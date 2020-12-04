League of Legends cosplayer serenades the crowd as stunning K/DA Seraphine

Seraphine has been a hit in the League of Legends fandom, serenading millions as part of K/DA, as well as a solo artist. Few have managed to capture the Zaun and Piltovan artist’s essence as well as Brazilian cosplayer ‘kitsuneraposa’.

Seraphine might be one of the newest additions to League of Legends, but the popstar has already made it big. The support / mid laner has been a hit with fans, thanks to her @seradotwav Twitter account and K/DA collaboration on release.

Her story is the ultimate rags to riches one, and many fans have resonated with that. It also helps that she makes some pretty good music too.

It’s made her a fan-favorite from well before she was even released, with many lining up to do casual cosplays of the League star. However, this one of her K/DA skin by ‘kitsuneraposa’ is one of the most decked out ones we’ve seen yet.

Raposa took on Seraphine’s ALL OUT design ⁠— stage and all ⁠— in their cosplay. No expense was spared, and it shows. From the wig all the way down to the platform, everything is absolutely picture perfect.

Raposa was actually brought on by Riot Brazil to do the cosplay, and said her experience was just like Seraphine’s growth.

“Everything worked out in the end and the result was stunning. I ended up identifying myself as [Seraphine], and like her, I lived the dream of being part of K/DA for a day,” they said on Instagram.

While Raposa is more known for her Ahri cosplays in the community ⁠— after all, Kitsune is in her name ⁠— her Seraphine one is easily her best work yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kitsune Raposa 🦊 Ahri Cosplay (@kitsuneraposa)

From the stunning metallic dress, to the crystal powered stage and microphone, every detail was meticulously combed over.

Her cosplay has won the world over, much like Seraphine herself did, and it’s for good reason. It’ll be hard to top this one for some time, and it’ll be one many cosplayers come back to so they too can transform into the Piltovan star.