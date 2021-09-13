Overwatch cosplayer celebrates Halloween early as spooky Will-O-Wisp Tracer

Halloween is fast approaching, and a talented cosplayer named M Blackburn wanted to get into the spirit of things early by transforming themselves into Will-O-Wisp Tracer from Overwatch.

Overwatch is known for having many incredible skins. However, Tracer’s Will-O-Wisp skin, which turns her into a ghoulish figure with blueish-green skin based on folklore is considered one of the best in the game.

It was released as a part of the Overwatch Halloween Terror 2019 event and has been a popular choice ever since. It’s become iconic within the cosplay scene, too. But none have done it better than M Blackburn.

M Blackburn, also known as nonbinate on Instagram, has dished up dozens of phenomenal cosplays throughout the years. But their take on Will-O-Wisp tracer truly has it all. The outfit, the skin, and even the hair are all on point.

They also shared the cosplay on Overwatch Subreddit, where it blew up with more than 5,000 upvotes and earned them endless praise.

“I always get comments like it isn’t Halloween season,” said M Blackburn. “Halloween is a MINDSET!! And it is one I maintain all year!” And they certainly captured the spirit well with this jaw-dropping piece.

M Blackburn said the cosplay was probably their favorite one yet.

They credited @thepicwitch for their incredible photography and @opalescentteacup for creating the armor. But they also wore it well and made it their own.

If you’d like to support M Blackburn and stay in the loop with their latest work, you can find a link to all their socials by clicking here.