Demon Slayer cosplayer goes viral as perfect Nezuko in a box - Dexerto

Demon Slayer cosplayer goes viral as perfect Nezuko in a box

Published: 23/Oct/2020 0:47

by Brent Koepp
Crunchyroll / Ufotable

Demon Slayer

A Demon Slayer cosplayer went viral on Instagram after adorably bringing Nezuko Kamado traveling in a box to life. The talented artist creatively transformed into the anime heroine while riding on the back of Tanjiro.

Demon Slayer was the breakout anime of 2019, as viewers around the world became enthralled with its brutally dark world and stylish animation. The series follows the Kamado siblings who are on a quest to avenge their family.

Prolific cosplayer Zekia ‘aru.rinh‘ went viral on social media when she transformed into the show’s lead heroine, Nezuko. The talented artist re-created the character traveling in a box that will be sure to capture hearts of fans.

Crunchyroll / Ufotable
The anime heroine travels in a box carried on her brother’s back.

Demon Slayer cosplayer brings Nezuko in a box to life

Early on in the story, Nezuko Kamado is turned into a demon after surviving a brutal attack from a creature. A part of her new powers is the ability to shrink her body. To avoid being seen, the heroine travels in a box that is carried by her brother.

Cosplayer ‘aru.rinh’ went viral on Instagram after bringing the iconic plot point to real life. Photographer ‘muze‘ captured Zekia sitting in a box strapped to the back of an artist portraying her sibling, Tanjiro.

Adorably, her legs hang out of the wooden container as she sits snugly in the box. In the picture’s caption, she explained, “yes i do fit all the way into the box.”

In another shot posted to social media, aru.rinh gave viewers a full look at how detailed her costume really is. She faithfully created Nezuko’s signature pink yukata, including the red and white checkered sash around her waist. Zekia even included the character’s large leg wraps that go into her sandals.

The cosplayer also posed in an up-close portrait photo, and shows off how faithful her look is to the anime. In the series, the Kamado sibling’s eyes turn bright pink after being turned into a demon, which aru.rinh nailed effortlessly as her curly black hair falls on her shoulders.

ac is broken and i’m dying photo: @muze

Demon Slayer originally made its debut in 2016 as a manga, however found worldwide acclaim after being adapted into an anime by studio Ufotable.

After a year of waiting, the series finally makes its return in the form of the theatrical film Mugen Train. For everything we know about the project, check out our guide here.

Cosplay

Demon Slayer cosplayer flutters like a radiant butterfly as Shinobu Kocho

Published: 21/Oct/2020 7:27 Updated: 21/Oct/2020 7:31

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Demon Slayer Cosplay Shinobu Kocho
Instagram: @dabllmi / Viz Media

Demon Slayer

A Demon Slayer cosplayer has metamorphosed into Shinobu Kochu and spread her wings in an elegant and well-detailed outfit that looks as real as it gets.

Shinobu Kocho is one of the standout characters in Demon Slayer. On the surface, she seems like a small, gentle, and soft-spoken angel with a calm and composed demeanor. But don’t let her size and appearance fool you. Shinobu Kocho is an incredibly powerful Demon Slayer. 

Beneath her skin is an immense and burning hatred towards demons, one which almost consumed her in the past. It started when she lost her beloved sister to the demons and sought revenge on them ever since.

It’s the reason Shinobu Kocho became a Demon Slayer in the first place.

Demon Slayer Cosplay Shinobu Kocho
Viz Media
Shinobu Kocho is a dazzling and powerful Demon Slayer.

Shinobu Kocho is a powerful, quick, and deadly swordsman. However, she’s also a medical expert and a master in pharmacology. To make matters worse for her opponents, she coats her weapon with poison and can perform ‘Insect Breathing.’

It’s easy to see why she’s a fan-favorite among Demon Slayer cosplayers. But although there are many amazing Shinobu Kocho cosplays, a Russian cosplayer named dabllmi has taken it to a whole new level.

Очень не запланированный фотосет вылился в эту потрясающую фотографию. 🦋 В конце июля я писала, что август принесёт мне много радости и новых знакомств. Вот знакомство с @bemycosplaymuse стало как раз этим событием. На самом деле я ещё долго буду вспоминать этот август и ставить его в пример, той жизни, которую я хочу. Работать на любимой работе, заниматься тем, что нравится, общаться с людьми, которым действительно есть дело до тебя. Вот что потрясающе. Помощник на фотосессии @zefirka_natsuki огромное спасибо за помощь 💕😌 #鬼滅の刃コスプレ #鬼滅 #鬼殺隊 #鬼滅の刀 #鬼滅の刃コスプレ #鬼滅の刃コスプレ #胡蝶しのぶ #kimetsunoyaiba #demonslayer #demonslayercosplay #kimetsunoyaibacosplay #冨岡義勇 #shinobukocho #shinobukochocosplay #cosplaygirls #kawaii #cutecosplay #cosplayrussia #otaku #moe #geekcosplay

There’s an incredible amount of detail in her cosplay. It permeates everything from her kimono, hair, and sandals to the sword itself. The shades and patterns are all on-point, and it really looks like Shinobu Kocho herself has come to life.

Combined with high-quality photography that includes a moon and leaves in the background and pink butterflies in the foreground, this cosplay is about as flawless as they come.

If you want to get a closer look at the outfit, you can swipe over to a second picture. The perfection of her kimono shine through even more. All in all, it was an unbelievable cosplay and one that many will mesmerize many Demon Slayer fans. 

If you’re like us and still desperately waiting for Demon Slayer Season 2, it seems like it’s still a while away. But in the meantime, there’s no harm in cosplaying your favorite characters and bringing them to life.