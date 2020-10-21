Demon Slayer cosplayer flutters like a radiant butterfly as Shinobu Kocho - Dexerto

A Demon Slayer cosplayer has metamorphosed into Shinobu Kochu and spread her wings in an elegant and well-detailed outfit that looks as real as it gets.

Shinobu Kocho is one of the standout characters in Demon Slayer. On the surface, she seems like a small, gentle, and soft-spoken angel with a calm and composed demeanor. But don’t let her size and appearance fool you. Shinobu Kocho is an incredibly powerful Demon Slayer.

Beneath her skin is an immense and burning hatred towards demons, one which almost consumed her in the past. It started when she lost her beloved sister to the demons and sought revenge on them ever since.

It’s the reason Shinobu Kocho became a Demon Slayer in the first place.

Shinobu Kocho is a powerful, quick, and deadly swordsman. However, she’s also a medical expert and a master in pharmacology. To make matters worse for her opponents, she coats her weapon with poison and can perform ‘Insect Breathing.’

It’s easy to see why she’s a fan-favorite among Demon Slayer cosplayers. But although there are many amazing Shinobu Kocho cosplays, a Russian cosplayer named dabllmi has taken it to a whole new level.

There’s an incredible amount of detail in her cosplay. It permeates everything from her kimono, hair, and sandals to the sword itself. The shades and patterns are all on-point, and it really looks like Shinobu Kocho herself has come to life.

Combined with high-quality photography that includes a moon and leaves in the background and pink butterflies in the foreground, this cosplay is about as flawless as they come.

If you want to get a closer look at the outfit, you can swipe over to a second picture. The perfection of her kimono shine through even more. All in all, it was an unbelievable cosplay and one that many will mesmerize many Demon Slayer fans.

If you’re like us and still desperately waiting for Demon Slayer Season 2, it seems like it’s still a while away. But in the meantime, there’s no harm in cosplaying your favorite characters and bringing them to life.