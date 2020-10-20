 Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer represents Spikemuth as Marnie - Dexerto
Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer represents Spikemuth as Marnie

Published: 20/Oct/2020 19:32

by Brent Koepp
Game Freak / Instagram: @kqueentsun

Pokemon Sword & Shield

A Pokemon cosplayer went viral on Instagram after bringing popular Sword & Shield character Marnie to life. The artist perfectly re-creates the Galar league Trainer with an insanely accurate costume.

Pokemon’s eighth generation began with the release of Sword & Shield in 2019. The Nintendo Switch title takes place in the Galar region and introduced new characters to the franchise, such as Marnie.

Bringing the wildly beloved character to life, prolific cosplayer Emi ‘kqueentsun‘ transformed into the Gen VIII heroine with an epic costume. The artist’s take on the Spikemuth Trainer will leave fans in awe.

Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Marnie is the new rival in Pokemon Sword & Shield.

Pokemon cosplayer is real life Marnie

In Sword & Shield, the player technically faces off against two rivals. However, it is Marnie with her Team Yell fanbase that has captured the hearts of fans (sorry Hop!). The heroine heralds from the town of Spikemuth, where her brother Pierce is the Gym Leader.

Popular cosplayer ‘kqueentsun’ made waves on Instagram when she shared her true-to-life take on the beloved Trainer. Her incredibly accurate re-creation of the character’s look truly brings her to life. The artist looks so much like the Galar rival, it’s almost as if she’s jumped out of the screen.

Emi perfectly captured Marnie’s punk aesthetic by mirroring her signature double braided black hair. In the game, the character shaves the left side of her head in the shape of a crown. Cleverly, the cosplayer dyed her wig gray to make the same effect.

In June, ‘kqueentsun’ finished her costume and showed it off on social media. Her outfit is packed full of details, such as Marnie’s choker necklace and silver pendant. She even included the red ribbon that hangs from her ponytail.

Emi also re-created an iconic scene from Sword & Shield, where the Spikemuth rival tries to smile for her Morpeko. Putting her fingers on each side of her lips, the cosplayer adorably mimics the Gen 8 character’s attempt to show happiness.

Watch this…. *smile* – – #pokemon #pokemonswordshield #marnie #marniepokemon #pokémon #copslay #punk #egirl #leatherjacket #anime #blueeyes

Despite only releasing at the end of 2019, Sword & Shield has already gone on to become the third highest-selling title in the RPG’s entire franchise – proof that Pokemon has never been more popular.

Those in love with the Galar region are in luck, as the Nintendo Switch title is getting expanded in a major way on October 22 with the debut of The Crown Tundra DLC. Perhaps Marnie will get another story in this epic addon – we can only hope.

