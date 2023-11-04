Overwatch 2 player loses shiny new D.Va mech to unfortunate car crash

An Overwatch 2 player showed off a hilarious interaction they had when trying to summon D.Va’s mech on a busy street.

Out of the entirety of Overwatch 2’s large roster, D.Va may just have the most memorable ability set in the game that centers around the large mech she uses in battle.

What makes D.Va’s kit so interesting is the fact that she can sacrifice her mech to deal massive damage with Self Destruct while taking on a more run-and-gun playstyle without it.

Of course, players can always call the mech back once her Ult is ready. Unfortunately, that doesn’t always go to plan as showcased by one player’s hilarious interaction with a speeding vehicle.

Overwatch 2 player loses D.Va mech in hilarious fashion

A Reddit user named Typical_Plane4878 posted a video on the Overwatch subreddit with the title, “Aww man, I just paid it off…”

The clip in question showed gameplay of a D.Va player on Oasis outside of their mech taking on the enemy tem, when a Reinhardt Charged them into a busy street.

Looking to take on the Reinhardt, the D.Va activates their Ult to summon the mech back. Unfortunately, before they can fully get into their mech a speeding car sideswiped it mid-animation.

As a result, the D.Va player was flung forward and to the left, safely outside the path of speeding vehicles, but with no mech to speak of an empty Ultimate meter.

Stunned at what just occurred, the player slowly walked toward the enemy Reinhardt and waved ‘Hello.’ After witnessing the hilarious yet tragic display, the Reinhardt player simply waved back as the rest of the team crowded around the unarmed D.Va.

Fans in the comments loved the clip, with many asking for each different perspective. Thankfully, the OP was able to make that happen in another clip showing each enemy’s reaction to the mech getting obliterated.

This clip just goes to show that you should always look both ways before crossing the street, even in Overwatch 2.