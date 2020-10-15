Kill la Kill cosplayer enrolls at Honnōji Academy as perfect Ryūko Matoi - Dexerto

A Killa la Kill cosplayer’s insanely accurate take on Ryūko Matoi went viral on Instagram. The talented artist looks so much like the fierce protagonist, it’s almost as if the heroine has slashed her way out of the screen into real life.
Kill la Kill was the breakout anime of 2013 as viewers became hooked by its bombastic style and over-the-top story about living clothes. The series became a major hit for Studio Trigger.
A cosplayer brought the show’s fierce protagonist, Ryūko Matoi, to life with a stunning costume. Her crazy transformation into the heroine will be sure to leave fans stunned.
Kill la Kill cosplayer becomes perfect Ryūko Matoi
The fast-paced anime centers on the protagonist who is searching for answers after her father is murdered by an assassin. Her only clue is one half of a scissor blade, which she wields as her own weapon. Enrolling in Honnōji, the fierce character takes on the school to learn the truth.
Cosplayer ‘daniella.claire.cosplay‘ teamed up with prolific photographer ‘thegeekstrong‘ to bring the Studio Trigger show to life. The artist posed as the fierce heroine in her blue and black school uniform, while wielding a life-size replica of the character’s iconic red blade.
Daniella faithfully depicted Matoi’s look by mirroring her short blue bob haircut and the signature red bang that hangs to the side of her face. This is easily one of the best takes we’ve seen on the Kill la Kill heroine, as it looks as if the protagonist has stepped out of the anime itself.
I like to be busy, but lately I’ve felt like I’m trying to cram so much into my schedule! It can be so hard to find the balance between what you want to do and what you have to do! Pic by @thegeekstrong ⭐️ ✂️ ⭐️ ✂️ #ryukomatoi #ryukomatoicosplay #killlakill #killlakillcosplay #cosplay #cosplaygirl #cosplayer #model #anime
In another shot, the cosplayer adorably posed with her scissor blade resting on the floor. The image shows just how detailed her costume actually is, especially with the red and orange eye that sits under her left shoulder. In the anime, Ryūko’s school outfit is actually alive, and is called Senketsu.
On my last Ryuko post, I used the wrong kind of “your” in “don’t lose your way” and it’s been bothering me ever since. It’s okay, I’m big enough to admit that I have flaws. I sing in the shower. Sometimes I spend too much time volunteering. Occasionally I’ll hit someone with my car. Honestly, this is probably my favorite shoot that I’ve done with @thegeekstrong so far- his use of light never stops amazing me. Follow his other accounts @geekstrong and @ruypictures 💙 💙 💙 #killlakill #ryukomatoi #ryukocosplay #killlakillcosplay #cosplay #anime #cosplaygirl (Also in case you’ve read this far into the caption and also have never seen “the office” first of all, what are you doing with your life? And second of all, I’ve never actually hit someone with my car.)
As if that wasn’t impressive enough, Daniella also perfectly re-created an infamous shot from the show where Matoi readies for battle while holding her weapon out to strike. The post has over 8.9k likes at the time of writing.
Guy working at Sharky’s asked me if I wanted a churro included with my kids meal as if there was ever a universe in which I would say “no” to a churro. EDIT: I reread this caption and it sort of sounded like a complaint, but it was meant as the exact opposite. I simply love churros and the fact that I got one. Pictures by the talented @thegeekstrong ✂️ 💙 ✂️ 💙 #ryukomatoi #ryukocosplay #killlakill #killlakillcosplay #cosplay #cosplaygirl #cosplayer #model #churrosAdvertisement
Despite releasing in 2013, Kill la Kill is still one of the most popular modern animes. It is so beloved, the show even got its own video game in 2019 called IF, developed by Arc System Works.
Those wanting to watch the incredibly entertaining series by Studio Trigger can catch all episodes on Netflix right now. It is also available on Crunchyroll and Funimation.