My Hero Academia cosplayer gives Fat Gum a stunning female twist - Dexerto

A My Hero Academia cosplayer went viral on social media after giving Fat Gum a new look. The artist’s take on Taishiro Toyomitsu will take fans’ breath away.

My Hero Academia has become a cultural phenomena since its debut in 2016. Viewers around the world can’t get enough of its story about a high school that trains teenagers with powers called quirks.

One of the more unique characters in the series is Fat Gum. The character can absorb anything into his own body fat. Prolific cosplayer Sarah ‘HendoArt’ Hendo captured the hero’s incredibly epic Season 4 look with a twist.

My Hero Academia cosplayer’s Fat Gum female twist

While in most of the series, Fat Gum is large, the character can burn off his weight when absorbing powers from foes. In the Season 4 episode Red Riot, the pro hero sheds his fat and becomes ripped after defeating Hekiji and Kendo.

Cosplayer HendoArt captured his new look with an insanely accurate costume which she posted on Twitter on October 13. Referencing the epic battle, the artist captioned her pictures with “Are you the spear or the shield?”

Sarah absolutely nailed the character’s costume, perfectly re-creating his black mask and signature yellow and white jacket which has the letters FG written across it. She even created his orange gloves with metal studs on each knuckle.

Her faithful re-creation of Taishiro Toyomitsu is full of details, such as the torn black shirt which the pro hero ripped after burning off all his body fat. Just like in the series, she also has her yellow hoodie up.

In another shot posted to Instagram, the cosplayer posed as the BMI hero in a selfie. In this shot, the artist took off her mask which the character briefly does in My Hero Academia after sustaining heavy damage.

This is easily one of the best takes we’ve seen on the hero. Hendo accurately captured the character’s epic transformation after his battle with the Shield and Spear.

My Hero Academia’s fourth arc ended back in April, and for everything we know so far about Season 5, check out our guide here. Those wanting to catch up on the anime can watch all episodes on Crunchyroll and Funimation.