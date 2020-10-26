 Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer studies the Crown Tundra as Sonia - Dexerto
Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer studies the Crown Tundra as Sonia

Published: 26/Oct/2020 18:56

by Brent Koepp
pokemon sonia cosplay
Game Freak / Instagram: @destinywings_, @marvelvongola

Pokemon Sword & Shield

A Pokemon cosplayer transformed into Sword & Shield’s Sonia with an incredible costume. The artist’s insanely accurate take on the Gen VIII professor is the perfect way to celebrate the game’s new DLC, The Crown Tundra.

The Pokemon franchise was ushered into its eighth generation with the debut of Sword & Shield on the Nintendo Switch in 2019. The beloved RPG whisked players away to the Galar region, which is largely based on locations in the U.K.

One of the new characters introduced to the series was Sonia. To celebrate the beloved red-haired professor, an insanely skilled cosplayer shared her perfect take on the heroine on Instagram that will leave fans in awe.

pokemon crown tundra screenshot
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The red-haired character is the new professor in Pokemon Sword & Shield.

Pokemon cosplayer becomes real life Sonia

At the start of the Gen 8 RPG, players are initially introduced to Magnolia as the new series’ professor. However throughout your journey, her granddaughter Sonia makes discoveries about Galar and eventually dawns the coat herself.

Bringing the popular Pokemon heroine to life, cosplayer ‘destinywings_’ shared her stunning costume on social media. The artist’s incredibly accurate re-creation looks so much like the character, it’s almost as if she has jumped out of the screen.

Photographer ‘marvelvongola’ captured Destiny as she posed as the professor studying nature. The outside shot really captures the feel of Galar, making this one of the most realistic cosplay takes we’ve seen so far from the Switch game.

Destinywings absolutely nailed Sonia’s quirky style, perfectly capturing her large beige coat, and the teal shirt she wears underneath. She also accurately mirrored the heroine’s braided red hair, including the heart-shaped decorations strung throughout her locks.

In another shot posted to Instagram, the artist gave viewers an closeup view of how she faithfully pulled off the Gen VIII character’s look. In the picture, she gets ready to capture a wild Pokemon while holding a Pokeball in her hand.

Despite only releasing at the end of 2019, Sword & Shield has already become the third highest-selling title in the Nintendo franchise. Proof that Pokemon has never been more popular.

Fans of the Galar region have a lot to be excited for as the game’s second DLC, The Crown Tundra, is out right now. The add-on expands the map, and the beloved Professor Sonia also makes a return.

