From Astarion to Zagreus — these are the best video game characters of all time

From brave heroes to complex villains and everything in between, countless video game characters have made their mark on pop culture.

But who are the best of the best? The characters who have transcended the art form and become something more. We’re talking about characters who not only influenced the stories and games they inhabit but also left an indelible mark on the hearts of players worldwide.

To get to the bottom of this question, the Dexerto team has assembled a group of dedicated writers to separate the greats from the simply good. We’ve left no stone unturned as we scoured our collection of games, looking for awesome antiheroes, cracking comic-relief characters, marvelous mascots, and vile villains.

It was a tough job, but we managed it (with only a few quibbles and one blazing argument along the way). So here’s Dexerto’s list of the best video game characters of all time.

51. Bella Goth

EA

First Introduced: The Sims (2000)

Who they are: Bella Goth is part of the mysterious and obscenely wealthy Goth family from The Sims franchise, and she has an intriguing backstory filled with mystery, time travel, and a little alien abduction.

Why we love them: Picking a character from a sandbox game as a stand-out may seem a little odd, but Bella Goth is arguably the most iconic Townie from The Sims.

With distinct parallels to the Addams Family and a background that seems to involve alien abduction, time travel, and scheming characters who are after the family fortune, Bella Goth is a surprisingly rich character — in both senses of the word. She subverts expectations in the same way Morticia Addams does, all while looking iconic in the process.

(Words by Em Stonham)

50. Chloe Price

Don’t Nod

First Introduced: Life is Strange (2015)

Who they are: Chloe Price is a rebellious teenager and the deuteragonist in Life is Strange. She’s Max Caulfield’s best friend, and her emergent powers serve as the catalyst for Max’s choices.

Why we love them: Thanks to her ‘F you’ attitude and unwavering loyalties to her loved ones, Chloe really resonates with teenagers around the world. She’s constantly going through an identity crisis, which doesn’t help when you keep almost dying, yet she retains her moral compass. If you get through Life is Strange without falling in love with Chloe, then something’s gone wrong.

(Words by Jessica Filby)

49. Thane Krios

EA

First Introduced: Mass Effect 2 (2010)

Who they are: Drell assassin, Thane Krios is a deeply spiritual man who shows compassion by asking for forgiveness after completing a kill.

Why we love them: Thane suffers from Kepral’s Syndrome, a chronic respiratory illness one of his writers compared to cystic fibrosis. Knowing he doesn’t have much time left encourages him to join Commander Shepard’s suicide mission, but it certainly doesn’t keep him from being a fierce and loyal teammate. A fascinating and fresh take on both a chronically ill and religious ally in gaming, Thane Krios represents a high point of BioWare’s extensive roster of deep, intriguing characters.

(Words by Noelle Corbett)

48. Dogmeat

Bethesda

First Introduced: Fallout 1 (1997)

Who are they: Dogmeat is one of the protagonist’s primary companions in Fallout. The adorable Dogmeat is commonly found in either Junktown, a Cafe, a scrapyard, or Red Rocket Gas Station and packs one hell of a punch against enemies.

Why we love them: Technically, Dogmeat is more than one character; rather they represent the multiple dog companions we’ve met in the Fallout series, but it’s still one you have to mention when talking about the best video game characters. This trusty canine is a fan favorite, and rightly so. He’s loyal, unforgettable, and is easily the most popular companion in the franchise. Here’s hoping we see more of him Fallout 5 or Fallout Season 2.

(Words by Jessica Filby)

47. Dorian Pavus

Electronic Arts

First Introduced: Dragon Age: Inquisition (2014)

Who they are: Dorian Pavus is a mage and noble from the Tevinter Imperium who added a new perspective on this long-demonized Dragon Age: Inquisition nation, proving Tevinter is made of more than just cruel slavers and rogue mages.

Why we love them: Dorian represents a pretty big landmark for LGBTQ+ representation in gaming. Many modern games allow players to romance any character regardless of gender, and while that’s one form of inclusivity, making just about any NPC “player sexual” has its flaws. Dorian is canonically a gay man, only being available for male Inquisitors to romance. But while his sexuality is an important part of his story, it’s far from his defining characteristic. Even nearly a decade later, Dorian remains a hallmark of queer representation in gaming that other developers could learn from.

(Words by Noelle Corbett)

45. The Courier

Obsidian Studios

First Introduced: Fallout: New Vegas (2010)

Who are they? A post-apocalyptic mailman, The Courier is the main character of Fallout: New Vegas. We take control of this determined delivery person as they tear a path across the Mojave Desert in the hunt for the person who shot them in the head, never realizing they hold the future of New Vegas in their hands.

