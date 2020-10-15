Kill la Kill cosplayer enrolls at Honnōji Academy as perfect Ryūko Matoi - Dexerto

A Killa la Kill cosplayer’s insanely accurate take on Ryūko Matoi went viral on Instagram. The talented artist looks so much like the fierce protagonist, it’s almost as if the heroine has slashed her way out of the screen into real life.

Kill la Kill was the breakout anime of 2013 as viewers became hooked by its bombastic style and over-the-top story about living clothes. The series became a major hit for Studio Trigger.

Advertisement

A cosplayer brought the show’s fierce protagonist, Ryūko Matoi, to life with a stunning costume. Her crazy transformation into the heroine will be sure to leave fans stunned.

Kill la Kill cosplayer becomes perfect Ryūko Matoi

The fast-paced anime centers on the protagonist who is searching for answers after her father is murdered by an assassin. Her only clue is one half of a scissor blade, which she wields as her own weapon. Enrolling in Honnōji, the fierce character takes on the school to learn the truth.

Advertisement

Cosplayer ‘daniella.claire.cosplay‘ teamed up with prolific photographer ‘thegeekstrong‘ to bring the Studio Trigger show to life. The artist posed as the fierce heroine in her blue and black school uniform, while wielding a life-size replica of the character’s iconic red blade.

Read More: Avatar cosplayer hits the beach as stunning Acrobat Ty Lee



Daniella faithfully depicted Matoi’s look by mirroring her short blue bob haircut and the signature red bang that hangs to the side of her face. This is easily one of the best takes we’ve seen on the Kill la Kill heroine, as it looks as if the protagonist has stepped out of the anime itself.

Advertisement

In another shot, the cosplayer adorably posed with her scissor blade resting on the floor. The image shows just how detailed her costume actually is, especially with the red and orange eye that sits under her left shoulder. In the anime, Ryūko’s school outfit is actually alive, and is called Senketsu.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, Daniella also perfectly re-created an infamous shot from the show where Matoi readies for battle while holding her weapon out to strike. The post has over 8.9k likes at the time of writing.

Despite releasing in 2013, Kill la Kill is still one of the most popular modern animes. It is so beloved, the show even got its own video game in 2019 called IF, developed by Arc System Works.

Read More: My Hero Academia cosplayer gives Fat Gum a stunning female twist



Those wanting to watch the incredibly entertaining series by Studio Trigger can catch all episodes on Netflix right now. It is also available on Crunchyroll and Funimation.