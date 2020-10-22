Demon Slayer cosplayer goes viral as perfect Nezuko in a box - Dexerto

A Demon Slayer cosplayer went viral on Instagram after adorably bringing Nezuko Kamado traveling in a box to life. The talented artist creatively transformed into the anime heroine while riding on the back of Tanjiro.

Demon Slayer was the breakout anime of 2019, as viewers around the world became enthralled with its brutally dark world and stylish animation. The series follows the Kamado siblings who are on a quest to avenge their family.

Prolific cosplayer Zekia ‘aru.rinh‘ went viral on social media when she transformed into the show’s lead heroine, Nezuko. The talented artist re-created the character traveling in a box that will be sure to capture hearts of fans.

Demon Slayer cosplayer brings Nezuko in a box to life

Early on in the story, Nezuko Kamado is turned into a demon after surviving a brutal attack from a creature. A part of her new powers is the ability to shrink her body. To avoid being seen, the heroine travels in a box that is carried by her brother.

Cosplayer ‘aru.rinh’ went viral on Instagram after bringing the iconic plot point to real life. Photographer ‘muze‘ captured Zekia sitting in a box strapped to the back of an artist portraying her sibling, Tanjiro.

Adorably, her legs hang out of the wooden container as she sits snugly in the box. In the picture’s caption, she explained, “yes i do fit all the way into the box.”

In another shot posted to social media, aru.rinh gave viewers a full look at how detailed her costume really is. She faithfully created Nezuko’s signature pink yukata, including the red and white checkered sash around her waist. Zekia even included the character’s large leg wraps that go into her sandals.

The cosplayer also posed in an up-close portrait photo, and shows off how faithful her look is to the anime. In the series, the Kamado sibling’s eyes turn bright pink after being turned into a demon, which aru.rinh nailed effortlessly as her curly black hair falls on her shoulders.

Demon Slayer originally made its debut in 2016 as a manga, however found worldwide acclaim after being adapted into an anime by studio Ufotable.

After a year of waiting, the series finally makes its return in the form of the theatrical film Mugen Train. For everything we know about the project, check out our guide here.