What we think: A deliberate blank canvas. The Courier is whoever we want them to be, so it may seem strange to include them on this list. Yet, as the protagonist of the best Fallout game, we’d be remiss not to include them, especially when you consider the vast influence they have on several major factions in the Fallout universe, including the NCR, Caesar’s Legion, and Mr House. It’s not an exaggeration to say that The Courier’s decision will have a massive impact on the future of civilization in the US, which sets them apart from most other Fallout protagonists whose influence is a little more localized.

(Words by Tom Percival)

44. N

The Pokemon Company

First Introduced: Pokemon Black and White (2010)

Who they are: N is an eccentric character that initially popped up in Pokemon Black & White. His full name is Natural Harmonia Gropius, and he acts as a challenging rival for the player character in both Black & White and the sequels.

Why we love them: Pokemon villains aren’t always sympathetic, but N is one of the most well-written characters in the franchise. His backstory with Ghetsis and Team Plasma is harrowing and shows how he’s been manipulated into evil, and his character design matches his vision and feelings in the games perfectly. N is one of the more complex characters in the Pokemon franchise, making him memorable.

(Words by Em Stonham)

43. Alexstrasza

Blizzard Entertainment

First Introduced: Warcraft II (1995)

Who they are: Playing an intrinsic part in the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion, Alexstrasza is the regal Life-Binder, also known as the Dragon Queen and Red Aspect.

Why we love them: Dragon Aspects in Warcraft have control over a specific element, and Alexstrasza’s is life itself. Dragonflight is an expansion that pushed the Aspects to their limits, showcasing Alexstrasza as a leader and as an intriguing character who cares for those in her charge.

Her complex backstory and potential for destruction make her fascinating to interact within the game. She’s never appeared as a final boss or villain — but some feel that it may happen soon.

(Words by Em Stonham)

42. Clementine

Telltale Games

First Introduced: The Walking Dead Telltale Games (2012)

Who are they: Clem, as nicknamed by the game’s characters, is the eight-year-old protagonist of The Walking Dead Telltale Games. She often acts as the moral compass for the group, losing her innocence as the adventure goes on.

Why we love them: To me, Clementine is much like The Last of Us’ Ellie. She’s young and has been forced into a horrific world that no child should see. She witnesses the loss of her parents and then her father figure, yet still retains humanity and a strong moral compass. Clementine is a fantastic example of a great Zombie apocalypse protagonist who’s not all brawn and beards — and it was extremely refreshing, just like Ellie.

(Words by Jessica Filby)

41. King Boo

Nintendo

First Introduced: Luigi’s Mansion (2001)

Who they are: King Boo is the adorable ghostly creature residing in the Super Mario universe. He’s got some great powers, but it’s hard to see the danger with a design that’s so cute.

Why we love them: The Mario franchise is saturated with cute critters, evil villains, and quirky creatures, and King Boo stands out as a firm favorite for folk who lean towards the eerier characters in games.

While he is a villain, he’s also arguably one of the most iconic characters outside of the Mario mainstays. His design is a mix of creepy and cute, and he’s got access to some intense powers in Mario games – like summoning and spitting fire.

(Words by Em Stonham)

40. Handsome Jack

Gearbox Software

First Introduced: Borderlands 2 (2012)

Who they are: Handsome Jack is the primary antagonist of Borderlands 2. The president of Hyperion has taken over Pandora and rules over the planet from his space station, Helios, and it’s the Vault Hunter’s ultimate aim to stop him.

Why we love them: Jack is a complete narcissist, extremely snarky, and a downright diabolical villain. He’s also very charismatic and strangely charming. He’s the epitome of “love to hate,” and the Borderlands franchise wouldn’t be the same without him. He’s also got some of the most memorable dialogue in all of gaming.

(Words by Tyler Constable)

39. Sora

Square Enix

First Introduced: Kingdom Hearts (2002)

Who they are: Sora is Kingdom Hearts’ resident keyblade wielder and a cheery teenager who teams up with Donald Duck and Goofy while searching for his friends.

Why we love them: At the center of Kingdom Hearts is Sora — a teenager who absolutely cherishes his friends and would do anything for them. Sora has a good heart and is immensely likable. Whether it’s his signature spiky hair or the iconic keyblade he wields, Sora is instantly recognizable these days, and we can’t wait to see more of him in Kingdom Hearts 4.

(Words by Tyler Constable)

38. Alduin

Bethesda

First Introduced: Skyrim (2011)

Who they are: Known as either Alduin or the World-Eater, this antagonist is an incredibly powerful dragon who periodically destroys the world. His main aim is to resurrect other dragons and eventually rule the world once more.

