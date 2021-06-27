My Hero Academia cosplayer goes Plus Ultra as female All Might

Top-tier cosplayer Nikki Lee went above and beyond with a magnificent take on My Hero Academia’s beloved Symbol of Peace, All Might, with a female twist.

Toshinori Yagi, better known by his hero name All Might, is arguably the most emblematic character in My Hero Academia. Not only is the No. 1 Pro Hero and Symbol of Peace when the story begins, but he also serves as the mentor and predecessor to the series’ protagonist, Izuku Midoriya.

His immense power and super-human strength are only rivaled by his indomitable spirit and heroic personality. And for that reason, he motivates cosplayers who love the show to let their inner heroes run wild.

Nikki Lee, a cosplayer who has covered everything from X-Men’s Rogue to Marvel’s Elektra and another character from My Hero Academia, Midnight, is one of those people.

She transformed herself into All Might, and it was perfect from head to toe.

Not only was the hero costume perfect, but she even matched his golden blonde hair, including the iconic tufts nestled on top of his head, and struck a fearless pose to boot.

“Absolutely loved being All Might,” she said. “It was so much fun to do, and there were a few people that did know who I was!” She also thanked photographer, Annie Graves, for capturing the amazing shot and adding some of her own finesse.

Nikki’s All Might cosplay was met with admiration and praise, and rightfully so. She hit the ball right out of the park, and it showed in the thousands of likes and abundance of positive comments from her impressed fanbase.

If you love her work and want to support her future projects, you can find a link to all her socials by clicking here.