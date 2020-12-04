Logo
League of Legends cosplayer serenades the crowd as stunning K/DA Seraphine

Published: 4/Dec/2020 8:13

by Andrew Amos
Cosplayer kitsuneraposa next to Seraphine in League of Legends
Instagram: kitsuneraposa / Riot Games

Seraphine has been a hit in the League of Legends fandom, serenading millions as part of K/DA, as well as a solo artist. Few have managed to capture the Zaun and Piltovan artist’s essence as well as Brazilian cosplayer ‘kitsuneraposa’.

Seraphine might be one of the newest additions to League of Legends, but the popstar has already made it big. The support / mid laner has been a hit with fans, thanks to her @seradotwav Twitter account and K/DA collaboration on release.

Her story is the ultimate rags to riches one, and many fans have resonated with that. It also helps that she makes some pretty good music too.

All-Out-Seraphine
Riot Games
Seraphine has become an iconic part of the Riot musical universe.

It’s made her a fan-favorite from well before she was even released, with many lining up to do casual cosplays of the League star. However, this one of her K/DA skin by ‘kitsuneraposa’ is one of the most decked out ones we’ve seen yet.

Raposa took on Seraphine’s ALL OUT design ⁠— stage and all ⁠— in their cosplay. No expense was spared, and it shows. From the wig all the way down to the platform, everything is absolutely picture perfect.

Raposa was actually brought on by Riot Brazil to do the cosplay, and said her experience was just like Seraphine’s growth.

“Everything worked out in the end and the result was stunning. I ended up identifying myself as [Seraphine], and like her, I lived the dream of being part of K/DA for a day,” they said on Instagram.

While Raposa is more known for her Ahri cosplays in the community ⁠— after all, Kitsune is in her name ⁠— her Seraphine one is easily her best work yet.

From the stunning metallic dress, to the crystal powered stage and microphone, every detail was meticulously combed over.

Her cosplay has won the world over, much like Seraphine herself did, and it’s for good reason. It’ll be hard to top this one for some time, and it’ll be one many cosplayers come back to so they too can transform into the Piltovan star.

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.