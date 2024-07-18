Razer has teamed up with The Pokemon Company to release some spooky Gengar PC gaming accessories but US Pokemon fans won’t be able to catch ’em all.

Razer is no stranger to teaming up with some of the most popular games around. The tech accessory giant just launched a Fortnite Edition collection, featuring a plethora of battle royale-ready accessories to drip your gaming setup out in style.

Now, Razer has teamed up with one of the biggest names in gaming, The Pokemon Company, to release a stunning gaming mouse and matching desk mat based on everyone’s favorite ghost-type Pokemon, Gengar.

This spooky collab wasn’t shared officially by any of Razer’s social media pages. Instead, Pokemon X/Twitter profile PokeJungle posted images of the stunning themed accessories, which for the time being, are only available to Pokemon fans in China.

The limited edition Gengar mouse features the classic Pokemon in all his purple glory on the base, while the rest of the mouse sports a stunning repeated purple background pattern of all of Gengar’s forms, and some Pokeballs for good measure.



As a Razer Viper V3 Pro, the mouse doesn’t only look great, but its impressive 8000Hz polling rate and lightweight make it ideal for competitive games like Valorant. (Sadly Pokemon Unite isn’t on PC.)



Dexerto Compared to the standard Viper V3 Pro, the Pokemon edition is a stunner.



The matching desk mat replicates the funky repeated pattern on a 94×41 cm-sized mat, this time with Gengar bigger than ever right in the center.

This isn’t the first time Razer and Pokemon have teamed up. Just last year, Razer released a series of Pokemon-themed versions of its Orochi V2 gaming mouse. Fan favorites like Charizard, Jigglypuff, Sylveon, and even Gengar too all made appearances in the line, which all came with their own Pokeball-themed packaging.

Just like now, the adorable Pokemon gaming mice were only available in China – although that didn’t stop them from appearing on auction sites like eBay for a ridiculously inflated markup.

Luckily, you won’t need to start a bidding war to get these brand-new Razer Gengar accessories. Both the Gengar Limited Edition Viper V3 wireless mouse and its matching desk mat, are available on Razer’s Aliexpress store for $245.17 and $70.71 respectively.

This is while currently having 50% discounts, so we recommend picking them up fast if you want to give your gaming rig a ghost-type makeover without giving your bank a scare.

