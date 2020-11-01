How to get November Overwatch Contenders Lucio and Torbjorn skins - Dexerto

If you want to unlock two incredible skins for Lucio and Torbjorn, all you need to do is watch several hours worth of Overwatch Contenders this November. It’s as simple as that.

Blizzard has been hard at work trying to boost viewership for Overwatch Contenders. For those who don’t know, it’s a tournament for second-tier teams and players who dream of joining the Overwatch League.

Players have been able to earn special skins each month simply by tuning in and watching the show. Last month, Genji, Mercy, and Symmetra skins were up for grabs. This month, however, it’s Lucio and Torbjorn.

How to unlock Contenders Lucio and Torbjorn Skins

If you want to unlock these skins for yourself, the first thing you’ll need to do is link your Battle.net account on the Overwatch Contenders homepage. Once you’ve done that, all you need to do is sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.

You’ll need to watch seven hours worth of content to unlock the Torbjorn skin, and 15 hours worth of content to unlock the Lucio one.

🔊 New Contenders skins inc! 🔊 For the month of November you can earn Torbjörn & Lúcio’s Contenders skins by watching Contenders! – 7 hours for Torbjörn, 15 for Lúcio‼️ Get a head start tomorrow with the Grand Finals of the EU & NA Contenders October Tournaments! pic.twitter.com/OUO4eJicLE — Overwatch Path to Pro (@owpathtopro) November 1, 2020

Overwatch Contenders matches happen in different regions all over the world. That means there’s bound to be something on at any given time, regardless of where you are located.

If you want to get a headstart, the Grand Finals of the EU and NA Contenders October Tournaments start on November 1 at 11:00 PDT and 15:00 PDT.

It’s always nice to tune in and support teams and players in the second-tier tournament. After all, it’s the backbone of the big league. Plus, you might see a future star in the making.

If that isn’t enough, the skins look really cool too. They come complete with the trademark Overwatch Contenders colors, which serves as an extra incentive.