Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer captures Toph's elegant side - Dexerto

A talented cosplayer brought the Last Airbender’s Toph Beifong to life with a stunning costume. The artist captured the earthbender’s regal look before she joined team Avatar.

Avatar first aired on Nickelodeon in 2005, and has since become a cultural phenomena. Despite releasing 15 years ago, the animation has seen a major revival in popularity in 2020 after Netflix added it to its service back in April.

Fans of the series can’t seem to get enough of the blind earthbender, Toph. To celebrate the beloved character, a talented cosplayer re-created the heroine’s elegant Beifong estate look from Book 2.

Avatar cosplayer re-creates Toph’s elegant side

In Season 2 of the show, Avatar Aang needs to find an earthbending master. The monk ends up discovering a blind fighter in the Earth Kingdom named Toph, who uses her feet to see and feel the ground beneath her.

While the heroine is rough around the edges for a lot of the show, she actually comes from a very wealthy family. Capturing Toph’s regal costume from her introduction episode, cosplayer ‘rionafae‘ transformed into the character on Instagram.

The artist nailed the earthbender’s Beifong estate look, perfectly re-creating her flowing green and patterned dress. She even included the character’s intricate flowered headband which keeps her long black hair up and tidy.

The post immediately gained attention on the social media platform, gaining over 14k likes at the time of writing. The cosplayer could easily be mistaken for a live-action film version of the earthbender.

In another photo, Riona gave viewers a full look at her outfit. Mirroring a pose from the animation, the artist depicts Toph’s regal side when living with her family. The picture is put next to fanart of the Avatar character by ‘aireenscolor‘ to show accurate her costume really is.

This isn’t the first time rionafae has dressed up as an Avatar character. In September, she went viral when pulling off the perfect re-creation of Princess Azula’s squad member, Mai.

Those wanting to watch it the critically acclaimed animation can catch all episodes on Netflix right now. Its sequel, The Legend of Korra, is also on the streaming service.