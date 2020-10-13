 Every Overwatch Halloween Terror 2020 skin: challenges, rarity, price - Dexerto
Overwatch

Every Overwatch Halloween Terror 2020 skin: challenges, rarity, price

Published: 13/Oct/2020 19:06

by Bill Cooney
Winston Halloween Terror
Blizzard Entertainment

Halloween Terror

It’s finally time for Overwatch’s Halloween Terror 2020 event, and the new skins this year definitely don’t disappoint. With new options for D.Va, Genji, Sigma, and more, we’ve got all the info on price and how to unlock each and every one.

Halloween Terror is by far one of the most popular seasonal events Overwatch has to offer, and the main reason is all of the awesome skins we get from Blizzard.

2020 is no different, with new cosmetic options for D.Va, Sigma, Winston, Sombra, Hanzo, Genji, Brigitte and Echo on offer. This is especially good news for all of us D.Va mains, since it’s her second new skin in less than a month.

Below, we’ll list all of the new Halloween skins for 2020, including their price and how to unlock them, starting with the weekly challenge skins and moving up to the Legendaries.

Fantasma Sombra – Epic – Challenge skin

Fantasma Sombra
Blizzard Entertainment
Fantasma Sombra is only available from the first weekly challenge.

First up for the challenge skins is none other than Sombra with a ghostly teal skin called ‘Fantasma’. Just by the looks of the still images, we can tell this fits with her hacker persona perfectly.

We’d bet money on the designs covering her jacket moving as well, adding an extra layer of detail onto this skin. Since it’s a weekly challenge reward and not a regular skin, it won’t be available for purchase. Instead, you can only unlock it by winning nine games during the first week of the event.

Stone Brigitte – Epic – Challenge skin

Overwatch Halloween Terror skins
Blizzard
The three Epic Skins can be yours if you’re able to tally 27 total wins across three weeks.

Stone Brigitte is week 2’s challenge reward, and as the name suggests it turns the hero into a living statue. Fittingly enough, she sort of looks like a boss from Dark Souls, which anyone who has played Overwatch for a while will tell you isn’t too far off the mark.

She’ll also look right at home charging into battle next to Gargoyle Winston from 2019’s Halloween event. She might have taken a few nerfs over the last year, but you can’t deny this is a good-looking skin.

Ragdoll Echo – Epic – Challenge skin

Blizzard Entertainment
This Echo skin looks like something out of a Tim Burton fever dream.

Finally, the last weekly challenge skin is the amazing Ragdoll Echo skin. Ever since it was released ahead of the event, it’s been a favorite of Overwatch fans, and it’s easy to see why.

Echo looks like she came straight out of a Tim Burton movie, with a button eye and stitches running up and down her skin. A ghostly red glow makes the perfect highlight as she floats through the seasonal spooky maps.

Dai-Tengu Hanzo – Legendary – 6000

Overwatch Legendary skin
Blizzard
A look at the new Legendary Dai-Tengu Hanzo Skin.

Both of the Shimada brothers get a new skin for 2020, but we’ll take a look at Hanzo to start things off in the Legendary category.

In contrast to his ‘Demon Hunter’ skin from years past, the archer seems to have become the demon this time around, with his face even resembling the one etched into his previous skin.

Karasu-Tengu Genji – Legendary – 6000

Overwatch Legendary skin
Blizzard
A look at the new Legendary Karasu-Tengu Genji Skin.

There was some talk of Genji getting a new skin for Halloween 2020, and it looks like those rumors weren’t too far off the mark. Like his brother, the cyber-ninja has apparently been turned into some kind of bird demon.

As with every Legendary Genji skin, special attention has been paid to his katana, which has firey, molten effects you’d expect to see on something wielded by a resident of the underworld.

Flying Dutchman Sigma – Legendary – 6000

Overwatch Legendary skin
Blizzard
A look at the new Legendary Flying Dutchman Sigma Skin.

This is one skin that people have been predicting since Sigma came out. Since he comes fro the Netherlands, and literally floats above the ground, the “Flying Dutchman” skin is one we saw coming from a mile away.

The best part of this skin though? It definitely has to be the fact his orbs have been turned into two little sea urchins, but that beard isn’t half bad either.

Werewolf Winston – Legendary – 6000

Overwatch Legendary skin
Blizzard
A look at the new Legendary Werewolf Winston Skin.

Sorry McCree fans, it ends up being Winston who will get a werewolf Halloween skin first. Aside from the furry features and wooden jetpack, the scientist is also rocking a very stylish flannel that probably fit before the full moon.

If you think this skin is awesome when Winston is normal, just wait until he gets angry – then it really gets good.

Shin-Ryeong D.Va – Legendary – 6000

Overwatch Legendary skin
Blizzard
A look at the new Legendary Shin-Ryeong D.Va Skin.

