuko Kamado on a rock surrounded by bamboo and snow, adding some nice scenery to her incredible transformation.

Demon Slayer is on its way to becoming one of the biggest anime of all time. But although it boasts all kinds of interesting characters, it’s hard to find one more captivating than Nezuko Kamado.

She used to be human. However, she was attacked and turned into a powerful demon by Muzan Kibutsuji, the series’s main antagonist. Fortunately, she managed to maintain a shred of humanity and refuses to consume human flesh and blood.

Demon Slayer Nezuko Kamado Cosplay
Viz Media
Nezuko Kamado is one of the most popular characters in Demon Slayer.

Nezuko’s interesting appearance is one of the main reasons why she’s a popular choice among cosplayers.

She wears a pink kimono, a brown robe, a red and white checkered sash, an orange waistband, pink sandals, and white socks wrapped in thick material.

However, her trademark items include a small pink ribbon in her hair and a bamboo mouthpiece, and her long-flowing hair and bright-pink eyes. We’ve seen many excellent cosplays in our time, but a cosplayer named aniicosplays has joined the ranks as one of the best.

“I had to take the rare chance to take cosplay photos in the snow during the last few days!” she wrote. “enju.cosplay gave me her Nezuko cosplay, and this small bamboo garden in the park by my home was perfect for the shoot!”

“The hairstyle is very unusual for me since I haven’t shown my forehead in years, so I felt really weird at first, but I got used to it. But I feel bad for Nezuko for having to walk around in those shoes, they’re really not made for the snow.”

 

A post shared by annii (@anniicosplays)

Anii might have borrowed the outfit from a friend, but she nailed the hair and overall look. The costume is important, but it’s also how you wear it.

It’s fair to say she looks exactly how you’d imagine Nezuko would in real life.

Plus, the fact she’s surrounded by snow and bamboo makes it all-the-more believable, since they pop up quite a lot in the show.