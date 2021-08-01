Demon Slayer cosplayer transforms into real life Nezuko Kamado

A Demon Slayer cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing her insanely accurate Nezuko Kamado recreation. The perfect transformation into the demon-turned heroine will give fans of the anime chills.

Making its debut in 2019, Demon Slayer has since exploded into an absolute cultural phenomenon. The anime has become so popular, its first theatrical film Mugen Train has become the highest-grossing movie of all time in Japan.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the breakout series by bringing one of its lead characters Nezuko Kamado to life with her detailed photoshoot. The depiction of the protagonist is so perfect, it’s almost as if the character has clawed her way out of the screen.

Demon Slayer cosplayer’s epic Nezuko Kamado

Cosplayer Ryo ‘xxkyu16‘ showed off her mind-blowing recreation of the anime heroine in a series of posts on Instagram. The skilled artist posed as the protagonist by wearing her signature pink patterned kimono and checkered waist sash.

Ryo also faithfully depicted the character’s flowing black hair, including the red strands of hair that sit at the bottom of her locks. In the story, the character’s hair becomes multi-colored after she is turned into a demon by the series’ main villain Muzan Kibutsuji.

The artist cleverly portrayed Nezuko’s sharp claws by using long-pointed pink fingernails. In the photoshoot, xxkyu16 adorably re-created a scene from the show where Kamado sits on the floor and stretches her wrapped legs out.

Speaking to Dexerto, Ryo explained that she chose to depict Nezuko after falling in love with her after watching the anime. “I get mistaken for a few years younger my actual age pretty often and when I saw Nezuko, I thought she was perfect! She was absolutely adorable. She’s so precious!” she said.

In another shot posted to her Instagram account, the incredibly talented artist showed off her prop bamboo gag. In the anime, the protagonist uses the wooden item to bite down on to stop herself from attacking humans, which xxkyu16 accurately portrayed in the second picture.

The cosplay artist also told us that she is excited for Season 2 of the anime after seeing the Mugen Train film. “I want to know how the animators are going to bridge the gap from season 1 since we’ve lost a beloved character from the movie…” she said.

As for what she will cosplay as next, Ryo said that she will tackle Ada Wong from Resident Evil 2, as well as “characters from Genshin Impact, Apex Legends, FFVIIR, Hakuouki, and Naruto!” Those interested in seeing her other amazing work should check out her Facebook and Instagram.