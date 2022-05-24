My Hero Academia cosplayer saves the day as fearless female Izuku Midoriya

My Hero Academia Season 6 hype is building as its release date draws closer, and amazing cosplays like Sammy’s transformation into Izuku Midoriya are blowing up on the internet.



My Hero Academia Season 6 is set to release in October 2022, which is still a while away. However, the first episode is set to air early at HERO FES 2022 on July 24, 2022, and as a result, the hype is ramping up.

As is a tradition when the show is in-between seasons, incredible cosplays are popping up left, right, and center.

A breathtaking one that caught our eye was Sammycosplay’s spectacular take on lead protagonist Izuku Midoriya.

Sammy’s phenomenal talents are well known on Dexerto at this point. She thrilled us with her takes on other My Hero Academia characters like Eri and Himiko Toga, and now she’s done it again as the star of the show.

The cosplay has got it all, from the red boots, armor-clad leggings, green and black hero costume, white gloves, green hair nestled under a baggy hood, and of course, Midoriya’s iconic mask dangling around her neck.

As for what motivated her to do it, Sammy said: “This boy is still one of my biggest inspirations. I love Deku so much!” And she’s not the only one. Midoriya was the second-most popular hero behind Katsuki Bakugo in the latest official popularity poll.

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular anime shows globally, and as a result, it’s a smash-hit in the cosplay community. We can’t wait to see what other gems crop up on the internet in the lead-up to Season 6.