Why we love them: Alduin is the prime example of a fantastic antagonist. He’s there with the player from the beginning of Skyrim and retains his nature as a terrifying force even while you get to max level and embrace your Dragonborn design. His quests, design, and final battle retain are easily one of the most memorable elements of an already stellar game.

(Words by Rishabh Sabarwal)

37. Dante

Capcom

First Introduced: Devil May Cry (2001)

Who they are: The cocksure and powerful protagonist of the Devil May Cry franchise, Dante is a deadly devil hunter who loves two things: eating pizza and turning demons into gory confetti.

Why we love them: According to videogame legend Devil May Cry, game designer Hideki Kamiya wanted to be two things “cool and stylish.” Well, if that was the assignment, Kamiya earned himself an ‘A+.’ Dante’s cool and cocksure personality and iconic red coat, combined with his incredible devil powers, have made him one of the most popular videogame characters of all time.

(Words by Tom Percival)

36. Zagreus

Supergiant Games

First Introduced: Hades (2018)

Who they are: As the son of Hades and Persephone, Zagreus resides as the prince of the underworld, albeit an unhappy one. His tale explores his desire to escape the underworld and his father’s clutches, to learn more about his mother and the outside world.

Why we love them: Hades is a game you’ll never forget, but Zagreus made it even more unforgettable. His unfaltering determination, stellar voice acting, and stunning artwork fully cement him into a well-rounded character. Sure, he’s a little tired from dying all the time, but if that means we get to keep fighting and exploring as him, then it’s worth it.

(Words by Jessica Filby)

35. Pac-Man

Tōru Iwatani

First Introduced: Pac-Man (1980)

Who they are: A videogame icon, Pac-Man is the official mascot of Bandai Namco Entertainment and the star of the Pac–Man game franchise. He’s basically a little smiley face (or a pizza missing a slice) who loves solving mazes and eating small pellets but has a serious problem with ghosts.

Why we love them: Elegantly designed and instantly recognizable, Pac-Man is probably one of the most important video game characters in history. His game was a phenomenon back in the ‘80s, and its release has been described as a turning point for arcade games. Even now, I’d argue he stands shoulder to shoulder with Mario as the most recognizable videogame character of all time.

(Words by Sourav Banik)

34. Vivi

Square Enix

First Introduced: Final Fantasy IX (2000)

Who they are: Vivi Ornitier is a black mage who employs fire, ice, lightning, and other elements in their magic while grappling with trauma and identity throughout the game’s story. They’re easily one of the most memorable characters in Final Fantasy, regardless of his shyness.

Why we love them: At first, Vivi appears to be naive, clumsy, and hesitant, frequently fumbling over his statements and lacking confidence. He is afraid of his abilities, his origins, and his own life. He gradually gains boldness, confidence, and a sense of right and wrong. Vivi’s adorable nature and his journey of grappling with the trauma of discovering his past and identity resonated with gamers like me and stayed with me even after I finished the game.

(Words by Rishabh Sabarwal)

33. Agent 47

IO Interactive

First Introduced: Hitman: Codename 47 (2000)

Who they are: Ignoring TV and movies (although he did get two films), if you had to think of an assassin, chances are Agent 47 would be the first on your list. He’s a mysterious and deadly fighter who serves as the most efficient killer in the world.

Why we love them: Agent 47 is one of those characters that’s memorable purely because you look at the back of his head most of the time. He doesn’t have much of a personality, but his efficiency and unforgettable design make Agent 47 one of the best characters in video games.

(Words by Jessica Filby)

32. Yoshimitsu

Bandai Namco

First Introduced: Tekken (1994)

Who they are: The eccentric leader of the Manji clan, Yoshimitsu, is a deadly swordsman and ninja dedicated to helping those in need. Yoshimitsu entered the first King of Iron Fist Tournament in the hopes of stealing the prize money, but since then, he’s had more and more convoluted reasons for taking part in the Tekken tournament. Oh, and he has an ancestor who’s after the Soul Edge, but that’s a different guy with the same name.

Why we love them: When I was a kid playing the very first Tekken with my dad, I always chose Yoshimitsu, and I’ve been fiercely loyal to the oddball ninja over the years. Admittedly, I was drawn to him initially because he was a mysterious samurai, but as an adult, I’ve fallen in love with how strange he is. All the other Tekken characters seem so joyless and taciturn as if they’re very serious people doing very serious things. That’s not what I want from a Tekken fighter in a tournament with a name as ludicrous as King of Iron Fist. I want odd-ball weirdos, using swords as pogo sticks, who are best friends with a panda.

