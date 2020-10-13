Every Overwatch Halloween Terror 2020 skin: challenges, rarity, price - Dexerto

It’s finally time for Overwatch’s Halloween Terror 2020 event, and the new skins this year definitely don’t disappoint. With new options for D.Va, Genji, Sigma, and more, we’ve got all the info on price and how to unlock each and every one.

Halloween Terror is by far one of the most popular seasonal events Overwatch has to offer, and the main reason is all of the awesome skins we get from Blizzard.

2020 is no different, with new cosmetic options for D.Va, Sigma, Winston, Sombra, Hanzo, Genji, Brigitte and Echo on offer. This is especially good news for all of us D.Va mains, since it’s her second new skin in less than a month.

Below, we’ll list all of the new Halloween skins for 2020, including their price and how to unlock them, starting with the weekly challenge skins and moving up to the Legendaries.

Fantasma Sombra – Epic – Challenge skin

First up for the challenge skins is none other than Sombra with a ghostly teal skin called ‘Fantasma’. Just by the looks of the still images, we can tell this fits with her hacker persona perfectly.

We’d bet money on the designs covering her jacket moving as well, adding an extra layer of detail onto this skin. Since it’s a weekly challenge reward and not a regular skin, it won’t be available for purchase. Instead, you can only unlock it by winning nine games during the first week of the event.

Stone Brigitte – Epic – Challenge skin

Stone Brigitte is week 2’s challenge reward, and as the name suggests it turns the hero into a living statue. Fittingly enough, she sort of looks like a boss from Dark Souls, which anyone who has played Overwatch for a while will tell you isn’t too far off the mark.

She’ll also look right at home charging into battle next to Gargoyle Winston from 2019’s Halloween event. She might have taken a few nerfs over the last year, but you can’t deny this is a good-looking skin.

Ragdoll Echo – Epic – Challenge skin

Finally, the last weekly challenge skin is the amazing Ragdoll Echo skin. Ever since it was released ahead of the event, it’s been a favorite of Overwatch fans, and it’s easy to see why.

Echo looks like she came straight out of a Tim Burton movie, with a button eye and stitches running up and down her skin. A ghostly red glow makes the perfect highlight as she floats through the seasonal spooky maps.

Dai-Tengu Hanzo – Legendary – 6000

Both of the Shimada brothers get a new skin for 2020, but we’ll take a look at Hanzo to start things off in the Legendary category.

In contrast to his ‘Demon Hunter’ skin from years past, the archer seems to have become the demon this time around, with his face even resembling the one etched into his previous skin.

Karasu-Tengu Genji – Legendary – 6000

There was some talk of Genji getting a new skin for Halloween 2020, and it looks like those rumors weren’t too far off the mark. Like his brother, the cyber-ninja has apparently been turned into some kind of bird demon.

As with every Legendary Genji skin, special attention has been paid to his katana, which has firey, molten effects you’d expect to see on something wielded by a resident of the underworld.

Flying Dutchman Sigma – Legendary – 6000

This is one skin that people have been predicting since Sigma came out. Since he comes fro the Netherlands, and literally floats above the ground, the “Flying Dutchman” skin is one we saw coming from a mile away.

The best part of this skin though? It definitely has to be the fact his orbs have been turned into two little sea urchins, but that beard isn’t half bad either.

Werewolf Winston – Legendary – 6000

Sorry McCree fans, it ends up being Winston who will get a werewolf Halloween skin first. Aside from the furry features and wooden jetpack, the scientist is also rocking a very stylish flannel that probably fit before the full moon.

If you think this skin is awesome when Winston is normal, just wait until he gets angry – then it really gets good.

Shin-Ryeong D.Va – Legendary – 6000

We’ve finally arrived, D.Va actually has an Overwatch Halloween skin, and all is right in the world of Overwatch. After making us wait four years, Blizzard has outdone themselves by giving Hana Song some little fox ears and ghostly tails.

Her MEKA is also looking the part, and has been transformed into a spooky version of the traditional Korean homes known as ‘Hanok.’

There you have it, all of the new Overwatch skins for Halloween Terror 2020. Whichever ones you want to pick up, be sure to do it before the event wraps up on November 3.