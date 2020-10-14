 My Hero Academia cosplayer gives Fat Gum a stunning female twist - Dexerto
Cosplay

My Hero Academia cosplayer gives Fat Gum a stunning female twist

Published: 14/Oct/2020 20:51

by Brent Koepp
fat gum cosplay my hero academia
Crunchyroll / Instagram: @hendoart

My Hero Academia

A My Hero Academia cosplayer went viral on social media after giving Fat Gum a new look. The artist’s take on Taishiro Toyomitsu will take fans’ breath away.

My Hero Academia has become a cultural phenomena since its debut in 2016. Viewers around the world can’t get enough of its story about a high school that trains teenagers with powers called quirks.

One of the more unique characters in the series is Fat Gum. The character can absorb anything into his own body fat. Prolific cosplayer Sarah ‘HendoArt’ Hendo captured the hero’s incredibly epic Season 4 look with a twist.

fat gum in my hero academia
Crunchyroll / Bones
The popular character burned off all his fat during a Season 4 episode.

My Hero Academia cosplayer’s Fat Gum female twist

While in most of the series, Fat Gum is large, the character can burn off his weight when absorbing powers from foes. In the Season 4 episode Red Riot, the pro hero sheds his fat and becomes ripped after defeating Hekiji and Kendo.

Cosplayer HendoArt captured his new look with an insanely accurate costume which she posted on Twitter on October 13. Referencing the epic battle, the artist captioned her pictures with “Are you the spear or the shield?”

Sarah absolutely nailed the character’s costume, perfectly re-creating his black mask and signature yellow and white jacket which has the letters FG written across it. She even created his orange gloves with metal studs on each knuckle.

Her faithful re-creation of Taishiro Toyomitsu is full of details, such as the torn black shirt which the pro hero ripped after burning off all his body fat. Just like in the series, she also has her yellow hoodie up.

In another shot posted to Instagram, the cosplayer posed as the BMI hero in a selfie. In this shot, the artist took off her mask which the character briefly does in My Hero Academia after sustaining heavy damage. 

This is easily one of the best takes we’ve seen on the hero. Hendo accurately captured the character’s epic transformation after his battle with the Shield and Spear.

My Hero Academia’s fourth arc ended back in April, and for everything we know so far about Season 5, check out our guide here. Those wanting to catch up on the anime can watch all episodes on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Gaming

Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming deals (US & UK)

Published: 14/Oct/2020 11:54

by Calum Patterson
Amazon

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us, which means it’s one of the best times to get your hands on those gaming products that you’ve been looking forward to adding to your arsenal. Here are some of the best deals on Amazon Prime today in the gaming world.

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us. There are plenty of gaming products on offer, but they’re flying off the digital shelves incredibly fast. There are big discounts on AAA games, super-fast SSD’s for your PC build, and great deals on mice, keyboards and headsets.

Here are the best gaming deals during Amazon Prime Day for both the US and the UK on October 13 and 14, 2020, broken down by each specific category.

Note that prices are subject to change, and some of these items may go out of stock fast.

Jump to a specific category:

US

UK

US Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (US)

Last of Us 2 on PS4

Best Xbox One deals (US)

Madden NFL 21

Best PC deals (US)

Gigabyte Motherboard

Samsung NVME SSD

Best Nintendo Switch deals (US)

Best Accessories deals (US)

Razer huntsman keyboard

Razer Nari headset

UK Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (UK)

Best Xbox One deals (UK)

Best PC deals (UK)

Best Nintendo Switch deals (UK)

Best Accessories deals (UK)

If you don’t see your favorite item on the list of deals today, not a problem. Remember, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a little over a month out, so if you didn’t get your hands on your favorite item here, you may have a chance to try again in just a few weeks.