(Words by Tom Percival)

31. Adam Jensen

Square Enix

First Introduced: Deus Ex: Human Revolution (2011)

Who they are: The protagonist of Deus Ex Human Revolution, Adam Jensen, is a man caught between two worlds and could be the key to humanity’s future and bionic augmentation becoming an essential part of daily life.

Why we love them: At a glance, yes, Adam Jensen looks like every other gruff white dude protagonist of the early 00s. Mercifully, however, the grand return of the Deus Ex franchise was somewhat reserved compared to other reboots. Adam Jenson is a thoughtful protagonist, one who genuinely struggles with his place in a fast-changing world and one who sadly bears the weight of technological progress on his shoulders.

With considered dialogue, impactful stories, and a powerful but reserved performance from Elias Toufexis, Jenson feels much more real than many modern-day protagonists, even when the games around him slip further into wacky techno-pessimism and world-ending scenarios.

(Words by Nathan Ellingsworth)

30. Thrall

Blizzard Entertainment

First Introduced: Warcraft: Lord of the Clans (2001)

Who they are: One of the most iconic characters in World of Warcraft, Thrall is an Orc Shaman and former Warchief of the Horde faction in Blizzard’s flagship MMO.

Why we love them: One of WoW’s greatest strengths is its litany of iconic characters, and few lists would be complete without Thrall. Present throughout many of the game’s most important eras and events, the character is beloved for his strong moral compass, honorable actions & immense bravery in situations where his power has been outmatched. For many, he is the personification of Orcs as an entity in World of Warcraft, showcasing that, despite their hard exterior, they have plenty in common with Humans and their allies.

(Words by James Lynch)

29. Astarion

Baldur’s Gate 3

First Introduced: Baldur’s Gate 3 (2023)

Who they are: Astarion is a witty and charming half-elf rogue vampire who escapes the clutches of his master, Cazador, when he’s swooped up by one of The Absolute’s nautiloids. Thanks to his past trauma, he’s initially manipulative, romantic, and extremely power-hungry. But that changes depending on your choices.

Why we love them: While Astarion starts out seeming like any other rogue, players who spend time with him will find he’s far more than what he seems. Astarion’s dark past and trauma are handled in a realistic manner that many players have connected with, enhanced by Neil Newbon’s award-winning performance.

(Words by Noelle Corbett)

28. Steve

Mojang

First Introduced: Minecraft (2009)

Who they are: As the titular character behind Minecraft, Steve is the basis of all first-time players. He may only be the default skin in the base game, but his lore knows no bounds. Canonical, he’s the last human alive after an apocalypse turned all living humans into Zombies, Skeletons, and other monsters.

Why we love them: A great video game character should be recognizable to all, whether they’ve played the game or not, and Steve is a perfect example. He’s got a simple design that best represents the player at the start of their journey through Minecraft. He may not have as much of a personality as other characters in this list, but he’s certainly one of the most memorable.

(Words by Jessica Filby)

27. Jill Valentine

Capcom

First Introduced: Resident Evil (1996)

Who they are: An original member of S.T.A.R.S. alongside Chris Redfield and one of the characters introduced in the first Resident Evil, Jill Valentine has forged an identity over the years as the badass heroine of Capcom’s creepy undead franchise.

Why we love them: Jill Valentine’s place in the pantheon of women’s video game protagonists should not be understated. While Lara Croft got her name on the box, and Samus Aran may have beat them all to the punch, Jill is a true action star. She even gets something many women in games do not: character progression.

Much like Leon Kennedy, the naive Jill of early games turns into a hardened and capable soldier, especially after her star turn against Nemesis in Resident Evil 3. With a dry sense of humor and a fantastic eye for weaponry, Jill Valentine remains one of the best examples of an action star who is changed by their journey for the better, no matter how dark the story gets along the way.

(Words by Nathan Ellingsworth)

26. Nathan Drake

Sony

First Introduced: Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune (2007)

Who they are: Nathan Drake is the main protagonist of Uncharted and serves as a professional treasure hunter/thief with a knack for surviving certain death. He’s funny, brave, and extremely unforgettable.

Why we love them: PlayStation has quite a portfolio of memorable personas, whether it be god-killer Kratos or sneaky raccoon Sly Cooper. Yet Nathan Drake might be the publisher’s pinnacle, as Nate is simply an everyday guy who gets into the most absurd situations. It helps that Nathan is charming and exceptionally quippy under pressure. While you’d think he’d give up treasure hunting after nearly losing his life a thousand times over, it’s the “big haul” that keeps him motivating and engaging.

