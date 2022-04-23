My Hero Academia hops into fans’ hearts as fantastic Froppy

Talented cosplayer sunnnnshine_daydream hopped into My Hero Academia fans’ hearts by pulling off an epic transformation into Froppy, the beloved frog-like hero from Class 1-A.

My Hero Academia is in-between seasons, which means fans of the show are turning to talented cosplayers to get their fandom fix. After all, it’s magical seeing your favorite characters re-created in real life.

Tsuyu Asui, better known by her hero name, Froppy, didn’t feature heavily in Season 5. However, she’s remained as popular as ever according to official polls, and is even more popular in the cosplay community.

The endearing frog-like hero is a common choice among cosplayers who love the show. So, it was only a matter of time before sunnnnshine_daydream, an amazing cosplayer with a knack for anime cosplays, hopped on board.

Needless to say, she did a fantastic job.

The final piece is as good as it gets. It’s got everything from the green, black, and yellow wetsuit, the face paint, and the dark green hair with enormous goggles perched on top.

Not only did she style the wig herself, but she also created the goggles from scratch using a 3D printer, which is the reason why they look so good. Her fans couldn’t get enough, describing it as amazing and beautiful.

My Hero Academia Season 6 isn’t too far away. A special screening of the first episode is happening on July 24, with the rest of the season expected to follow soon after. There’ll be plenty of cosplays popping up as it draws closer.