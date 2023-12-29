Overwatch 2 artist excites players with incredible Valorant crossover skins

Overwatch 2 and Valorant fans were left amazed by an artist’s series of crossover skins bringing Riot and Blizzard’s FPS titles together.

The rivalry between Overwatch and Valorant has been an interesting one with many OW2 pros jumping ship to the more tactical Valorant, but both games have carved out their niches.

Both titles feature an assortment of beloved characters with many sharing interesting similarities such as abilities or even voice actors.

In an effort to bring the communities together, artist Nirvana Golla unveiled multiple collaboration skins and fans are absolutely blown away by how good they look.

Article continues after ad

Valorant and Overwatch 2 crossover with epic skin concepts

Bringing together heroes is already interesting, but how about combining characters based on their shared voice actor?

Article continues after ad

In one of the skins, Golla merged Sombra with Raze, both of which are voiced by Carolina Ravassa and the result was an explosive masterpiece.

In another, Phoenix and Baptiste completed their fusion dance to give some added flair to the support.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Golla didn’t stop there, however. Following this, the artist unveiled stunning crossovers of Sage and Mercy, the obvious choice of Sova and Hanzo, a Brimstone 76 and this writer’s personal favorite of Viper and Moira.

Article continues after ad

Fans were absolutely blown away by the art, remarking how they wished the skins were real and would love to see them actually added to the game.

Article continues after ad

With Overwatch 2 embracing crossovers now and more confirmed for 2024, there’s always the possibility that dreams come true and we get a Valorant x OW2 event at some point.

The devs have also expressed a desire for a possible Dragon Ball Z crossover with Art Director Dion Rogers even naming off several ideas he has in mind if OW2 and DBZ ever collide.

Article continues after ad

For now, though, we’re stuck admiring these fan-made skins and waiting to see what the future holds crossover-wise in the world of Overwatch.