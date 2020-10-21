 Overwatch cosplayer schools opponents as adorable Academy D.Va - Dexerto
Overwatch cosplayer schools opponents as adorable Academy D.Va

Published: 21/Oct/2020 18:46

by Brent Koepp
Blizzard Entertainment / Instagram: @hendoart

An Overwatch cosplayer went viral on Instagram after sharing their transformation into popular tank hero, D.Va. The artist adorably brought the character’s Academy skin to life like you’ve never seen before.

Overwatch made its debut in 2016, and quickly became a cultural phenomena. Players fell in love with the team-shooter’s addicting gameplay, and its vibrant cast of characters such as D.Va.

To celebrate the Korean heroine, prolific cosplayer ‘HendoArt’ brought her iconic ‘Academy’ skin to life. The artist looks so much like the tank, it’s almost as if she nerfed her way out of the screen.

academy d.va's highlight intro in overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment
D.Va is one of the most popular heroes in Overwatch.

HendoArt brings Overwatch Academy D.Va to life

The Korean tank character has many classic skins in the game already, from her police officer uniform to her Waveracer outfit. However, one of the most beloved looks is her Academy costume.

Cosplayer Sarah ‘HendoArt’ Hendo made waves on Instagram after showing off her perfect recreation of D.Va’s school skin. Photographer ‘nels._’ captured the artist mirroring the character’s pose after she ejects from her mech.

Sarah nailed the heroine’s blue and pink trimmed blazer, as well as her plaid skirt – which really ties the school uniform together. The picture’s perspective cleverly gives off the illusion that the cosplayer is flying through the air while she aims her pistol.

In another adorable shot taken by ‘saffelsphotography’, the artist gave viewers a better look at the full costume. With special effects, HendoArt stands stands in front of the nuclear blast after launching her mech behind herself.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, the cosplayer also made a video on YouTube documenting the behind-the-scenes footage of her photoshoot. Fans of Overwatch get to see D.Va truly coming to life.

Despite only releasing in 2016, Overwatch has already cemented itself as one of the top shooters in the genre. The team-based title has grown into a major esport with incredible talent.

Fans of the Blizzard release have a lot to be excited for as a sequel to the FPS is just right around the corner. Expected to drop sometime in 2021, the expansion will include a PVE mode, as well new maps and characters. 

Demon Slayer cosplayer flutters like a radiant butterfly as Shinobu Kocho

Published: 21/Oct/2020 7:27 Updated: 21/Oct/2020 7:31

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Instagram: @dabllmi / Viz Media

A Demon Slayer cosplayer has metamorphosed into Shinobu Kochu and spread her wings in an elegant and well-detailed outfit that looks as real as it gets.

Shinobu Kocho is one of the standout characters in Demon Slayer. On the surface, she seems like a small, gentle, and soft-spoken angel with a calm and composed demeanor. But don’t let her size and appearance fool you. Shinobu Kocho is an incredibly powerful Demon Slayer. 

Beneath her skin is an immense and burning hatred towards demons, one which almost consumed her in the past. It started when she lost her beloved sister to the demons and sought revenge on them ever since.

It’s the reason Shinobu Kocho became a Demon Slayer in the first place.

Demon Slayer Cosplay Shinobu Kocho
Viz Media
Shinobu Kocho is a dazzling and powerful Demon Slayer.

Shinobu Kocho is a powerful, quick, and deadly swordsman. However, she’s also a medical expert and a master in pharmacology. To make matters worse for her opponents, she coats her weapon with poison and can perform ‘Insect Breathing.’

It’s easy to see why she’s a fan-favorite among Demon Slayer cosplayers. But although there are many amazing Shinobu Kocho cosplays, a Russian cosplayer named dabllmi has taken it to a whole new level.

View this post on Instagram

Очень не запланированный фотосет вылился в эту потрясающую фотографию. 🦋 В конце июля я писала, что август принесёт мне много радости и новых знакомств. Вот знакомство с @bemycosplaymuse стало как раз этим событием. На самом деле я ещё долго буду вспоминать этот август и ставить его в пример, той жизни, которую я хочу. Работать на любимой работе, заниматься тем, что нравится, общаться с людьми, которым действительно есть дело до тебя. Вот что потрясающе. Помощник на фотосессии @zefirka_natsuki огромное спасибо за помощь 💕😌 #鬼滅の刃コスプレ #鬼滅 #鬼殺隊 #鬼滅の刀 #鬼滅の刃コスプレ #鬼滅の刃コスプレ #胡蝶しのぶ #kimetsunoyaiba #demonslayer #demonslayercosplay #kimetsunoyaibacosplay #冨岡義勇 #shinobukocho #shinobukochocosplay #cosplaygirls #kawaii #cutecosplay #cosplayrussia #otaku #moe #geekcosplay

A post shared by •●❀ D A B I ❀●• (@dabllmi) on

There’s an incredible amount of detail in her cosplay. It permeates everything from her kimono, hair, and sandals to the sword itself. The shades and patterns are all on-point, and it really looks like Shinobu Kocho herself has come to life.

Combined with high-quality photography that includes a moon and leaves in the background and pink butterflies in the foreground, this cosplay is about as flawless as they come.

If you want to get a closer look at the outfit, you can swipe over to a second picture. The perfection of her kimono shine through even more. All in all, it was an unbelievable cosplay and one that many will mesmerize many Demon Slayer fans. 

If you’re like us and still desperately waiting for Demon Slayer Season 2, it seems like it’s still a while away. But in the meantime, there’s no harm in cosplaying your favorite characters and bringing them to life.