Overwatch 2 player calls out “issue” with Ashe’s Cowboy Bebop skin

One Overwatch 2 player has pointed out an issue regarding Ashe’s skin from the Cowboy Bebop collab, which left some players disappointed.

When the Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop collab was first announced, players were thrilled. Finally, after the One Punch Man collab from last year, another anime collab made it to the game. And this time, it features a well-made trailer similar to the original anime’s opening, adding more to the hype.

However, when the skins from the in-game model were shown, players were quick to have split opinions. A portion of the community seems to claim it’s “peak,” while others demanded that one of the skins get “fixed.”

Either way, out of all the characters that received the collab skins, Ashe seems to be the one that draws players’ attention the most. Cosplaying as Faye Valentine, Ashe rocks her femme fatale look and even has Bob dressed similarly to Faye’s ship — a detail fans seem to appreciate.

That said, despite this skin being praised by Overwatch 2 players and Ashe mains, one user noticed an “issue” with it and decided to share it with the community.

In a Reddit thread, the user claimed that her gun in this skin takes too much space when scoped. The user even uploaded images comparing Ashe’s gun in the Faye Valentine skin with the Jungle skin.

“Ashe Faye skin covers a lot of screen spaces when scope aiming. Compare it to the jungle skin is like putting a brick on the screen. The gun model itself is actually normal-sized. (same gun model size with Jungle skin). I think there might be some bug with the aiming camera position,” they explained.

Seeing this, some players in the comments felt disappointed, while others assured OP that they had also noticed the same thing. One person was glad that the OP brought this up, claiming that they absolutely love the scope but couldn’t bring themself to use the skin due to its gun model.

Blizzard

They explained that the size difference would make seeing a peeking Widowmaker, flanking Tracer, and other potential threats more difficult; “From a high ground position, this skin just feels terrible.”

Meanwhile, another user wrote, “Damn, that’s unfortunate. The gun model takes up way too much space on the Faye skin.”

Despite the OP highlighting this issue, one user pointed out that all of Ashe’s skins in Overwatch 2 have this problem. They said, “It was a dumb design choice when they redid her gun. I can’t think of any that don’t; even the Raijin one is really wide even though it’s rounded.”

With the skin bundle being priced at 2500 coins in the game, it seems like this is a dealbreaker for some players, despite her scope being praised for having a “clean” look.