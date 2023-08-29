Overwatch 2 players absolutely love “cute” D.Va Black Cat cosplay

A D.Va Black Cat cosplay for Overwatch 2 has celebrated one of the Hero’s most popular skins. Players have showered the user with praise for how “cute” the cosplay is.

Since the inception of OW and the continuation of Overwatch 2, D.Va has proved to be one of the franchise’s most popular figures. Aside from being a strong Tank character capable of absorbing and dealing damage, D.Va has also been a common figure in the game’s community for cosplay.

Traditionally, the main imitation has been D.Va’s classic skin. However, as with every other Hero, she has a ton of additional outfits, and her Black Cat cosplay is a frequently selected one. With recent Ashe and Wrecking Ball cosplays proving to be a success, a fresh take on D.Va has joined the ranks.

Overwatch 2 D.Va cosplay is “high effort”

OW2 Reddit user Dominikawee revealed to the subreddit that she recently attended an anime convention. During her time there, she dressed up and showcased her love for the game by wearing D.Va’s Black Cat skin.

“I have already done some Overwatch cosplay and I [am] very happy that I finally was able to wear Black Cat at the anime convention. I didn’t take many photos and, hopefully, in the near future I will take [pictures] better. But I felt so good wearing it! D.Va is probably the most fun to play for me, so I would love to cosplay as much of her as possible.”

The cosplayer posted three different pictures of the outfit featuring accurate cat ears, the colors and designs to match the actual outfit, and even smaller touches such as pink ribbons and bows.

“Finally a high-effort cosplay,” said one of the top comments, and another user chimed in: “Ahh! This is so cute!”

This isn’t her first time dabbling in cosplay either. One OW2 player mentioned that they “love your Genshin cosplays, glad to see you here too” and she replied: “Awwww thank you so much! I have done 2 D.Va cosplays before. I actually have more that are waiting for the right time to wear.”

Outside of cosplay, there has been some interesting talk about D.Va as of late. The player base has actually been wondering if she is transgender based on an in-game screenshot.