(Words by John Esposito)

25. Arthur Morgan

Rockstar Games

First introduced: Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018)

Who they are: A member of the Van der Linde gang and a seasoned outlaw, Arthur was the protege of the gang’s leader, Dutch. After a heist goes wrong, however, Arthur begins to realize that the age of the outlaw may be coming to an end, which brings into conflict with his old friend.

Why we love them: Like many famous scoundrels, Arthur is a complex character with a complicated moral compass. What makes him so likable is how his nobler traits — his loyalty, bravery, and compassion — shine through, even if you play him as a violent thug. This is a testament to Red Dead Redemption 2’s exceptional writing and Roger Clark’s brilliant performance, which make Arthur’s eventual redemption feel organic and earned.

(Words by Tom Percival)

24. GLaDOS

Valve

First Introduced: Portal (2007)

Who they are: A superintelligent AI developed by Aperture Science, GLaDOS, was designed to help the Aperture scientists in their work. However, GLaDOS went mad and flooded the labs with a deadly neurotoxin. Trapped in her old routines, the malevolent computer now kidnaps unwilling subjects and puts them through impossible, deadly tests.

Why we love them: One of the greatest videogame villains of all time, GLaDOS is scathingly passive-aggressive and absolutely psychotic. This weird mix of personality traits makes her a hilarious foil to the silent Chell, and I don’t think there’s a player out there who didn’t feel some degree of satisfaction when they got the chance to wipe the smug smile off GLaDOS’s screen.

(Words by Tom Percival)

23. Commander Shepard

EA

First Introduced: Mass Effect (2007)

Who they are: A veteran soldier of the Systems Alliance Navy and the first human Spectre, Commander Shepard is a certified badass who battles to stop a race of sinister sentient machines known as Reapers from wiping out all sentient organic life in the galaxy.

Why we love them: Regardless of whether you’re a renegade or a paragon, Shepard is a character defined by their tenacity and drive. It’s this indomitable spirit and their impressive martial skills that allowed Shepard to command the respect of their crew and stop the seemingly invincible Reapers in their tracks.

(Words by Tom Percival)

22. Joker

P-Studio

First Introduced: Persona 5 (2016)

Who they are: The leader of the Phantom Thieves, the playable character, otherwise known as Joker, finds himself enrolled at Shujin Academy in Tokyo at the beginning of the game and soon befriends a group of fellow students who resolve to change people’s hearts with the powers of their Persona’s.

Why we love them: Joker is confident and effortlessly cool, and as a silent protagonist, you can tailor his dialogue to have an indifferent attitude or a playful personality. All of the modern Persona protagonists are iconic, but as the face of Persona 5 (and Royal), which is undoubtedly the game that really broke the beloved JRPG franchise into the mainstream, we had to have Joker on our list.

(Words by Tyler Constable)

21. Joel

Naughty Dog

First Introduced: The Last of Us (2013)

Who they are: After losing his daughter in the early elements of the apocalypse, Joel pairs up with Ellie to help find a cure for the cordyceps brain infection until he realizes what he has to do for it to become a reality.

Why we love them: While I’d argue Uncharted is superior to The Last of Us, I will say leading man Joel is an exceptionally well-done character. After that incredibly memorable opening segment of the first game, by the time the credits roll, his evolution, or in this case, emotional “regression,” towards Ellie is masterfully done. Many would follow the path he forged, which made it all the more impactful.

(Words by John Esposito)

20. Ellie

Naughty Dog

First Introduced: The Last of Us (2013)

Who they are: Joining the game at 14, Ellie is an orphan who discovered she was immune to the Cordyceps brain infection after being attacked by the infected humans. She’s believed to be the source of a cure for the infection and is aided by Joel on their quest to get her to a hospital that can create the vaccine. However, the cure means she will die, prompting Joel to save her. Shortly after, Abby Anderson gets revenge on Joel, prompting Ellie to seek revenge.

Why we love them: Ellie is a stellar character. She’s tough, not afraid to speak her mind, vulnerable, and just fantastically written. Whether she’s being portrayed in the two Last of Us games or in the TV show, you’d have to have a heart of stone not to fall in love with her.

(Words by Jessica Filby)

19. Master Chief

Microsoft

First Introduced: Halo: Combat Evolved (2001)

Who they are: Master Chief, aka John-117, is the taciturn protagonist of the Halo games (or at least all the good ones). As an enhanced supersoldier, John is basically humanity’s only hope in the war against the Covenant, Flood, and Reclaimers.

