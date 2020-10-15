 Kill la Kill cosplayer enrolls at Honnōji Academy as perfect Ryūko Matoi - Dexerto
Cosplay

Kill la Kill cosplayer enrolls at Honnōji Academy as perfect Ryūko Matoi

Published: 15/Oct/2020 21:20

by Brent Koepp
kill la kill ryuko matoi cosplay
Studio Trigger / Instagram: @daniella.claire.cosplay, @thegeekstrong

Kill La Kill

A Killa la Kill cosplayer’s insanely accurate take on Ryūko Matoi went viral on Instagram. The talented artist looks so much like the fierce protagonist, it’s almost as if the heroine has slashed her way out of the screen into real life.

Kill la Kill was the breakout anime of 2013 as viewers became hooked by its bombastic style and over-the-top story about living clothes. The series became a major hit for Studio Trigger.

A cosplayer brought the show’s fierce protagonist, Ryūko Matoi, to life with a stunning costume. Her crazy transformation into the heroine will be sure to leave fans stunned.

ryuko matoi in kill la kill
Studio Trigger / Netflix
Ryūko is the protagonist of the 2013 anime.

Kill la Kill cosplayer becomes perfect Ryūko Matoi

The fast-paced anime centers on the protagonist who is searching for answers after her father is murdered by an assassin. Her only clue is one half of a scissor blade, which she wields as her own weapon. Enrolling in Honnōji, the fierce character takes on the school to learn the truth.

Cosplayer ‘daniella.claire.cosplay‘ teamed up with prolific photographer ‘thegeekstrong‘ to bring the Studio Trigger show to life. The artist posed as the fierce heroine in her blue and black school uniform, while wielding a life-size replica of the character’s iconic red blade.

Daniella faithfully depicted Matoi’s look by mirroring her short blue bob haircut and the signature red bang that hangs to the side of her face.  This is easily one of the best takes we’ve seen on the Kill la Kill heroine, as it looks as if the protagonist has stepped out of the anime itself.

In another shot, the cosplayer adorably posed with her scissor blade resting on the floor. The image shows just how detailed her costume actually is, especially with the red and orange eye that sits under her left shoulder. In the anime, Ryūko’s school outfit is actually alive, and is called Senketsu.

On my last Ryuko post, I used the wrong kind of "your" in "don't lose your way" and it's been bothering me ever since. Honestly, this is probably my favorite shoot that I've done with @thegeekstrong so far- his use of light never stops amazing me. #killlakill #ryukomatoi #ryukocosplay #killlakillcosplay #cosplay #anime #cosplaygirl

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, Daniella also perfectly re-created an infamous shot from the show where Matoi readies for battle while holding her weapon out to strike. The post has over 8.9k likes at the time of writing.

Despite releasing in 2013, Kill la Kill is still one of the most popular modern animes. It is so beloved, the show even got its own video game in 2019 called IF, developed by Arc System Works.

Those wanting to watch the incredibly entertaining series by Studio Trigger can catch all episodes on Netflix right now. It is also available on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

My Hero Academia cosplayer gives Fat Gum a stunning female twist

Published: 14/Oct/2020 20:51 Updated: 15/Oct/2020 12:27

by Brent Koepp
fat gum cosplay my hero academia
Crunchyroll / Instagram: @hendoart

My Hero Academia

A My Hero Academia cosplayer went viral on social media after giving Fat Gum a new look. The artist’s take on Taishiro Toyomitsu will take fans’ breath away.

My Hero Academia has become a cultural phenomena since its debut in 2016. Viewers around the world can’t get enough of its story about a high school that trains teenagers with powers called quirks.

One of the more unique characters in the series is Fat Gum. The character can absorb anything into his own body fat. Prolific cosplayer Sarah ‘HendoArt’ Hendo captured the hero’s incredibly epic Season 4 look with a twist.

fat gum in my hero academia
Crunchyroll / Bones
The popular character burned off all his fat during a Season 4 episode.

My Hero Academia cosplayer’s Fat Gum female twist

While in most of the series, Fat Gum is large, the character can burn off his weight when absorbing powers from foes. In the Season 4 episode Red Riot, the pro hero sheds his fat and becomes ripped after defeating Hekiji and Kendo.

Cosplayer HendoArt captured his new look with an insanely accurate costume which she posted on Twitter on October 13. Referencing the epic battle, the artist captioned her pictures with “Are you the spear or the shield?”

Sarah absolutely nailed the character’s costume, perfectly re-creating his black mask and signature yellow and white jacket which has the letters FG written across it. She even created his orange gloves with metal studs on each knuckle.

Her faithful re-creation of Taishiro Toyomitsu is full of details, such as the torn black shirt which the pro hero ripped after burning off all his body fat. Just like in the series, she also has her yellow hoodie up.

In another shot posted to Instagram, the cosplayer posed as the BMI hero in a selfie. In this shot, the artist took off her mask which the character briefly does in My Hero Academia after sustaining heavy damage. 

This is easily one of the best takes we’ve seen on the hero. Hendo accurately captured the character’s epic transformation after his battle with the Shield and Spear.

My Hero Academia’s fourth arc ended back in April, and for everything we know so far about Season 5, check out our guide here. Those wanting to catch up on the anime can watch all episodes on Crunchyroll and Funimation.