Monster Hunter Now Season 2: Release date, Kushala Daora, Gunlance & new monsters

Niantic has released details on Monster Hunter Now’s Season 2 update, Dancing in the Tempest, giving players an early look at the Gunlance, Kushala Daora event, and new monsters including Khezu.

The Monster Hunter Season 2 update is brimming with new content. Not only can players get their hands on the deadly Gunlance, but it also features the very first debut of Elder Dragons to the game.

Kushala Daora will finally be making its grand debut via the new Elder Dragon Interceptions feature. There’s also the addition of Khezu, Basarios, and a new season pass that’s crammed with layered armor pieces.

Article continues after ad

To give you the lowdown on all the latest updates in Monster Hunter Now Season 2 update, we’ve covered everything you need to know.

Monster Hunter Now Season 2 starts June 12 at 5:00 pm PT (8:00 pm ET/1 a.m. BST), and will bring with it plenty of new monsters, event quests, and one additional weapon.

Article continues after ad

Kushala Daora joins the Monster Hunter Now roster

Capcom Kushala Daora is the first Elder Dragon to make its debut in MHN.

Kushala Daora will make its long-awaited debut in Monster Hunter Now, with the arrival of the new Elder Dragon Interceptions feature. While Niantic has yet to reveal any details on the Interception feature, Hunters will need to be prepared to face off against deadly AoE wind attacks.

Article continues after ad

With Kushala Daora being weakest to Dragon and Thunder, you’ll want to ensure you either build Zinogre or Tobi-Kadachi weapons. Of course, if you have managed to farm up Deviljho weapons, then you’ll also want to consider using them.

New large monsters

Niantic/Capcom Khezu will likely be the new go-to for Thunder weapons.

In addition to Kushala Daora, Khezu and Basarios will also be coming to Monster Hunter Now at the start of Season 2. Both monsters will appear on the field once players have unlocked the corresponding Season 2 story quests.

Khezu is known for its Thunder attacks that can stun Hunters if they get caught. If that wasn’t scary enough, the Flying Wyvern can also use its extendable neck to reach distant foes, while its roar forces Hunters to cover their ears for a few seconds.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Basarios is the third monster that will be stomping its way into MHN. Unlike Khezu, this volcanic beast unleashes deadly fire beams from its mouth, while also omitting sleeping and poisonous gas from its stomach.

You’ll want to utilize fire and water weapons to fell both these beasts, especially when you’re gunning for those all-important part breaks and A-rank kill times.

Gunlance joins the Monster Hunter Now arsenal

Niantic/Capcom The Gunlance packs firepower with defense.

Season 2 adds the Gunlance, a weapon type that combines the defensive gameplay of Lance with added explosive power. Hunters will be able to deliver deadly blasts with Wyvern’s Fire, and Burstfire – an attack that unleashes a barrage of shells.

Article continues after ad

The Gunlance’s attack power also increases as it heats up from firing, so you’ll want to constantly weave in shell blasts. Quite how the Gunlance will fit into Monster Hunter Now’s weapon meta remains to be seen, but for now, Gunlance mains can rejoice that their weapon is receiving some much-needed love in Now.

Article continues after ad

New armor skills

With the arrival of Kushala Daora, Basarios, and Khezu Niantic is adding new armor skills to the game. These are the following:

Frostwind: ???

??? Artillery: Strengthens explosive attacks like Gunlance shells, Wyvern’s Fire, Charge Blade phial attacks, and Bowgun Sticky ammo.

Strengthens explosive attacks like Gunlance shells, Wyvern’s Fire, Charge Blade phial attacks, and Bowgun Sticky ammo. Special Insurance: ???

We’ll be sure to update this section once further information on the new armor skills have been revealed.

Free Item Box Expansion

Capcom With new monsters, comes more Item Box Storage.

To celebrate the start of Monster Hunter Now Season 2, Niantic is giving all players an additional 250 slots with a free Item Box Expansion. This upgrade will be available as a Supply Item in the in-game shop.

Article continues after ad

Additional Item Box Storage Expansions will also be added to the Shop, which can be acquired by purchasing them with Gems.

New story quests and monster appearances

Just like previous updates, the Monster Hunter Now Season 2 will change the rotation of monsters appearing on the field. From the start of season 2 through to June 24 at 7:59 am PT, the following monsters will appear:

Appearance rate of Khezu in swamp areas and Basarios in desert areas will increase.

The density of monsters in the fields will also be increased.

Coral Pukei-Pukei, Basarios, Khezu will appear at Hunt-a-thon points. Coral Pukei-Pukei will also appear at Hunt-a-thons after the event.

Kushala Daora will only appear as part of Elder Dragon Interceptions.

It’s important to note, that the monsters leaving the field at the start of season 2 can be unlocked by completing urgent quests in the Season 2 story quest.

Article continues after ad

Monster Hunter Stories celebration quests

Capcom Monster Hunter Now will feature Monster Hunter Stories quests.

To celebrate the release of Monster Hunter Stories, Niantic will be releasing special event quests in Monster Hunter Now. By completing the Monster Hunter Stories event quests, players can earn limited-edition hunter medals and limited-edition layered outfits.

Article continues after ad

Monster Hunter Now Season Pass for Season 2

A new Monster Hunter Now Season Pass will be available at the start of Season 2, and will include in-game items, cosmetic layered equipment, Zenny, and monster parts. The premium pass will include additional rewards and cosmetics, which we’ll cover once we gain access.

Hunters will need to complete the Season 1 Season Pass before June 12, as once Season 2 begins, players will no longer be able to unlock Season 1 rewards. However, you’ll still be able to claim any unclaimed rewards for up to one month.