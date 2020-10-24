Danganronpa cosplayer looks incredible as real-life Ibuki Mioda - Dexerto

One skilled cosplayer has tried her hand at recreating Ibuki Mioda from Danganronpa, and has done an excellent job – capturing the character’s outfit in her costume perfectly.

Danganronpa is a game franchise created by Spike Chunsoft, having produced three main titles along with a spinoff in the form of a third-person shooter.

The premise of the first game Trigger Happy Havoc, is that there are 15 students trapped within a school, and the only way to break free is to murder other students and get away with it. For each crime scene, there is a discussion over who the students believe the murderer is.

The subsequent games follow a similar premise, and consist of a varied cast of characters who sport unique personalities and interesting character design.

Danganronpa has a substantial following, with many players becoming attached to the fantastic range of characters, and naturally many have chosen to cosplay their favorite people from the game thanks to their appealing aesthetics.

Cosplayer ayuu.exe decided to give Ibuki Mioda a try, an upbeat musician with a quirky personality featured in Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair and Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope’s Peak High School.

Ayuu.exe has managed to replicate Ibuki perfectly. Her intensely dark hair is long and pin-straight, with blue and pink pastel strands, along with a stunningly bold box fringe consisting of accompanying neon colors.

The horns atop her head replicate the use of hair, oversized black and white striped additions that compliment her quirky personality.

Her school uniform is minimalistic but a perfect recreation of the sailor style original, even keeping with the soft pink ribbon that hangs with a white clasp in the centre of her torso. On one hand she wears a scrunchie, and on the other, a pink and black fingerless glove that just reflects how fantastic the attention to detail was in this cosplay.

The recreation was popular among fans, and ayuu.exe’s posts have now reached over 6000 likes combined on Instagram.