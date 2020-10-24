 Danganronpa cosplayer looks incredible as real-life Ibuki Mioda - Dexerto
Danganronpa cosplayer looks incredible as real-life Ibuki Mioda

Published: 24/Oct/2020 17:52 Updated: 24/Oct/2020 17:58

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer ayuu.exe alongside Ibuki from Danganronpa
Instagram: ayuu.exe / CD Projekt Red

One skilled cosplayer has tried her hand at recreating Ibuki Mioda from Danganronpa, and has done an excellent job – capturing the character’s outfit in her costume perfectly.

Danganronpa is a game franchise created by Spike Chunsoft, having produced three main titles along with a spinoff in the form of a third-person shooter.

The premise of the first game Trigger Happy Havoc, is that there are 15 students trapped within a school, and the only way to break free is to murder other students and get away with it. For each crime scene, there is a discussion over who the students believe the murderer is.

Danganronpa 1.2 reload cover art
Spike Chunsoft
The game has secured itself a loyal following.

The subsequent games follow a similar premise, and consist of a varied cast of characters who sport unique personalities and interesting character design.

Danganronpa has a substantial following, with many players becoming attached to the fantastic range of characters, and naturally many have chosen to cosplay their favorite people from the game thanks to their appealing aesthetics.

Cosplayer ayuu.exe decided to give Ibuki Mioda a try, an upbeat musician with a quirky personality featured in Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair and Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope’s Peak High School.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🍇 Ayuu 🍇 (@ayuu.exe) on

Ayuu.exe has managed to replicate Ibuki perfectly. Her intensely dark hair is long and pin-straight, with blue and pink pastel strands, along with a stunningly bold box fringe consisting of accompanying neon colors.

The horns atop her head replicate the use of hair, oversized black and white striped additions that compliment her quirky personality.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🍇 Ayuu 🍇 (@ayuu.exe) on

Her school uniform is minimalistic but a perfect recreation of the sailor style original, even keeping with the soft pink ribbon that hangs with a white clasp in the centre of her torso. On one hand she wears a scrunchie, and on the other, a pink and black fingerless glove that just reflects how fantastic the attention to detail was in this cosplay.

The recreation was popular among fans, and ayuu.exe’s posts have now reached over 6000 likes combined on Instagram.

Demon Slayer cosplayer goes viral as perfect Nezuko in a box

Published: 23/Oct/2020 0:47

by Brent Koepp
Crunchyroll / Ufotable

A Demon Slayer cosplayer went viral on Instagram after adorably bringing Nezuko Kamado traveling in a box to life. The talented artist creatively transformed into the anime heroine while riding on the back of Tanjiro.

Demon Slayer was the breakout anime of 2019, as viewers around the world became enthralled with its brutally dark world and stylish animation. The series follows the Kamado siblings who are on a quest to avenge their family.

Prolific cosplayer Zekia ‘aru.rinh‘ went viral on social media when she transformed into the show’s lead heroine, Nezuko. The talented artist re-created the character traveling in a box that will be sure to capture hearts of fans.

Crunchyroll / Ufotable
The anime heroine travels in a box carried on her brother’s back.

Demon Slayer cosplayer brings Nezuko in a box to life

Early on in the story, Nezuko Kamado is turned into a demon after surviving a brutal attack from a creature. A part of her new powers is the ability to shrink her body. To avoid being seen, the heroine travels in a box that is carried by her brother.

Cosplayer ‘aru.rinh’ went viral on Instagram after bringing the iconic plot point to real life. Photographer ‘muze‘ captured Zekia sitting in a box strapped to the back of an artist portraying her sibling, Tanjiro.

Adorably, her legs hang out of the wooden container as she sits snugly in the box. In the picture’s caption, she explained, “yes i do fit all the way into the box.”

In another shot posted to social media, aru.rinh gave viewers a full look at how detailed her costume really is. She faithfully created Nezuko’s signature pink yukata, including the red and white checkered sash around her waist. Zekia even included the character’s large leg wraps that go into her sandals.

The cosplayer also posed in an up-close portrait photo, and shows off how faithful her look is to the anime. In the series, the Kamado sibling’s eyes turn bright pink after being turned into a demon, which aru.rinh nailed effortlessly as her curly black hair falls on her shoulders.

View this post on Instagram

ac is broken and i’m dying photo: @muze

A post shared by Zekia (@aru.rinh) on

Demon Slayer originally made its debut in 2016 as a manga, however found worldwide acclaim after being adapted into an anime by studio Ufotable.

After a year of waiting, the series finally makes its return in the form of the theatrical film Mugen Train. For everything we know about the project, check out our guide here.