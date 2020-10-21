 Demon Slayer cosplayer flutters like a radiant butterfly as Shinobu Kocho - Dexerto
Demon Slayer cosplayer flutters like a radiant butterfly as Shinobu Kocho

Published: 21/Oct/2020 7:27 Updated: 21/Oct/2020 7:31

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Demon Slayer Cosplay Shinobu Kocho
Instagram: @dabllmi / Viz Media

Demon Slayer

A Demon Slayer cosplayer has metamorphosed into Shinobu Kochu and spread her wings in an elegant and well-detailed outfit that looks as real as it gets.

Shinobu Kocho is one of the standout characters in Demon Slayer. On the surface, she seems like a small, gentle, and soft-spoken angel with a calm and composed demeanor. But don’t let her size and appearance fool you. Shinobu Kocho is an incredibly powerful Demon Slayer. 

Beneath her skin is an immense and burning hatred towards demons, one which almost consumed her in the past. It started when she lost her beloved sister to the demons and sought revenge on them ever since.

It’s the reason Shinobu Kocho became a Demon Slayer in the first place.

Demon Slayer Cosplay Shinobu Kocho
Viz Media
Shinobu Kocho is a dazzling and powerful Demon Slayer.

Shinobu Kocho is a powerful, quick, and deadly swordsman. However, she’s also a medical expert and a master in pharmacology. To make matters worse for her opponents, she coats her weapon with poison and can perform ‘Insect Breathing.’

It’s easy to see why she’s a fan-favorite among Demon Slayer cosplayers. But although there are many amazing Shinobu Kocho cosplays, a Russian cosplayer named dabllmi has taken it to a whole new level.

View this post on Instagram

Очень не запланированный фотосет вылился в эту потрясающую фотографию. 🦋 В конце июля я писала, что август принесёт мне много радости и новых знакомств. Вот знакомство с @bemycosplaymuse стало как раз этим событием. На самом деле я ещё долго буду вспоминать этот август и ставить его в пример, той жизни, которую я хочу. Работать на любимой работе, заниматься тем, что нравится, общаться с людьми, которым действительно есть дело до тебя. Вот что потрясающе. Помощник на фотосессии @zefirka_natsuki огромное спасибо за помощь 💕😌 #鬼滅の刃コスプレ #鬼滅 #鬼殺隊 #鬼滅の刀 #鬼滅の刃コスプレ #鬼滅の刃コスプレ #胡蝶しのぶ #kimetsunoyaiba #demonslayer #demonslayercosplay #kimetsunoyaibacosplay #冨岡義勇 #shinobukocho #shinobukochocosplay #cosplaygirls #kawaii #cutecosplay #cosplayrussia #otaku #moe #geekcosplay

A post shared by •●❀ D A B I ❀●• (@dabllmi) on

There’s an incredible amount of detail in her cosplay. It permeates everything from her kimono, hair, and sandals to the sword itself. The shades and patterns are all on-point, and it really looks like Shinobu Kocho herself has come to life.

Combined with high-quality photography that includes a moon and leaves in the background and pink butterflies in the foreground, this cosplay is about as flawless as they come.

If you want to get a closer look at the outfit, you can swipe over to a second picture. The perfection of her kimono shine through even more. All in all, it was an unbelievable cosplay and one that many will mesmerize many Demon Slayer fans. 

If you’re like us and still desperately waiting for Demon Slayer Season 2, it seems like it’s still a while away. But in the meantime, there’s no harm in cosplaying your favorite characters and bringing them to life.

My Hero Academia cosplayer creates shockwaves as Nejire Hado

Published: 20/Oct/2020 12:40

by Matt Porter
Instagram: elaine.rose.cosplay / Bones

My Hero Academia

A talented My Hero Academia cosplayer has shown off her incredible take on one of U.A. High School’s ‘Big 3’, the powerful and popular Nejire Hado. 

My Hero Academia follows the story of Izuku Midoriya, a young man born without superpowers who dreams of becoming a pro hero. A chance encounter with his idol All Might leads to Deku being gifted the legendary quirk known as One For All, and with his newfound abilities enrolls at U.A. High to learn how to harness them under the tutelage of the Symbol of Peace himself.

Throughout his years at the school, Midoriya meets lots of characters who become part of his legacy there, including a run-in with third-year students Mirio Togata, Tamaki Amajiki, and Nejire Hado. These three stand alone as the most powerful students at U.A. High, and earned the nickname ‘The Big 3″ thanks to their abilities and performances.

While Amajiki is shy and introverted, Togata is the exact opposite, full of optimism and inspiration. Somewhere in-between their two extreme personalities sits the kind, thoughtful, and popular Nejire Hado, who quickly became a fan-favorite after her introduction as part of Class 1-A’s Hero Work Students.

Nejire Hado flying in My Hero Academia
Bones Inc
Nejire is part of U.A’s ‘Big 3’, the most powerful students at the entire school.

While Nejire can sometimes be viewed as a bit of an “airhead” due to her almost constant sunny disposition, she is clever, quick-witted, and incredibly powerful, with her Wave Motion quirk giving her the ability to convert her own vitality into energy, and use it to create powerful spiral shockwaves that send enemies flying. Using this powerful ability does drain the hero though as it uses her own stamina, often leaving Hado with great exhaustion.

While she can often be seen in her U.A. High School uniform, cosplayer ‘elaine.rose.cosplay‘ has shown off her take on the character in her hero outfit, complete with the blue bodysuit that Nejire wears into combat, with pale mint green markings and turquoise framing.

Nejire’s blue hair falls down her back, complete with the bangs that sit on either side of her face, while her two spiraling horns of hair stick up high on her head, making this one of the most accurate Hado cosplays we’ve seen.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elaine @ Home (@elaine.rose.cosplay) on

Since releasing as an anime back in 2016, My Hero Academia has become a smash hit across the globe, with fans who prefer the English dub getting to watch it at the same time as their Japanese-favoring counterparts for Season 4.

The fourth season of the show has now completed, leaving fans anxious for more. Unfortunately, there’s currently no word on when we’ll see the fifth season, with only the confirmation that it will take place for viewers to hold onto for the foreseeable future.