Why we love them: Since we first met him in 2001, Master Chief has gone on to become one of the most iconic characters in video game history, and he’s arguably Xbox’s unofficial mascot. While a lot of that comes down to his cool design and assured personality, there’s more to this faceless soldier than being an uber-efficient alien killer. John effectively represents the best of humanity; he’s brave, compassionate, and honorable.

(Words by Sourav Banik)

18. Cloud Strife

Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games/YouTube

First Introduced: Final Fantasy VII (1997)

Who they are: Cloud Strife is the spiky-haired protagonist of Final Fantasy VII. He’s initially rather arrogant but quickly shows his caring and soft side once you get to know him, proving to be quite the memorable character arc.

Why we love them: If you experienced Cloud in the late ‘90s, then you know why he left such an impression. There really was nothing else like him at the time. Few video game protagonists had that level of depth or personality, and uncovering the truth about his past made for one of the best twists in the industry at the time. And yeah, he was cool as hell. If you were a teenager, you wanted to be Cloud with his giant sword, awesome villain, and amazing friends.

(Words by Scott Baird)

17. Aloy

Guerrilla Games

First Introduced: Horizon Zero Dawn (2017)

Who they are: Aloy is the protagonist of the Horizon series, bringing herself from an outcast orphan and turning into a powerful fighter who’s always prepared to defend anyone she can, even those who did her wrong.

Why we love them: Video games have introduced many badass heroines over the years, and Horizon’s protagonist, Aloy, is a more recent addition to a club that includes the likes of Samus and Lara Croft. The Nora Brave is a tough and resilient fighter who is able to take down machines far larger than herself, but it’s her heart that really sets her apart.

Aloy has come a long way over the course of the series so far, and with various Horizon projects in the works and plenty of room for a third mainline game, it’s clear her journey isn’t done yet.

(Words by Noelle Corbett)

16. Geralt of Rivia

CD Projekt Red

First Introduced: The Witcher (2007)

Who they are: A tall, handsome, and often brooding protagonist who has to carefully navigate a world that is hostile to his kind, Geralt simmers with anger, but it’s the lover underneath that fans grow to adore.

Why we love them: He is already the star of arguably the best-written game series of all time, thanks mostly to a wealth of books to pull from. But what CDProjectRed did with the character is astounding, to the point that The Witcher is now famous across more mediums thanks to Henry Cavill’s sullen interpretation of the warrior.

It’s not just his looks, though, as Geralt’s appeal is down to him being the definition of a ‘daddy’ whether he likes it or not. Underneath that aggressive exterior is a good man with conviction of heart and the will to protect those around him. In The Witcher games, his journey with Ciri from begrudging caretaker to adopted parent is beautiful, and alongside his power, many abilities, and the branching narratives along dozens of quests, Geralt is a complicated protagonist that players get to enrich with their own actions and gameplay.

(Words by Nathan Ellingsworth)

15. Princess Peach

Nintendo

First Introduced: Super Mario Bros (1985)

Who they are: Princess Peach originally appeared in the Mario franchise under the name Princess Toadstool back in 1985, and she’s developed a cult following ever since then.

Why we love them: She meshes being dainty and regal with being powerful and strong-willed, which has led many Mario fans to view her as an icon. Her pink dress and tiara are instantly recognizable, and she’s appeared in a slew of legendary games over the years.

While she is an elegant character who portrays a typical royal, she can also be a heavy-hitter in games like Super Smash Bros Ultimate with a creative move set.

(Words by Em Stonham)

14. Ezio Auditore da Firenze

Ubisoft

First Introduced: Assassin’s Creed II (2009)

Who they are: Ezio Auditore da Firenze is a master assassin who became a killer after the loss of his father and brothers. He was trained by his uncle and continues to get revenge on those who slaughtered his family, as well as the rest of the Templars.

Why we love them: Despite not appearing until the second Assassin’s Creed game, Ezio is arguably the face of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, and it’s easy to see why. Ezio combines style with stealth and parkour to eliminate his enemies, which helped define Assassin’s Creed’s gameplay after the Altaïr’s relatively basic move set. More than that, Ezio’s story was deeper and more engaging, but who are we kidding? The real reason he’s on the list is his signature Leap of Faith attack, which is probably the most well-crafted takedown move in gaming yet.

(Words by Rishabh Sabarwal)

13. Ratchet & Clank

Insomniac Games / Nixxes Software.

First Introduced: Ratchet and Clank (2002)

Who they are: Born on the planet Fastoon, Ratchet was an orphaned mechanic residing in Veldin when he met Clank, the lost little robot who became his lifelong companion. These heroes have saved multiple galaxies with their comedic battles and are always up for a good bit of danger.