We’ve finally arrived, D.Va actually has an Overwatch Halloween skin, and all is right in the world of Overwatch. After making us wait four years, Blizzard has outdone themselves by giving Hana Song some little fox ears and ghostly tails.

Her MEKA is also looking the part, and has been transformed into a spooky version of the traditional Korean homes known as ‘Hanok.’

There you have it, all of the new Overwatch skins for Halloween Terror 2020. Whichever ones you want to pick up, be sure to do it before the event wraps up on November 3.

Overwatch

Overwatch Halloween Terror event: Legendary Skins, Challenges, more

Published: 13/Oct/2020 19:08

by Brad Norton
Overwatch Halloween Terror event 2020
Blizzard

Halloween Terror

For the fifth consecutive year, the Halloween Terror event has overrun the world of Overwatch with a heap of frightfully difficult Challenges and a ton of extremely spooky Skins.

Ever since the release of Blizzard’s hero shooter in 2016, a few seasonal events have made the return each and every year. Halloween Terror is one such event and it’s now back for its fifth iteration with plenty to see and do.

As usual, a few maps have been overrun with cobwebs and pumpkins while the Arcade now features Junkenstein’s Revenge yet again. The fan-favorite PvE mode has made its grand return and there’s a reason to return every week throughout the event.

There’s also a ton to unlock this time around with five Legendary Skins up for grabs alongside an assortment of other items. You’ve got from now until November 3 to claim everything on offer. But fear not, we’ve got you covered with a complete rundown of everything you need to know.

Overwatch Halloween Terror 2020 Junkenstein’s Revenge

Overwatch Junkenstein's Revenge gameplay
Blizzard
Junkenstein’s Revenge returns with a few new characters added to the mix

The intense wave-based experience has made its return in 2020 with a few unique twists. Obviously, you can expect to face the same Zomnic forces and battle popular Heroes turned villains, but there’s more to the PvE mode than first meets the eye this time around.

First up, two additional characters have been added to the lineup of mini-bosses. Baptiste and Ashe join the mode as The Renegade and The Outlaw respectively. Expect the difficulty to spike when these two drop into the night version of Eichenwalde.

Moreover, each and every week throughout the Halloween-themed event, this mode will receive unique challenge missions. Some variants will make enemies tougher while others will completely flip the mode on its head. Below is an overview of every challenge mission and when they will come online.

Week 1: 

  • Vengeful Ghost: A deadly ghost chases players
  • Frenzied Stampede: Zomnics move faster

Week 2:

  • Volatile Zomnics: Zomnics explode near players
  • Three They Were: Only 3 players but they deal more damage

Week 3:

  • Mystery Swap: Heroes periodically randomized
  • Shocking Surprise: Some enemies spawn Shock-Tires on death
Overwatch Junkenstein's Revenge gameplay
Blizzard
Your team will be put to the test in these new Challenge Missions.

Overwatch Halloween Terror 2020 Weekly Challenges

Overwatch sprays
Blizzard
The latest batch of Sprays, Player Icons, and Skins are now available.

On top of the PvE-specific challenges for Junkenstein’s Revenge, there are also a bunch of regular weekly tasks for you to complete as well. These can be blitzed through in any of your favorite Arcade modes, a simple Quick Play session, and even Competitive Play too.

From Player Icons and Sprays to Epic Skins, there are three unique unlocks available each week of the event. All you need to do is win some games each week and these items will all be yours. 

Week 1:

  • Win 3 Games: Fantasma Sombra Player Icon
  • Win 6 Games: Fantasma Sombra Spray
  • Win 9 Games: Fantasma Sombra Epic Skin

Week 2:

  • Win 3 Games: Stone Brigitte Player Icon
  • Win 6 Games: Stone Brigitte Spray
  • Win 9 Games: Stone Brigitte Epic Skin

Week 3:

  • Win 3 Games: Ragdoll Echo Player Icon
  • Win 6 Games: Ragdoll Echo Spray
  • Win 9 Games: Ragdoll Echo Epic Skin
Overwatch Halloween Terror skins
Blizzard
Three Epic Skins can be yours if you’re able to tally 27 total wins across three weeks.

Overwatch Halloween Terror 2020 event Legendary Skins

Last but not least, this year’s event comes boasting a huge assortment of Legendary Skins. Naturally, all of them come with their own spooky charm that’s sure to set you apart on the battlefield.

Sigma’s Flying Dutchman Skin gives him an undead pirate look with glowing green skin. Meanwhile, Winston gets his first Halloween skin as a chilling Werewolf. Each design is completely unique from anything on offer in previous years. You can check them all out below.

So there you have it, that’s everything there is to know about the latest iteration of the Halloween Terror event in Overwatch. You’ve got until November 3 to get everything before it disappears for good.