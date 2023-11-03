Overwatch 2 players call out key oversight with D.Va’s new Le Sserafim bundle

Overwatch 2 players have noticed a key oversight with D.Va’s new Le Sserafim Kpop bundle, especially when she’s emoting outside of her Mech suit.

The new Le Sserafim collaboration with Overwatch 2 has been a monumental success for the hero shooter. The crossover event introduced new skins for Brigitte, Kiriko, Tracer, Sombra, and D.Va all clad in casual and stylish outfits. Add a new game mode, new choreography emotes, and a free Junkrat skin, and it’s clear to see why the event has gone over so well with the player base.

The skins featuring the main heroes cost Overwatch’s premium currency and can be purchased in a bundle that includes the choreography emote, victory pose, weapon charm, and name card. Players can also purchase the mega bundle that combines all five bundles if they’re a big fan of the collab.

The choreography emote showcases each of the heroes performing a short dance inspired by the song Perfect Night by Le Sserafim. Whilst the emotes themself look fantastic in-game, many players have realized that the developers made a key oversight when creating D.Va’s one.

OW2 players highlight baby D.Va’s lack of choreography emote

Players realized that D.Va’s choreography emote only works while she’s in her Mech suit. Unfortunately when out of her Mech, baby D.Va transforms all emotes into one generic one, leaving her out of sync with the rest of her crew.

“It’s a crime that to this day baby D.Va still only has the one emote when out of Mech. Especially with the K-pop dance emote you would think she’d get to dance with the rest of them,” one player posted.

Others suggested that D.Va’s emote should start with her outside of the mech so she can better align with the other heroes.

“They should have just made her dance emote start with her getting out of her mech and then doing the same dance, tokki could make some lights and sh*t in the background,” they suggested.

No one is quite sure what the reasoning behind the limited emotes is, but many have chalked it up to baby D.Va being incredibly buggy and hard to code.