Overwatch cosplayer shows off sharpshooting skills as incredible Ashe

French cosplayer Claire Obscure stunned Overwatch fans with her amazing take on Ashe, the notorious outlaw who leads the treacherous Deadlock Gang along with her trusty omnic sidekick, B.O.B.

Ashe is one of the least popular heroes in Overwatch. Her pick rate is sitting at a measly 2% in the past six months. It’s a little surprising since her win rate is much higher at 51% percent, putting her in the top 10.

But that doesn’t translate into the cosplay community. Ashe is, by far, one of the most cosplayed heroes. Look no further than some of the impressive cosplays we’ve covered from the likes of Melamori, Kaito, and Lil-Batz.

Claire Obscure, a talented cosplayer from France who blew our minds with her phenomenal take on World of Warcraft’s Alexstrasza, has joined the ranks. She put together one of the best Ashe cosplays we’ve ever seen.

Claire has captured all the important details, from the rustic combat gear to the wide-brimmed hat, red lipstick, to her primary weapon, The Viper. It thrives at long distances, making her an absolute menace in-game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💫 𝕮𝖑𝖆𝖎𝖗𝖊 𝖔𝖇𝖘𝖈𝖚𝖗𝖊’𝖘 𝖈𝖔𝖘𝖕𝖑𝖆𝖞 💫 (@claireobscurecosplay)

Claire’s passion for the craft really shows in the quality of her cosplays. They’re all amazing in their own way.

However, this one might be her best one yet. We look forward to seeing what else she’s got in store in the future.