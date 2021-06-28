Darling in the Franxx cosplayer saves the world as Zero Two

A Darling in the Franxx cosplayer celebrated the hit anime with her insanely detailed Zero Two recreation. The artist’s stunning transformation into the Studio Trigger protagonist will leave fans of the series in awe.

Despite only having released in 2018, Darling in the Franxx has already become a modern anime classic. Viewers quickly fell in love with the series red-horned lead Zero Two.

A talented cosplayer brought the popular protagonist to life with her incredible costume. The artist looks so much like the iconic heroine, it’s almost as if the character has jumped out of the screen.

Darling in the Franxx cosplayer stuns as real-life Zero Two

Cosplayer ‘alixx.rosa‘ shared her incredible transformation into Zero Two in a series of posts on Instagram. She perfectly depicted the character’s look by using red-wing tipped mascara to highlight her striking green eyes. Tying the whole thing together, her flowing pink hair drapes over her shoulders.

Alix re-created an iconic scene from the anime where the character strikes a peace sign while leaning forward. Photographer ‘jamesgraysen‘ captured the moment while the artist dressed up in Zero Two’s signature red pilot bodysuit.

In the story, the protagonist is half-human and Klaxosaur – which the cosplayer faithfully portrayed with her white headband accessory which features two red horns piercing up through it.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, alixx.rosa also created Zero Two’s academy uniform which she showed off in an epic TikTok. In the short clip, the artist lip-syncs various lines of dialogue from the anime.

This isn’t the only anime heroine Alix has portrayed either, the skilled artist has depicted characters from series such as Neon Genesis Evangelion and Re:Zero as well. You can check out her other insanely accurate re-creations here.

Those interested in seeing what all the hype is about can watch all episodes of Darling in the Franxx on popular streaming sites Crunchyroll and Funimation.