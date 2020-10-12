Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer hits the beach as perfect Ty Lee - Dexerto

An Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer faithfully recreated Ty Lee’s iconic Ember Islands beach look. The talented artist hit the sands as Azula’s bubbly acrobatic friend.

There are many memorable scenes from The Last Airbender, which originally made its debut on Nickelodeon in 2005. However ‘The Beach’ story in Season 3 has alway been a fan favorite.

Celebrating it, a talented cosplayer re-created scenes from the iconic episode with her stunning take on Ty Lee. Her adorable costume is one of the best things you will see all week.

Avatar cosplayer becomes real life Ty Lee at the beach

In Book 3, Fire Nation’s Prince Zuko and Princess Azula take a vacation on the Ember Islands. However the royal siblings are quickly shown up when their friend Ty Lee is getting all of the attention.

Cosplayer ‘daniella.claire.cosplay’ depicted the hilarious scene with her transformation into the acrobatic fighter. The artist nailed the character’s look, capturing her upbeat personality by holding her long braided hair in her hands.

Photographer ‘thegeekstrong’ took a shot of Daniella posing in front of the shore while wearing the character’s iconic white and red Fire Nation swimsuit. The outdoor backdrop truly brings the Ember Islands to life.

In another post on Instagram, the cosplayer faithfully re-created the moment from the episode where Ty Lee asks a beachgoer to stand in front of the sun to create shade for her to rest in.

This isn’t the first time the artist has dressed up as the Avatar heroine. In September, she collaborated with cosplayer ‘minakess’ who portrays Princess Azula. Daniella wore Ty Lee’s regular pink outfit while sitting next to the series’ villain.

Despite ending in 2008, the Last Airbender has seen a major revival in popularity after Netflix added it to its platform in April. The Nickelodeon animation celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2020.

Those interested in the franchise can watch every single episode on the streaming service right now. The series sequel, The Legend of Korra, is also available, and takes place 100 years after the story of Avatar Aang.