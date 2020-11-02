Overwatch pet blows up Halloween with adorable “Junkcat” cosplay - Dexerto

One Overwatch fan has actually transformed their cat into “Junkcat” for Halloween, and it’s definitely one of the top costumes based on the game we’ve seen shared this year.

Along with new skins for Halloween Terror, another thing Overwatch players can look forward to every time spooky season rolls around is all of the amazing costumes fans come up with and share.

These apparently aren’t just limited to human fans either, as one of the best costumes we saw this year was what one player subjected their cat to by turning it into the perfectly-named “Junkcat.”

Let’s just come right out and say it: this cosplay absolutely kills it. If the blonde wig and eyebrows don’t make you smile, then the little game-accurate prosthetic paw is sure to.

The fiery feline is also equipped with some explosive bandoliers, and Junkrat’s grenade launcher is also strapped on as well. They even included a RIP-Tire and a trap, so all birds, squirrels, and other small mammals around the yard should definitely stay alert.

Junkcat does not seem amused by this at all though judging from the picture, and it’s amazing that its humans managed to keep it still long enough to get a good shot before it turned that launcher into an actual weapon.

There have been a few pet Overwatch cosplays before, but most of the ones before have been of the canine variety, so it’s nice to see mans other furry friend getting some time in the spotlight as well.

As far as in-game festivities go, Overwatch’s Halloween Terror event is still going on until November 3, 2020. That means you still have a few days to earn all the loot boxes you can and unlock the Ragdoll Echo skin that won’t be available ever again once things wrap up.

Brigitte may have the monopoly on cat-related in-game content, for now, but Junkcat is so good it definitely tops our list for the best Overwatch Halloween costumes of 2020.