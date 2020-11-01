 How to get November Overwatch Contenders Lucio and Torbjorn skins - Dexerto
Logo
Overwatch

How to get November Overwatch Contenders Lucio and Torbjorn skins

Published: 1/Nov/2020 6:08

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Overwatch Contenders Skins Torbjorn Lucio
Activision-Blizzard

Share

Lucio Torbjorn

If you want to unlock two incredible skins for Lucio and Torbjorn, all you need to do is watch several hours worth of Overwatch Contenders this November. It’s as simple as that.

Blizzard has been hard at work trying to boost viewership for Overwatch Contenders. For those who don’t know, it’s a tournament for second-tier teams and players who dream of joining the Overwatch League.

Players have been able to earn special skins each month simply by tuning in and watching the show. Last month, Genji, Mercy, and Symmetra skins were up for grabs. This month, however, it’s Lucio and Torbjorn.

Overwatch Contenders Skins Torbjorn Lucio
Activision-Blizzard
Overwatch Contenders skins come in home and away variants.

How to unlock Contenders Lucio and Torbjorn Skins

If you want to unlock these skins for yourself, the first thing you’ll need to do is link your Battle.net account on the Overwatch Contenders homepage. Once you’ve done that, all you need to do is sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.

You’ll need to watch seven hours worth of content to unlock the Torbjorn skin, and 15 hours worth of content to unlock the Lucio one.

Overwatch Contenders matches happen in different regions all over the world. That means there’s bound to be something on at any given time, regardless of where you are located.

If you want to get a headstart, the Grand Finals of the EU and NA Contenders October Tournaments start on November 1 at 11:00 PDT and 15:00 PDT.

It’s always nice to tune in and support teams and players in the second-tier tournament. After all, it’s the backbone of the big league. Plus, you might see a future star in the making.

If that isn’t enough, the skins look really cool too. They come complete with the trademark Overwatch Contenders colors, which serves as an extra incentive.

League of Legends

TFT Patch 10.23 to feature Keeper change, Xin Zhao rework, more

Published: 1/Nov/2020 5:11

by Andrew Amos
Xin Zhao and Azir in TFT Fates
Riot Games

Share

Teamfight Tactics

TFT Patch 10.23 is coming in thick and fast. We’ve already had a hotfix for Patch 10.22, but heaps more changes are on the way in the November 11 update, including a Xin Zhao rework, changes to Keeper and Warlord, and more.

TFT Patch 10.22 has already caused its fair share of controversy. Within days of going live, Riot were forced to deploy an emergency hotfix to nerf the overpowered Morgana, after the update was shipped with an “accidental” buff.

Every patch has looked to shift the tides of the meta, and this one looks no different. TFT Patch 10.23 is seemingly going to bring the underutilized Warlord trait to the forefront, while Divine is set to be hit again.

Keeper changes that were teed up for TFT Patch 10.22 are also set to go live on the November 11 update, although they look different to how they were originally.

Riven in TFT Fates
Riot Games
Keeper is set to receive some more buffs in TFT Patch 10.23.

Keeper now scales shield duration as well as amount

The big change to Keeper in TFT Patch 10.23 is the shield will now scale not only in amount, but duration. Every tier of the buff from two, four, and six units will make the shields last longer.

At Keeper 2, nearby allies will receive a 175 health shield for eight seconds. This is increased to 250 health for 10 seconds at Keeper 4, and a whopping 350 health for 14 seconds at Keeper 6.

The longer shielding duration is a definite buff to late-game Keeper comps, who were often losing their shields too early at the normal eight second duration. However, with Luden’s Echo and Statikk Shiv still dominating the item meta, the change could fall flat.

Warlord, Spirit, and Mage are all getting buffs in TFT Patch 10.23. Divine will be receiving a damage nerf.

Xin Zhao in TFT Fates
Riot Games
Xin Zhao is finally getting some love in TFT Fates.

Xin Zhao rework makes his ability more useful

There’s no contest ⁠— Xin Zhao has been the worst three-cost in TFT Fates, and arguably one of the worst champions overall. The Warlord-Duelist lacks some identity, and his ability certainly doesn’t help him.

However, that could change after TFT Patch 10.23. His new ability is still pretty similar ⁠— Riot haven’t even renamed it ⁠— but it’ll now make him even more tanky.

Instead of taking reduced damage while challenging enemy units, he will now gain flat resistances every time he uses his ability. This means he will be permanently more tanky to all units, including those who he “challenged.”

Fellow duelist Kalista is also set to get a buff, alongside Ahri, who was nerfed a bit too much in the last patch. Warwick is also in the firing line again, with his stun this time the target of Riot’s ire.

You can find the full TFT Patch 10.23 preview notes below, courtesy of Surrender@20. We will keep this constantly updated as more changes are shipped.

TFT Patch 10.23 preview notes

Champions

Tier 3

Xin Zhao

  • Ability changed: Crescent Strike
    • Xin Zhao sweeps around him, dealing 200/250/350% of his Attack Damage to nearby enemies and gains 25/30/75 Armor and Magic Resist for the rest of combat.

Kalista

  • Ability max health as damage increased from 4/6/8% to 4/6/90%

Tier 4

Ahri

  • Ability damage increased from 475/675/3000 to 500/750/3000

Warwick

  • Ability stun duration lowered from 1.5/1.5/3 to 0.75/0.75/2.25

Traits

Divine

  • Reduced damage increased from 40% to 45%
  • Bonus true damage increased from 40% to 45%

Keeper

  • Effect tweaked: At the start of combat, Keepers grant themselves and all nearby allies a shield for a duration. This shield is 50% stronger on Keepers.
    • 2 units: 175 shield, 8 seconds
    • 4 units: 250 shield, 10 seconds
    • 6 units: 350 shield, 14 seconds

Mage

  • 6 unit spell power increased from 110% to 120%

Spirit

  • 4 unit attack speed increased from 70% to 75%

Warlord

  • 6 unit spell power increased from 40 to 45