Why we love them: Sure, we’ve only put Ratchet as it’s only one character, but you can’t really have him without the adorable Clank, so we’ll think of them as one here. It feels impossible not to include Ratchet & Clank in a best characters list. Their humor, the nostalgia they inspire, and unforgettable design have ingrained them in history as one of the best double acts in video games.

(Words by Jessica Filby)

12. Doom Guy

id Software

First Introduced: Doom (1993)

Who they are: Doom Guy is the primary character of Doom, serving as the thoughtless soldier who only cares about ripping and tearing guts.

Why we love them: How can a character with zero personality make this list? By being in the perfect games. Doom Guy’s story is told in brief text cutscenes in the older games, which most players will likely skip through just to get to the next bit of carnage. It’s the modern Doom games that really play into this, as Doom Guy absolutely refuses to engage with the story, ignoring it as much as possible so that he can get back to slaying demons.

(Words by Scott Baird)

11. Kratos

Sony Santa Monica Studios

First introduced: God of War (2005)

Who they are: A brutal Spartan warrior, Kratos, was wholly dedicated to serving the Greek god of war, Ares. When Ares tricks Kratos into killing his own family, however, he turns on his old master and goes on a rampage, killing any god who stands between him and Ares.

Why we love them: While on the surface, Kratos seems like a bloodthirsty and ruthless savage who is completely dedicated to deicide, those who’ve played the God of War games know that Kratos has hidden depths. He’s actually quite a tragic character who’s been manipulated and used by the gods for their own end. Even when he finds some semblance of peace and attempts to atone for his murderous past, he’s haunted by his past and eventually comes to recognize how needlessly cruel he once was.

(Words by Tom Percival)

10. Karlach

Larian Studios

First Introduced: Baldur’s Gate 3 (2023)

Who they are: Thrown into the fires of Avernus, Karlach began as a soldier to the leader of the realm, Zariel. During this time, she was given an Infernal Engine as a heart, damning her to certain death if she came back to the planes we find her in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Why we love them: Karlach might have the darkest backstory in Baldur’s Gate 3 (which is no small feat), one involving betrayal, slavery, and being turned into a killer by the forces of Hell itself. Despite this, Karlach manages to be one of the most positive party members (assuming you don’t cross her,) taking joy in the life on the Forgotten Realms that was denied her for so long.

Indeed, finding joy in the time you have left is Karlach’s theme. Much like Yuna in Final Fantasy X, she knows her time is limited and is determined to squeeze happiness into every moment, except for when she’s busy getting revenge on the man who condemned her to Avernus in the first place. Luckily, he’s also an enemy of your party member, so if you romance Karlach, then you get to do all kinds of fun things as a couple, like vengeance.

(Words by Scott Baird)

9. Spyro

Activision

First Introduced: Spyro the Dragon (1998)

Who they are: Spyro is a plucky dragon with bad luck who makes up for their misfortune with fiery abilities and charm aplenty

Why we love them: Somewhat overshadowed by their PlayStation pal Crash Bandicoot, Spyro actually remains the most endearing of the two characters, both in design and personality. Thankfully, recent excursions like the Spyro Reignited Trilogy have helped endear people to the purple wyvern, and in the interim, the often dismissed Skylanders games actually held plenty of great ideas and interesting concepts. Wide-eyed but full of courage, Spyro’s distinctive brand of naive heroism holds an authenticity and sincerity missing from Crash, and it’s what has helped to set Spyro apart so many years later.

(Words by Nathan Ellingsworth)

8. Crash

First Introduced: Crash Bandicoot (1996)

Who they are: An anthropomorphic Eastern Barred Bandicoot who is seeking vengeance on his creator after their brainwashing techniques failed to convert him to the cause (yes, really).

Why we love them: First appearing all the way back in 1996, there are few characters as ubiquitous and as immediately recognizable to PlayStation players as Crash Bandicoot. After being captured and mutated by Neo Cortex, he proceeds to smash his way through the many hazards of the Wumpa Islands. His no-nonsense approach to problem-solving (crashing through stuff) and unique humor immediately endeared him to an entire generation of gamers.

(Words by James Lynch)

7. Solid Snake

Konami

First Introduced: Metal Gear (1987)

Who they are: A genetically enhanced one-man army and master of infiltration, Solid Snake is who James Bond wants to be when he grows up. Originally the star of the older Metal Gear games, Snake would hit the big time in Metal Gear Solid on the PS1.

