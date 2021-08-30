My Hero Academia cosplayer turns up the heat as explosive female Bakugo

Katsuki Bakugo might be the most temperamental character in My Hero Academia, but cosplayers and their fans can’t get enough of him, especially when they nail epic transformations like this.

My Hero Academia is primarily about its main protagonist, Izuku Midoriya. But despite initially being introduced as a bully, Katsuki Bakugo has become a deuteragonist, the second most important character in the story.

Not only is he in on Midoriya’s secret with All Might, but his relationship with them, while tense at times due to his crude and fiery personality, has been pivotal in their character development throughout the series.

Advertisement

So, it’s not surprising that he’s become a popular pick among cosplayers, especially considering how awesome his hero uniform looks.

But ChameLeahn made a resounding statement with her amazing transformation.

She blew fan’s minds with a gravity-defying take on Ochako Uraraka, and now she’s done it again as Katsuki Bakugo.

Leah’s outfit has all the important bits and pieces, from the orange and black costume and spikey blonde hair to the giant grenade gauntlets.

Read More: My Hero Academia cosplayer goes Plus Ultra as Izuku Midoriya

And if that wasn’t impressive enough, she also included finer details like the grenade utility belt, metallic shoulder straps, and even perfectly matching his eye color.

Advertisement

“I’ll become a hero that surpasses even you!” she said, quoting the hero.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leah (ChameLeahn!) (@chameleahncos)

Leah’s fans described her cosplay as amazing, epic, and perfect, and we couldn’t agree more. There’s a reason why she has almost 20,000 on Instagram, and it’s because every piece she does is a work of art.

Read More: My Hero Academia cosplayer goes Plus Ultra as All Might

If you’d like to support her and keep track of any future projects, you can find a link to all her socials by clicking here.