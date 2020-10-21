 Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer captures Toph's elegant side - Dexerto
Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer captures Toph’s elegant side

Published: 21/Oct/2020 1:03

by Brent Koepp
Nickelodeon / Instagram: @rionafae

A talented cosplayer brought the Last Airbender’s Toph Beifong to life with a stunning costume. The artist captured the earthbender’s regal look before she joined team Avatar.

Avatar first aired on Nickelodeon in 2005, and has since become a cultural phenomena. Despite releasing 15 years ago, the animation has seen a major revival in popularity in 2020 after Netflix added it to its service back in April.

Fans of the series can’t seem to get enough of the blind earthbender, Toph. To celebrate the beloved character, a talented cosplayer re-created the heroine’s elegant Beifong estate look from Book 2.

toph in avatar the last airbender
Nickelodeon / Netflix
Toph may be blind, but that doesn’t stop her.

Avatar cosplayer re-creates Toph’s elegant side

In Season 2 of the show, Avatar Aang needs to find an earthbending master. The monk ends up discovering a blind fighter in the Earth Kingdom named Toph, who uses her feet to see and feel the ground beneath her.

While the heroine is rough around the edges for a lot of the show, she actually comes from a very wealthy family. Capturing Toph’s regal costume from her introduction episode, cosplayer ‘rionafae‘ transformed into the character on Instagram.

The artist nailed the earthbender’s Beifong estate look, perfectly re-creating her flowing green and patterned dress. She even included the character’s intricate flowered headband which keeps her long black hair up and tidy.

The post immediately gained attention on the social media platform, gaining over 14k likes at the time of writing. The cosplayer could easily be mistaken for a live-action film version of the earthbender.

In another photo, Riona gave viewers a full look at her outfit. Mirroring a pose from the animation, the artist depicts Toph’s regal side when living with her family. The picture is put next to fanart of the Avatar character by ‘aireenscolor‘ to show accurate her costume really is.

This isn’t the first time rionafae has dressed up as an Avatar character. In September, she went viral when pulling off the perfect re-creation of Princess Azula’s squad member, Mai.

Those wanting to watch it the critically acclaimed animation can catch all episodes on Netflix right now. Its sequel, The Legend of Korra, is also on the streaming service.

Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer represents Spikemuth as Marnie

Published: 20/Oct/2020 19:32

by Brent Koepp
Game Freak / Instagram: @kqueentsun

A Pokemon cosplayer went viral on Instagram after bringing popular Sword & Shield character Marnie to life. The artist perfectly re-creates the Galar league Trainer with an insanely accurate costume.

Pokemon’s eighth generation began with the release of Sword & Shield in 2019. The Nintendo Switch title takes place in the Galar region and introduced new characters to the franchise, such as Marnie.

Bringing the wildly beloved character to life, prolific cosplayer Emi ‘kqueentsun‘ transformed into the Gen VIII heroine with an epic costume. The artist’s take on the Spikemuth Trainer will leave fans in awe.

Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Marnie is the new rival in Pokemon Sword & Shield.

Pokemon cosplayer is real life Marnie

In Sword & Shield, the player technically faces off against two rivals. However, it is Marnie with her Team Yell fanbase that has captured the hearts of fans (sorry Hop!). The heroine heralds from the town of Spikemuth, where her brother Pierce is the Gym Leader.

Popular cosplayer ‘kqueentsun’ made waves on Instagram when she shared her true-to-life take on the beloved Trainer. Her incredibly accurate re-creation of the character’s look truly brings her to life. The artist looks so much like the Galar rival, it’s almost as if she’s jumped out of the screen.

Emi perfectly captured Marnie’s punk aesthetic by mirroring her signature double braided black hair. In the game, the character shaves the left side of her head in the shape of a crown. Cleverly, the cosplayer dyed her wig gray to make the same effect.

In June, ‘kqueentsun’ finished her costume and showed it off on social media. Her outfit is packed full of details, such as Marnie’s choker necklace and silver pendant. She even included the red ribbon that hangs from her ponytail.

Emi also re-created an iconic scene from Sword & Shield, where the Spikemuth rival tries to smile for her Morpeko. Putting her fingers on each side of her lips, the cosplayer adorably mimics the Gen 8 character’s attempt to show happiness.

Watch this…. *smile* – – #pokemon #pokemonswordshield #marnie #marniepokemon #pokémon #copslay #punk #egirl #leatherjacket #anime #blueeyes

A post shared by KawaiiQueen | Emi (@kqueentsun) on

Despite only releasing at the end of 2019, Sword & Shield has already gone on to become the third highest-selling title in the RPG’s entire franchise – proof that Pokemon has never been more popular.

Those in love with the Galar region are in luck, as the Nintendo Switch title is getting expanded in a major way on October 22 with the debut of The Crown Tundra DLC. Perhaps Marnie will get another story in this epic addon – we can only hope.