Why we love them: Whether it’s sneaking into a terrorist base, thwarting plans, or taking down a massive nuclear-equipped walking battle tank, Solid Snake is awesome. Of course, Hideo Kokima’s masterpiece would spawn a bunch of sequels, and Snake’s appeal would live on, even through characters that shared his name but were not actually him.

(Words by Sam Smith)

6. Samus Aran

Nintendo

First Introduced: Metroid (1986)

Who they are: A super-solder and bounty hunter, Samus is one of the deadliest warriors in the galaxy, and she spends her days hunting down threats to the Galactic Federation. Her work has seen her battle everything from space pirates to the malevolent Metroids.

Why we love them: A widely beloved character, it’s vital that we recognize Samus’s place in history as one of the first central female gaming protagonists and certainly one of the most popular. Yet that’s only part of the story because Samus isn’t just beloved because she broke the gaming glass ceiling. No, people love Samus because she’s a certified badass who makes mincemeat of aliens like a digital Ellen Ripley.

(Words by Tom Percival)

5. Sonic

SEGA

First Introduced: Sonic the Hedgehog (1991)

Who they are: This speedy blue hedgehog is always looking to take down Doctor Robotnik. Sonic’s full of charm, a classic style, and plenty of witty comments, as well as some epic fighting skills.

Why we love them: Sonic the Hedgehog has always been edgier when compared to Mario. He was designed that way to be cool and was described as “a hedgehog with attitude”. Sonic has always been about speed, and this has translated into a gameplay mechanic that has defined his games since the very first outing.

The Blue Blur’s games don’t always land, but when one does, it’s usually a stunning experience. Sonic has also transitioned out of video games and become a pop culture icon, as have many of his friends and enemies. Let’s just hope his momentum continues into the next few games!

(Words by Sam Smith)

4. Lara Croft

Crystal Dynamics

First Introduced: Tomb Raider (1996)

Who they are: If you ask a PlayStation fan which video game character is most likely to go on a rip-roaring adventure, we’d be willing to bet that Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft will be top of the list.



Why we love them: One of the first videogame characters to become a household name and another contender for PlayStation’s official mascot, Lara’s been an important part of video game culture since the late ‘90s, yet her place in history isn’t what earned her a spot on this list. No, I’ve always appreciated Lara’s strong-willed personality and determination.

(Words by Sourav Banik)

3. Pikachu

The Pokemon Company

First Introduced: Pokemon Red and Pokemon Green (1996)

Who they are: Pikachu is essentially the mascot for the Pokemon franchise. The little yellow electric mouse represents one of the biggest game series out there and is probably best known as Ash’s loyal companion.

Why we love them: In the late 1990s, it was easy to write off Pokemon and its little yellow mouse mascot as a fad or a flash in the pan. However, in 2024, Pokemon is bigger than ever. Not only is it one of gaming’s most celebrated franchises, but it’s seeped into popular culture through the medium of film, toys, and many other ways.

A lot of this success is down to Pikachu’s endearing charm. The Pokemon company took a chance with the tiny electric fluffball back when they were designing the Pokemon anime and Yellow version of the first generation of games. It paid off, and the rest is history.

(Words by Sam Smith)

2. Link

Nintendo

First Introduced: The Legend of Zelda (1986)

Who they are: Link is the protagonist of The Legend of Zelda and serves as the protector of Zelda herself, becoming a hero in the process.

Why we love them: In many ways, Link is simply an avatar of the player; he’s a blank slate that personifies all of our best qualities. While his signature green tunic, pointy ears, sword, and shield have become iconic, what’s truly special about Link is that he represents being a hero for the sake of being a hero.

He defends the innocent, stands up to bullies, and is never afraid of being a true team player. He’s also willing to risk life and limb to do the right thing. While it’s sometimes fun to play as morally grey, antihero characters in games, the lasting appeal of Link endures because he represents the ultimate good guy.

(Words by Sam Smith)

1. Mario

Nintendo

First Introduced: Donkey Kong (1981)

Who they are: Mario is the loveable red plumber who is always trying to save Princess Peach from Bowser’s clutches.

Why we love them: What is there to say about Mario that hasn’t been said already? We’ll never know how a tiny little plumber who spends his day jumping on mushrooms instead of fixing sinks became one of the biggest names in gaming. But he did. Mario represents fun without limits. Kids will enjoy his games because they’re bright and colorful, while adults play Mario games to remember what it’s like to be a kid again. Nintendo owes nearly everything to Mario and so does gaming in general. There is honestly no such thing as being too old for a Mario game and knowing that is true happiness.

(Words by Sam Smith)